Bradley Beal says he’ll never request trade from Wizards

The Wizards were in the midst of a miserable start. A report emerged the Wizards were open to trading Bradley Beal. Washington reportedly had a volatile practice with several players bickering.
That’s when Beal reportedly snapped, telling Wizards officials, “I’ve been dealing with this for seven years.”
Those words sounded ominous. Did Beal, who’s under contract two more seasons, want to leave? Does he still want to leave?
Beal, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:
“Until the team doesn’t want me anymore, I’m gonna be here,” he said. “I’m here. I’m a Wizard, day in and day out. They pay me and I have to show up and do my work. Until that changes, that’s who I’m loyal to.”
“I always feel like if I requested a trade, and I didn’t get traded, there’s no way in hell I’m gonna be able to go and play with my teammates who know I don’t want to be here. That’s mind-boggling to me,” he said.
This is a great attitude for Beal while in Washington. Being all-in or all-out is a great way to live. Going halfway causes difficulties.
But Anthony Davis – who jumps to front of the mind as Beal discusses the awkwardness of an unmet trade request – was all-in with the Pelicans until he wasn’t. Players can change their minds.
It looks particularly bad for a player to move on after comments like Beal’s. I hope he understand that. If he thought through the possibilities of how his mind could change later, great. If he’s too fixated on the present, that opens the door for egg on his face later.
The Wizards seem uninterested in moving Beal. He has taken center stage in Washington with John Wall sidelined. It’s working right now.
But Wall, with whom Beal has clashed, will eventually return. The Wizards will have a tough time building a winner with Wall’s burdensome contract.
Will Beal remain content in Washington? His remarks definitely nudge the expectation in that direction. I just can’t rule out the possibility of his mind changing later – especially as he nears 2021 free agency.