LeBron James on NBA team ownership: ‘I’m going to do that s—t’

LeBron James is the most famous athlete in the NBA, and in addition to his salary from the Los Angeles Lakers, has a record deal with Nike worth a reported billion dollars. NBA teams are worth north of a billion dollars these days, but it seems as though James could be one of the next major former players to own team.
James has even said that is his goal.
Speaking to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, James said that he is absolutely going to make team ownership happen once he has retired.
“Ain’t no maybe about it, I’m going to do that shit,” James told Vardon.
Meanwhile, Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson thinks James would be good for the game.
“Having Michael in Charlotte is great and it’s special, but we need more,” Magic said. “LeBron would be outstanding as the second player to be an owner in our league. We need more African-Americans, for sure, and LeBron would just be fantastic to become the next owner — after he leads the Lakers to an NBA championship, of course.”
James has a considerable investment portfolio, and reportedly has a net worth of $450 million, according to Forbes.
It would take more than James’s money to purchase an NBA team, but he would likely be the primary investor in any bid for whichever team comes across his radar as the right move.
James isn’t going to be leaving the NBA in the near future, but retirement isn’t off the table sometime in the coming decade. Whenever that happens, apparently we will be looking for him to become an owner right away.
Dell Demps has been on the hot seat for a few years now, just scraping by while making short-term moves that appeared more about keeping his job and winning games now over planning for long-term success around Anthony Davis.
This season that all seemed to catch up with him — Davis demanded a trade and the Pelicans are well out of the playoff chase in the West.
That has cost Demps his job, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
New Orleans has parted ways with GM Dell Demps, league sources tell ESPN.
Organization is discussing internal candidates for interim GM job, including David Booth and Danny Ferry, sources tell ESPN. Pelicans planning to be aggressive in marketplace to hire a high-level basketball executive. https://t.co/qYfoc5wqSB
Ownership was livid with an injured Anthony Davis leaving arena during Thursday night’s game, sources say. Gayle Benson is telling associates she wants an overhaul of Pelicans and a search for a GM to take command of Davis trade talks and the reshaping of team’s future.
Frustration with Davis leaving the building is more the last straw that cost Demps his job, rather than the sole firable offense. Demps has been on thin ice for a while, what happened Thursday was just enough for New Orleans to pull the trigger now rather than wait until after the season.
If Demps had traded Davis to the Lakers he would have been fired anyway. Also, sources have told me that it wasn’t Demps’ call, that ownership and upper management (the people above Demps) did not want the Laker trade and he couldn’t have pulled the trigger on the deal even if he wanted to.
It was thought by many around the league that there would be a housecleaning in New Orleans after the season and that the new GM, whoever he or she is, would be the one making the call on the trade and the direction the team takes next. The question is, will coach Alvin Gentry be out, too.
Ownership and senior management have been pleased with coach Alvin Gentry and his staff and believe players are largely responding in what’s been a tumultuous stretch, sources tell ESPN.
Expect the Pelicans to move reasonably quickly on finding a replacement, whether it is internal or external. They want someone in place to have a strategy for the team heading into the draft, a strategy that includes what to do about a Davis trade.
Anthony Davis reportedly plans to play in All-Star Game after shoulder injury
Fortunately, the injury was “nothing too bad,” just a bruised shoulder that Anthony Davis suffered Thursday night against the Thunder. He didn’t play the second half of the game, but he did fly to Charlotte afterward, home of the All-Star Game this year.
Will Davis play in Sunday’s showcase game? Probably, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
Yahoo Sources: New Orleans star Anthony Davis (shoulder) still plans to play in Sunday’s All-Star game but it’s dependent on how he responds to treatment in coming days.
Expect him to play. Minutes are limited for everyone in the All-Star Game anyway, and one request to coach Mike Malone will see Davis with even fewer minutes (10? Less than that?).
Davis injured his shoulder on the final play of the first half in the Thursday night’s game against the Thunder. Davis contested a Nerlens Noel shot and in fouling the Thunder big banged up his shoulder.
Davis didn’t play the second half, leaving the building with agent Rich Paul to get an MRI.
Kemba Walker says Michael Jordan trash-talked him during draft workout (VIDEO)
Kemba Walker has been with the Charlotte Hornets for eight years now, and he’s an institution. He might just be the best player the Hornets have ever had, and now he’s headed to the All-Star Game as the hometown hero this weekend.
Walker has had to deal with quite a few coaches, a changing rotation of players around him, and one of the most personally-demanding owners in NBA history in Michael Jordan.
To that end, Walker told Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix that the first time he met Jordan was during his draft workout. True to form, Jordan trash-talked Walker despite his apparent desire to draft him.
Via Twitter:
How many NBA owners talk trash to their franchise players during practice?
MRI on Anthony Davis’ shoulder showed a muscle contusion but “nothing too bad”, according to a source close to Davis. He’ll head to Charlotte, get treatment over next few days & see how he feels before deciding whether he can play Sunday https://t.co/NVcVfycGMt