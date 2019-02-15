Anthony Davis’ injury “nothing too bad” but will he play in All-Star Game?

After not getting traded at the deadline — despite Davis and his agent making a push for it to happen and the Lakers trying to end the saga quickly — Davis is out there on the court for New Orleans and the worry (for everyone involved) is he gets injured.
Thursday night he did. On the final play of the first half in the last game before the All-Star break, Davis contested a Nerlens Noel shot and in fouling the Thunder big Davis suffered a shoulder injury.
Davis didn’t play the second half, leaving the building with agent Rich Paul to get an MRI.
Quickly two questions popped up: How serious is it? And will Davis play in the All-Star Game Sunday?
Fortunately, it’s just a shoulder bruise, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reports. As for the All-Star Game, it’s up in the air but I would bet he plays (just maybe in more limited minutes, even for an ASG).
MRI on Anthony Davis’ shoulder showed a muscle contusion but “nothing too bad”, according to a source close to Davis. He’ll head to Charlotte, get treatment over next few days & see how he feels before deciding whether he can play Sunday https://t.co/NVcVfycGMt
LeBron James is the most famous athlete in the NBA, and in addition to his salary from the Los Angeles Lakers, has a record deal with Nike worth a reported billion dollars. NBA teams are worth north of a billion dollars these days, but it seems as though James could be one of the next major former players to own team.
James has even said that is his goal.
Speaking to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, James said that he is absolutely going to make team ownership happen once he has retired.
“Ain’t no maybe about it, I’m going to do that shit,” James told Vardon.
Meanwhile, Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson thinks James would be good for the game.
“Having Michael in Charlotte is great and it’s special, but we need more,” Magic said. “LeBron would be outstanding as the second player to be an owner in our league. We need more African-Americans, for sure, and LeBron would just be fantastic to become the next owner — after he leads the Lakers to an NBA championship, of course.”
James has a considerable investment portfolio, and reportedly has a net worth of$450 million, according to Forbes.
It would take more than James’s money to purchase an NBA team, but he would likely be the primary investor in any bid for whichever team comes across his radar as the right move.
James isn’t going to be leaving the NBA in the near future, but retirement isn’t off the table sometime in the coming decade. Whenever that happens, apparently we will be looking for him to become an owner right away.
Three Things to Know: Anthony Davis leaves game with injury, frustrated Pelicans beat Thunder
1) Anthony Davis leaves the game with an injury, frustrated Pelicans take anger out on Thunder. Alvin Gentry and the Pelicans are weary of the Anthony Davis saga — and that drama continued Thursday night.
In the final game before the All-Star break, Davis injured himself on the last play before the half. He went up to contest a Nerlens Noel shot and in fouling the Thunder big Davis suffered what was later described by reports as a shoulder contusion. He didn’t play the second half.
There was plenty of amateur doctors on Twitter questioning if the injury was real, although I have no doubt it was (Davis and his agent Rich Paul were just going to be cautious once it happened, so they left the building to get an MRI). The question becomes will Davis play in the All-Star Game Sunday?
Don’t forget about the game. The “getaway day” before the All-Star break is a great day to bet the underdogs around the NBA because players treat their final games like you treat the last day at work/school before a vacation. They have mentally checked out. Russell Westbrook didn’t — he was all in and had another triple-double with 44 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists.
But the Pelicans got a big night from Jrue Holiday (32 points) and Julius Randle, who bullied his way to shooting 6-of-7 in the restricted area and finished the night with 33 points and 11 rebounds. They led the Pelicans to the 131-122 win against a Thunder team not playing focused defense on the night (they have not been as sharp on that end for a few games now).
2) Knicks win! Knicks win! Knicks win! Your lovable loser New York Knicks had lost 18 straight and were setting franchise records in futility coming into the All-Star break, but that couldn’t last forever. Could it?
No, Thursday night New York picked up a 106-91 win in Atlanta. Dennis Smith Jr. was leading the way scoring 19 points with a few acrobatic layups thrown in.
The Hawks couldn’t buy a shot. Trae Young was 6-of-19 shooting, and as a team Atlanta shot 36.3 percent overall and 26.3 percent from three. The looks weren’t falling and the Hawks looked like a team watching the clock until vacation started.
3) Orlando’s Terrence Ross tried to give us a little Dunk Contest preview. Terrence Ross isn’t in the Dunk Contest on All-Star Saturday night (Dennis Smith Jr., Miles Bridges, Hamidou Diallo, and John Collins are) but he threw down a Dunk Contest worthy one on Thursday night, just a little taste of what is to come.
With the 127-89 victory over Charlotte, Orlando has won five straight, 7-of-8, and are just half a game out of the playoffs in the East.
Stephen Curry wishes he hadn’t brought daughter to podium at 2015 Finals
The NBA is a fun league, especially in the face of other major american sports like the NFL and MLB, which are bit more straight-laced. One of the more memorable cultural moments in recent NBA Finals history was when Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry brought daughter Riley to the podium after a game during the 2015 NBA Finals.
Twitter immediately took to making a meme out of Riley Curry, particularly after she had grabbed the mic in front of her father.
Now, Curry says that he regrets bringing his daughter to the podium, if only from the perspective of not inundating her at too young an age with the spotlight she’ll eventually have as the daughter of a future Hall of Famer.
I think even as parents, understanding how we’re going to raise kids not only in this crazy society we live in but one that we’re so visible [in], and people are kind of locked into every step we take, every word we say. One thing I do technically regret in terms of how fast this all came is when I brought Riley on the podium [during the 2015 NBA Finals].
…
I’ve always wanted to … share what I get to do, and all the experiences I have, with my family. I didn’t know how much that would blow up and how much of a splash she [would make] on the scene. If I could take that one back, I probably would, just because my goal is just to … give my kids the best chance at success and at seeing the world in the proper way … trying to give our kids the best chance to be successful and have a normal life in terms of treating people the right way, having respect, not getting too bigheaded and feeling like everything’s about them. The lessons I’m teaching my kids right now at ages 6, 3 and 7 months, it’s wild to think about. Surreal.
This is a pretty normal thing to think about as a celebrity, and the gap between normal reality and how players experience the world only grows as basketball-related income and player salaries trend upward.
No doubt that Riley will have plenty of time to be both abundantly wealthy and incredibly famous. Good for Steph for re-thinking the kind of exposure he gives to his children.
