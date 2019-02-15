All-Star Weekend betting odds: All-Star Game MVP, Dunk Contest, more

It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that Luka Doncic is the favorite to win the MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge on All-Star Friday night.
Nor should it be a shock that Stephen Curry is the odds-on favorite to win the Three-Point Contest on All-Star Saturday night. Or that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant are at the front of the line to win the All-Star MVP on Sunday.
But are there some value bets in there that could pay off? Maybe. Let’s look at the odds for the weekend events, starting with All-Star Game MVP on Sunday, then moving into Friday night’s rising stars (you should have money on this if you’re going to sit through the dunk fest from young players). These odds are courtesy BetOnline.ag.
2019 NBA All-Star Game MVP
Giannis Antetokounmpo 6/1
Kevin Durant 6/1
LeBron James 13/2
Stephen Curry 7/1
Kemba Walker 15/2
Joel Embiid 17/2
Paul George 17/2
Kyrie Irving 9/1
Anthony Davis 10/1
James Harden 10/1
Russell Westbrook 12/1
Kawhi Leonard 14/1
Dwyane Wade 20/1
Blake Griffin 33/1
Ben Simmons 33/1
Bradley Beal 40/1
Damian Lillard 40/1
Klay Thompson 40/1
Karl-Anthony Towns 40/1
LaMarcus Aldridge 50/1
Dirk Nowitzki 50/1
Kyle Lowry 66/1
Nikola Jokic 66/1
Khris Middleton 80/1
D'Angelo Russell 100/1
Nikola Vucevic 100/1
How is Jokic longer odds to win MVP than Nowitzki? Has anyone watched those two play this season? The challenge here is that anyone good enough to be in this game is capable of putting up MVP stats for a night, the question is which guy wakes up in the morning and says “I want to win MVP tonight” and goes out and takes over. Hometown hero Kemba Walker at 15/2 could be that guy.
2019 NBA All-Star Rising Stars MVP
Luka Doncic (DAL) 4/1
Ben Simmons (PHI) 4/1
Donovan Mitchell (UTA) 8/1
Jayson Tatum (BOS) 9/1
Deandre Ayton (PHX) 10/1
Kyle Kuzma (LAK) 10/1
Trae Young (ATL) 10/1
OG Anunoby (TOR) 12/1
Bogdan Bogdanovic (SAC) 12/1
De'Aaron Fox (SAC) 12/1
Lauri Markkanen 12/1
Marvin Bagley III (SAC) 20/1
John Collins (ATL) 20/1
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (LAC) 20/1
Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM) 20/1
Kevin Knox (NYK) 20/1
This could go a lot of directions, but Kuzma at 10/1 is tempting — the guy is an elite scorer, he could put up massive numbers. Tatum and Mitchell also could decide to take over and win it. As a side note, Team USA is -3 in this game over Team World. I have no idea why. Home team advantage because the game is in the United States?
2019 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Winner
Stephen Curry (GSW) 2/1
Devin Booker (PHX) 9/2
Seth Curry (POR) 5/1
Buddy Hield (SAC) 6/1
Joe Harris (BKN) 13/2
Damien Lillard (POR) 8/1
Danny Green (TOR) 10/1
Khris Middleton (MIL) 10/1
Dirk Nowitzki (DAL) 12/1
Kemba Walker (CHA) 12/1
Brooklyn’s Harris might be the second best pure shooter of the group (Stephen Curry is maybe the best all time, so he’s on top), and at 13/2 there’s some value play there.
2019 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Winner
Dennis Smith Jr. (NYK) 3/2
John Collins (ATL) 5/2
Miles Bridges (CHA) 5/2
Hamidou Diallo (OKC) 3/1
Miles Bridges is the hometown guy, but outside that I’ve got nothing for you.
2019 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Winner
De’Aaron Fox (SAC) 3/1
Luka Doncic (DAL) 4/1
Trae Young (ATL) 4/1
Mike Conley (MEM) 11/2
Nikola Jokic (DEN) 6/1
Jayson Tatum (BOS) 13/2
Kyle Kuzma (LAK) 7/1
Nikola Vucevic (ORL) 8/1
It takes a combination of speed and three-point accuracy on pull-ups to win this game. Fox makes sense as a favorite, but Conley and Tatum maybe could be surprise threats if their shots fall.