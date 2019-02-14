Warriors coach Steve Kerr fined $25K for outburst (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2019, 8:33 PM EST
Steve Kerr, livid over Draymond Green‘s flagrant foul, got ejected from the Warriors’ loss to the Nuggets yesterday.

NBA release:

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing and confronting a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The fine was expected. Kerr carried on a great deal.

The next expected step: The NBA rescinding Green’s flagrant foul.

D’Angelo Russell calls trade from Lakers the ‘best thing that happened in my career’

Getty
By Dane DelgadoFeb 14, 2019, 9:36 PM EST
D'Angelo Russell is now an Eastern Conference All-Star, albeit as an injury replacement as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. Just a short time ago, Russell was a top pick for the Los Angeles Lakers before a trade sent him to New York.

Russell is producing for the Nets, although whether he’s doing it at an All-Star level is up for some debate. Meanwhile, things are a bit tumultuous back in his old home of LA.

Trade rumors have plagued the young bucks on the Lakers all season long, and just because the trade deadline has passed doesn’t mean guys like Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, or Josh Hart can relax.

For that, Russell is glad. Talking to Bleacher Report this week, the Nets guard said that he was happy that he didn’t have to go through what the youngsters in Los Angeles are dealing with.

Via B/R:

“I can’t imagine what they’re trying to block out,” Russell says. Later, he adds: “If [the Lakers] didn’t let me go then, they were gonna let me go now, and I’d be going through what they’re going through. Best thing that happened in my career.”

It’s certainly true that Russell would likely be part of a package or a superstar offer if he were still with the Lakers today. Whether LA will be able to pull off a trade with the guys they have now is another question altogether.

In any case, no young player wants to know that they aren’t wanted, or feel inferior, or be seen as merely an asset. Being in LA is great for LeBron James, but it doesn’t seem all that beneficial to younger players. It seems like Russell has found a home in Brooklyn and is happy to be part of a burgeoning young core with the Nets.

Former NBA commissioner David Stern: NFL should have suspended Colin Kaepernick

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2019, 7:33 PM EST
In 1996, Nuggets guard Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf got suspended for sitting during the national anthem. He called the American flag “a symbol of oppression, of tyranny.” After the one-game suspension, the NBA met with Abdul-Rauf and compromised: He’d stand in silent prayer during the anthem.

Twenty years later, Colin Kaepernick followed Abdul-Rauf’s lead by protesting racism in America by kneeling during the national anthem. Since that season, he has remained unsigned by NFL teams, who’ve instead repeatedly signed lesser quarterbacks.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Kaepernick’s protest wouldn’t have kept him out of the NBA, and some players agreed.

Now, former NBA commissioner David Stern – who ran the league when Abdul-Rauf got suspended – is also agreeing.

Eben Novy-Williams and Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg:

Colin Kaepernick, the quarterback whose NFL career was cut short after he knelt in protest during the national anthem, would still have a job if he were a basketball player, according to former NBA Commissioner David Stern.

Stern said that Kaepernick should have been suspended by the NFL when he first began kneeling, and if he had been, his career would have been able to continue.

This heavy-handedness is so Stern. Punish the player to save the player.

The NBA has a rule requiring players to stand during the national anthem. I’ll grant that Stern was suggesting the NFL should have implemented a similar rule – not that the NFL should have punished a player who didn’t break a rule.

But this is still a reach.

Abdul-Rauf agreed to stand in prayer during the anthem. What convinces anyone Kaepernick would have gone for that? And if he kept kneeling, under Stern’s plan, was the NFL supposed to stop suspending him at some point?

Current commissioner Adam Silver’s plan proved much more effective for the NBA’s business (though not necessarily for player expression). Silver – who has supported the NBA’s anthem rule – met with players behind the scenes, played up the NBA’s support of issues important to players and convinced them to stand for the anthem. They complied.

Again, though, that might not have happened with Kaepernick among their ranks. He has taken a harder stance on this than any athlete.

Which is why I don’t buy what Stern is selling.

Markelle Fultz excited for Magic coaches who aren’t ‘just going to tell you what you want to hear’

By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2019, 6:33 PM EST
The 76ers frequently said Markelle Fultz seemed just fine.

He obviously wasn’t. He couldn’t shoot. At times, it seemed he could barely hold a basketball.

But Philadelphia kept insisting Fultz was OK. 76ers coach Brett Brown played him late last season, including in the playoffs. Brown even started Fultz to begin this season.

Finally, Philadelphia traded Fultz to the Magic.

“It just excites me really to know that I have coaches that’s going to push you to be better and not just going to tell you what you want to hear,” Fultz said at his introductory press conference today.

It can be difficult for players to compliment a new team without it sounding like a jab at their old team. Maybe Fultz didn’t intend to compare Philadelphia’s and Orlando’s coaches here.

But that comment at least raises eyebrows.

Otherwise, Fultz is sticking to his story: His shooting woes aren’t a mental issue.

“I had an injury,” Fultz said. “So, I was out there trying to play through that. I never lost confidence.”

What does Thoracic Outlet Syndrome feel like?

“It was hard to explain to people,” Fultz said. “But it’s almost like hard to lift up your arms. You lose feeling in your fingers. It’s not really – you can’t tell when it’s going to happen. It’s not like you do the same motion every time. But it’s just you get tingling in your fingers, numbness, stuff like that.”

Fultz is still trying to rehab from that. When he was initially diagnosed with TOS, the reported expectation was he’d return in 3-6 weeks. That was more than 10 weeks ago. More recently, Fultz’s agent said he expected the guard to play again this season.

But Fultz isn’t revealing a timeline.

“I’m just taking my time and just doing everything the right way so I can get back to being the Kelle that I know I am,” Fultz said.

That’ll be a long journey.

Report: Markieff Morris signing with Thunder

Will Newton/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2019, 5:34 PM EST
The Lakers didn’t get Enes Kanter.

They’re not getting Markieff Morris, either.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Wizards traded Morris to dodge the luxury tax, and the Pelicans waived him. He has been just OK this year, but maybe getting healthier and escaping the drudgery of Washington will improve his play. Morris certainly brings plenty of talent as a versatile big forward.

He should provide an upgrade over Patrick Patterson as Oklahoma City’s backup power forward. Patterson is having another down season, raising questions about  his long-term health.

Morris projects to cost the Thunder $44,865 daily in salary and luxury tax. They play New Orleans tonight, and I wonder whether they’ll sign Morris in time for that game. Waiting another week – during the All-Star break – would save them a projected $314,057.

But it’d also cost him $85,640. So, he might not be down to wait.

That could be a reason he didn’t pick the Rockets. Though they have two open roster spots, they can’t yet sign two players even to pro-rated minimum contracts without crossing the luxury-tax line. They could have signed Morris and remained below the tax, but that would have meant waiting longer for another addition.

As for the Lakers, Morris is another pursued free agent who wasn’t Carmelo Anthony. If everyone keeps choosing other teams, the Lakers might run out of excuses for not signing Anthony (other than the right one).