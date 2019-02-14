Pelicans say Anthony Davis injured his shoulder vs Thunder

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Anthony Davis missed the second half of New Orleans’ game against Oklahoma City on Thursday night with what the Pelicans said was a left shoulder injury.
It is unclear how the injury might affect Davis’ availability for this weekend’s NBA All-Star festivities. Davis was selected for the All-Star Game for the sixth straight season. But if he plays, he’ll represent a team he has no plans to remain with long term.
Davis announced on Jan. 28 that he won’t sign an extension with New Orleans and wants to be traded to a contending team. However, he was not traded by the Feb. 7 deadline for this season.
Davis was in the starting lineup against the Thunder and played 16 minutes during the first half. He scored 14 points, grabbed four rebounds, assisted on two baskets and blocked a shot in 16 minutes on the court. His performance helped New Orleans take a 66-63 lead into halftime. But in the final seconds of the half, Davis fouled Nerlens Noel while trying to block the Thunder forward’s shot with his left hand.
As Davis walked to the locker room for halftime, he appeared to keep his left arm still while his right arm swayed normally.
Davis did not emerge from the locker room to start the second half and the club announced his injury status shortly afterward.
Davis has averaged 28.5 points and 13.1 rebounds this season.
The NBA is a fun league, especially in the face of other major american sports like the NFL and MLB, which are bit more straight-laced. One of the more memorable cultural moments in recent NBA Finals history was when Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry brought daughter Riley to the podium after a game during the 2015 NBA Finals.
Twitter immediately took to making a meme out of Riley Curry, particularly after she had grabbed the mic in front of her father.
Now, Curry says that he regrets bringing his daughter to the podium, if only from the perspective of not inundating her at too young an age with the spotlight she’ll eventually have as the daughter of a future Hall of Famer.
Via The Undefeated:
I think even as parents, understanding how we’re going to raise kids not only in this crazy society we live in but one that we’re so visible [in], and people are kind of locked into every step we take, every word we say. One thing I do technically regret in terms of how fast this all came is when I brought Riley on the podium [during the 2015 NBA Finals].
…
I’ve always wanted to … share what I get to do, and all the experiences I have, with my family. I didn’t know how much that would blow up and how much of a splash she [would make] on the scene. If I could take that one back, I probably would, just because my goal is just to … give my kids the best chance at success and at seeing the world in the proper way … trying to give our kids the best chance to be successful and have a normal life in terms of treating people the right way, having respect, not getting too bigheaded and feeling like everything’s about them. The lessons I’m teaching my kids right now at ages 6, 3 and 7 months, it’s wild to think about. Surreal.
This is a pretty normal thing to think about as a celebrity, and the gap between normal reality and how players experience the world only grows as basketball-related income and player salaries trend upward.
No doubt that Riley will have plenty of time to be both abundantly wealthy and incredibly famous. Good for Steph for re-thinking the kind of exposure he gives to his children.
Orlando Magic Guard Terrence Ross is one of Oregon’s best high school basketball players ever. He’s also one of the NBA’s best dunkers, as evidenced by his 2013 win in the Slam Dunk Contest.
Still, Terrence Ross has been around for a while and we don’t necessarily see him showing up with in-game dunks all that often. On Thursday night as the Magic took the Charlotte Hornets in Orlando, we were reminded why Ross was a champ some six years ago.
Via Twitter:
That’s the kind of dunk you used to see on a basketball card and ask yourself, “How did he contort his body to do that?”
Ross is still flying high at age 28.
D'Angelo Russell is now an Eastern Conference All-Star, albeit as an injury replacement as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. Just a short time ago, Russell was a top pick for the Los Angeles Lakers before a trade sent him to New York.
Russell is producing for the Nets, although whether he’s doing it at an All-Star level is up for some debate. Meanwhile, things are a bit tumultuous back in his old home of LA.
Trade rumors have plagued the young bucks on the Lakers all season long, and just because the trade deadline has passed doesn’t mean guys like Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, or Josh Hart can relax.
For that, Russell is glad. Talking to Bleacher Report this week, the Nets guard said that he was happy that he didn’t have to go through what the youngsters in Los Angeles are dealing with.
Via B/R:
“I can’t imagine what they’re trying to block out,” Russell says. Later, he adds: “If [the Lakers] didn’t let me go then, they were gonna let me go now, and I’d be going through what they’re going through. Best thing that happened in my career.”
It’s certainly true that Russell would likely be part of a package or a superstar offer if he were still with the Lakers today. Whether LA will be able to pull off a trade with the guys they have now is another question altogether.
In any case, no young player wants to know that they aren’t wanted, or feel inferior, or be seen as merely an asset. Being in LA is great for LeBron James, but it doesn’t seem all that beneficial to younger players. It seems like Russell has found a home in Brooklyn and is happy to be part of a burgeoning young core with the Nets.
Steve Kerr, livid over Draymond Green‘s flagrant foul, got ejected from the Warriors’ loss to the Nuggets yesterday.
NBA release:
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing and confronting a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
The fine was expected. Kerr carried on a great deal.
The next expected step: The NBA rescinding Green’s flagrant foul.