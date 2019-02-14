Markelle Fultz excited for Magic coaches who aren’t ‘just going to tell you what you want to hear’

By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2019, 6:33 PM EST
3 Comments

The 76ers frequently said Markelle Fultz seemed just fine.

He obviously wasn’t. He couldn’t shoot. At times, it seemed he could barely hold a basketball.

But Philadelphia kept insisting Fultz was OK. 76ers coach Brett Brown played him late last season, including in the playoffs. Brown even started Fultz to begin this season.

Finally, Philadelphia traded Fultz to the Magic.

“It just excites me really to know that I have coaches that’s going to push you to be better and not just going to tell you what you want to hear,” Fultz said at his introductory press conference today.

It can be difficult for players to compliment a new team without it sounding like a jab at their old team. Maybe Fultz didn’t intend to compare Philadelphia’s and Orlando’s coaches here.

But that comment at least raises eyebrows.

Otherwise, Fultz is sticking to his story: His shooting woes aren’t a mental issue.

“I had an injury,” Fultz said. “So, I was out there trying to play through that. I never lost confidence.”

What does Thoracic Outlet Syndrome feel like?

“It was hard to explain to people,” Fultz said. “But it’s almost like hard to lift up your arms. You lose feeling in your fingers. It’s not really – you can’t tell when it’s going to happen. It’s not like you do the same motion every time. But it’s just you get tingling in your fingers, numbness, stuff like that.”

Fultz is still trying to rehab from that. When he was initially diagnosed with TOS, the reported expectation was he’d return in 3-6 weeks. That was more than 10 weeks ago. More recently, Fultz’s agent said he expected the guard to play again this season.

But Fultz isn’t revealing a timeline.

“I’m just taking my time and just doing everything the right way so I can get back to being the Kelle that I know I am,” Fultz said.

That’ll be a long journey.

Former NBA commissioner David Stern: NFL should have suspended Colin Kaepernick

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2019, 7:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

In 1996, Nuggets guard Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf got suspended for sitting during the national anthem. He called the American flag “a symbol of oppression, of tyranny.” After the one-game suspension, the NBA met with Abdul-Rauf and compromised: He’d stand in silent prayer during the anthem.

Twenty years later, Colin Kaepernick followed Abdul-Rauf’s lead by protesting racism in America by kneeling during the national anthem. Since that season, he has remained unsigned by NFL teams, who’ve instead repeatedly signed lesser quarterbacks.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Kaepernick’s protest wouldn’t have kept him out of the NBA, and some players agreed.

Now, former NBA commissioner David Stern – who ran the league when Abdul-Rauf got suspended – is also agreeing.

Eben Novy-Williams and Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg:

Colin Kaepernick, the quarterback whose NFL career was cut short after he knelt in protest during the national anthem, would still have a job if he were a basketball player, according to former NBA Commissioner David Stern.

Stern said that Kaepernick should have been suspended by the NFL when he first began kneeling, and if he had been, his career would have been able to continue.

This heavy-handedness is so Stern. Punish the player to save the player.

The NBA has a rule requiring players to stand during the national anthem. I’ll grant that Stern was suggesting the NFL should have implemented a similar rule – not that the NFL should have punished a player who didn’t break a rule.

But this is still a reach.

Abdul-Rauf agreed to stand in prayer during the anthem. What convinces anyone Kaepernick would have gone for that? And if he kept kneeling, under Stern’s plan, was the NFL supposed to stop suspending him at some point?

Current commissioner Adam Silver’s plan proved much more effective for the NBA’s business (though not necessarily for player expression). Silver – who has supported the NBA’s anthem rule – met with players behind the scenes, played up the NBA’s support of issues important to players and convinced them to stand for the anthem. They complied.

Again, though, that might not have happened with Kaepernick among their ranks. He has taken a harder stance on this than any athlete.

Which is why I don’t buy what Stern is selling.

Report: Markieff Morris signing with Thunder

Will Newton/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2019, 5:34 PM EST
2 Comments

The Lakers didn’t get Enes Kanter.

They’re not getting Markieff Morris, either.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Wizards traded Morris to dodge the luxury tax, and the Pelicans waived him. He has been just OK this year, but maybe getting healthier and escaping the drudgery of Washington will improve his play. Morris certainly brings plenty of talent as a versatile big forward.

He should provide an upgrade over Patrick Patterson as Oklahoma City’s backup power forward. Patterson is having another down season, raising questions about  his long-term health.

Morris projects to cost the Thunder $44,865 daily in salary and luxury tax. They play New Orleans tonight, and I wonder whether they’ll sign Morris in time for that game. Waiting another week – during the All-Star break – would save them a projected $314,057.

But it’d also cost him $85,640. So, he might not be down to wait.

That could be a reason he didn’t pick the Rockets. Though they have two open roster spots, they can’t yet sign two players even to pro-rated minimum contracts without crossing the luxury-tax line. They could have signed Morris and remained below the tax, but that would have meant waiting longer for another addition.

As for the Lakers, Morris is another pursued free agent who wasn’t Carmelo Anthony. If everyone keeps choosing other teams, the Lakers might run out of excuses for not signing Anthony (other than the right one).

Gilbert Arenas signs to play in Big3 this season

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 14, 2019, 4:30 PM EST
2 Comments

Big3 co-founder Ice Cube knows marketing and has been upfront from the start — his young league needed star power. After a first successful season they got more of it for year two: Amar’e Stoudemire, Nate Robinson, Metta World Peace/Ron Artest, Baron Davis.

Cube has also said from the start that the more former NBA players saw the league, the more they would come around. Name guys would want to compete — players fans will pay to watch.

Gilbert Arenas is one of those guys. And he’s in.

Agent Zero explained why he is in now to the Washington Post.

“I think a lot of people watched the first year to try and figure out the speed of it, and when I watched it I was like, ‘Whoosh, they’re really going, they’re really playing basketball.’ So I don’t think I’m trained and prepared for that sport right there,” Arenas said of passing on the league over its first two seasons. “It’s one of those things where I need to train like I’m playing in the NBA again ’cause I’m not gonna let them get the best of me. So I got four and a half months” to get ready for this season.

Also in for this season is Lamar Odom.

The Big3 is growing, expanding to 12 teams for the upcoming season and now playing on two nights per week, with 18 total stops on the tour. Lisa Leslie — the four-time Olympic Gold Medalist and three-time WNBA MVP — is joining the BIG3 as coach of the new expansion team Triplets. There has been demand at the gate, but the Big3 lost its television deal with Fox Sports and now is looking for a new television partner.

Grizzlies to retire Marc Gasol’s No. 33

Sarah Stier/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2019, 3:30 PM EST
2 Comments

Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, Zach Randolph and Tony Allen led the Grizzlies in the franchise’s great era.

But like most teams that don’t win titles, Memphis is moving on from that longstanding core.

Unlike most teams, the Grizzlies are quickly announcing their connection to the past.

They already said they’d retire numbers of Zach Randolph and Tony Allen. Now, after trading Marc Gasol to the Raptors, they’re saying his number will also get retired.

Grizzlies owner Robert Pera in a statement:

“Marc has been a dedicated teammate, star player and pillar of this team for the past 11 seasons. He plays with a heart and a passion for the game that helped carry this franchise to seven straight playoff appearances, but what Marc has done for this organization is about more than just basketball. He was a part of a core group of players that helped shape the identity of this franchise on and off the court and were embraced by the City of Memphis. On behalf of the Grizzlies organization, I would like to thank him for his blood, sweat and dedication to the Grizzlies and Memphis. The impact he has had on this team and the city will live on, and we look forward to one day welcoming him back home to Memphis where his #33 jersey will hang in the rafters of FedExForum next to Zach and Tony.”

It was a forgone conclusion Memphis would retire Gasol’s number, especially after planning to retire retire Randolph’s and Allen’s. Gasol is the greatest player in franchise history.

The only novelty is announcing it while Gasol is still active. I like it. Why wait to show that appreciation?

Eventually, Conley will likely join another team. When he does, expect the Grizzlies to quickly say his No. 11 will get retired, too.