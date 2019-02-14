Getty Images

Gilbert Arenas signs to play in Big3 this season

By Kurt HelinFeb 14, 2019, 4:30 PM EST
Big3 co-founder Ice Cube knows marketing and has been upfront from the start — his young league needed star power. After a first successful season they got more of it for year two: Amar’e Stoudemire, Nate Robinson, Metta World Peace/Ron Artest, Baron Davis.

Cube has also said from the start that the more former NBA players saw the league, the more they would come around. Name guys would want to compete — players fans will pay to watch.

Gilbert Arenas is one of those guys. And he’s in.

Agent Zero explained why he is in now to the Washington Post.

“I think a lot of people watched the first year to try and figure out the speed of it, and when I watched it I was like, ‘Whoosh, they’re really going, they’re really playing basketball.’ So I don’t think I’m trained and prepared for that sport right there,” Arenas said of passing on the league over its first two seasons. “It’s one of those things where I need to train like I’m playing in the NBA again ’cause I’m not gonna let them get the best of me. So I got four and a half months” to get ready for this season.

Also in for this season is Lamar Odom.

The Big3 is growing, expanding to 12 teams for the upcoming season and now playing on two nights per week, with 18 total stops on the tour. Lisa Leslie — the four-time Olympic Gold Medalist and three-time WNBA MVP — is joining the BIG3 as coach of the new expansion team Triplets. There has been demand at the gate, but the Big3 lost its television deal with Fox Sports and now is looking for a new television partner.

Grizzlies to retire Marc Gasol’s No. 33

By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2019, 3:30 PM EST
Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, Zach Randolph and Tony Allen led the Grizzlies in the franchise’s great era.

But like most teams that don’t win titles, Memphis is moving on from that longstanding core.

Unlike most teams, the Grizzlies are quickly announcing their connection to the past.

They already said they’d retire numbers of Zach Randolph and Tony Allen. Now, after trading Marc Gasol to the Raptors, they’re saying his number will also get retired.

Grizzlies owner Robert Pera in a statement:

“Marc has been a dedicated teammate, star player and pillar of this team for the past 11 seasons. He plays with a heart and a passion for the game that helped carry this franchise to seven straight playoff appearances, but what Marc has done for this organization is about more than just basketball. He was a part of a core group of players that helped shape the identity of this franchise on and off the court and were embraced by the City of Memphis. On behalf of the Grizzlies organization, I would like to thank him for his blood, sweat and dedication to the Grizzlies and Memphis. The impact he has had on this team and the city will live on, and we look forward to one day welcoming him back home to Memphis where his #33 jersey will hang in the rafters of FedExForum next to Zach and Tony.”

It was a forgone conclusion Memphis would retire Gasol’s number, especially after planning to retire retire Randolph’s and Allen’s. Gasol is the greatest player in franchise history.

The only novelty is announcing it while Gasol is still active. I like it. Why wait to show that appreciation?

Eventually, Conley will likely join another team. When he does, expect the Grizzlies to quickly say his No. 11 will get retired, too.

Timberwolves’ Josh Okogie blocked James Harden’s stepback (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinFeb 14, 2019, 2:31 PM EST
Teams throughout the NBA are struggling to deal with James Harden‘s stepback jumper — he can hit the thing out to 28 feet, can slide left or right as he does it to create space, and if you close out on him you run the serious risk of a foul. Some teams are not contesting, the Bucks tried to turn him into a driver sitting on his right shoulder (they can get away with that since Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo were waiting in the paint), but nobody has a good answer. There’s a reason Harden has scored at least 30 points in 31 straight games.

Minnesota’s Josh Okogie did better than anyone — he blocked the shot on Wednesday night.

A lot of other Harden defenders watched that and muttered “I got called for a foul for breathing on him, there’s more contact there” and they’d be right. (Although to be fair, a lot of the closeouts where guys foul Harden on the stepback are because the defenders take away his landing spot, they get under him, and that is a foul.)

Not a lot of teams can try to pick up on the Timberwolves style here because there are a limited number of players with the length and athleticism of Okogie.

Harden still got 42 on the night, but the Timberwolves got the win 121-111.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reportedly approached by NFL, not giving it any thought

By Kurt HelinFeb 14, 2019, 1:31 PM EST
Commissioner Adam Silver has deftly steered the NBA through some troubled waters: The Donald Sterling tapes and forcing him out of ownership; a new Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiation; the “bathroom bill” in North Carolina that caused the NBA to move the All-Star Game from there two years ago (it returns this weekend); the questions around kneeling and symbols of protest around the national anthem and concerns about police use of excessive force in minority communities. Through it all the NBA fan base has grown and been able to focus on where Anthony Davis or Kevin Durant will play next — and the games themselves — rather than the issues around the league.

The NFL on the other hand… not so deft dealing with its issues.

There’s a segment of NFL owners who want Roger Goodell out as their commissioner, and apparently some of them have reached out to Silver, reports Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. He’s not showing any interest.

While Silver did not explicitly confirm that he had been approached by NFL owners, sources close to the situation told ESPN that several NFL owners have tried to persuade Silver to run their league over the course of his five years as the NBA’s commissioner. Silver has also been approached by a number of Fortune 500 companies, according to sources.

“I’ll just say I have not given it any thought,” Silver told ESPN about his reaction to those job opportunities. “I feel very fortunate to be in this position. As a longtime fan, as a longtime league employee, the opportunity to become the commissioner of this league was beyond anything I even ever dreamed of as a kid.

“I’ve loved every day I’ve been in this job, and I think there’s nothing but enormous opportunity ahead for this league. And ultimately, I realize I’m just passing through like every player who’s gone through this league and ultimately like every owner, and I feel an enormous obligation to the fans and to this greater NBA family to do my best and try my hardest every day. But that’s where 100 percent of my focus is.”

That NFL owners — or boards of major corporations — have reached out to Silver is no surprise. Right now he is the gold standard of owners, the kind of leader that works to build a consensus and makes sure parties are listened to, rather than running the business like a dictatorship. He’s also a calmer influence than his predecessor, David Stern.

Silver seems to be taking a cue from some of the NBA’s elite players, who have (or are about to) turn down larger sums of money to work in a situation they like. Silver can look at the growing international business of the NBA, the substantial strides the league has made in the digital and social media markets, how the league is poised to handle the advent of legalized gambling, and the relative labor calm, then contrast that with the NFL’s situation and ask himself “would more money be worth it?”

Last June, Silver signed a five-year extension with the NBA (which would take him through the 2023-24 season) and it is not looking to get out of it.

Dennis Smith Jr. and second chances

By Dan FeldmanFeb 14, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
The Knicks got a lot in their trade of Kristaps Porzingis. Double-max cap space next summer that could be used to sign Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. An unprotected future first-round pick. Another likely first-rounder.

And Dennis Smith Jr.

Smith has been treated as an afterthought in New York’s return for Porzingis. That’s somewhat understandable when the trade puts established stars like Durant and Irving in play, but don’t just forget about the 21-year-old Smith.

“I’ve been overlooked before,” Smith said. “It’s nothing new. This is familiar territory for me.

“That’s why I’ve been in grind mode. I’ve been in grind mode since I stepped foot in New York. That’s what I’m all about.”

Smith was most infamously overlooked in the 2017 draft, when he fell to No. 9. The Knicks drafted Frank Ntilikina one spot higher. LeBron James even said New York should have taken Smith.

To be fair, LeBron was feuding with then-Knicks president Phil Jackson. Jackson, in an incident that drew a lot of attention, pressured Smith into eating octopus at a pre-draft dinner meeting. Did Smith’s reluctance to try the octopus actually contribute to New York not drafting him?

“I hope not,” Smith said. “I ain’t for sure. But I hope that wasn’t the reason.”

It’s remarkable we can’t be certain of it not factoring. But that was the absurdity of Jackson’s tenure.

At least the Knicks get Smith now.

He even sometimes orders octopus for himself.

“I’ve got a little bit of money now,” Smith said.

Dallas drafted Smith, and his future there appeared promising. He scored 15.2 points per game as a rookie. Obviously, scoring isn’t everything, but it indicates a player’s stature, how much his team has entrusted him. When teams get someone young with Smith’s scoring average, they almost always build around him.

But the Mavericks acquired Luka Doncic in last year’s draft and are justly prioritizing him. Doncic is better and younger. Smith, who also fills a primary-ballhandler role, no longer fit.

Smith left Dallas averaging 14.5 points per game with the Mavericks. That’s one of the highest-scoring averages ever for someone with his original team who got traded or sold before the end of his second season:

image

In Smith’s lifetime, only Michael Carter-Williams had a higher-scoring average with his original team then got traded before the end of his second season.

Smith is no longer the player I ranked No. 4 on my draft board or even the one who actually got picked in the top 10. His stock has rightfully dropped while in the league. He’s inefficient as a scorer, and he lacks complementary skills. His accuracy on 3-pointers is disappointingly low. His distributing lags well behind with his score-first approach.

But the reasons Smith looked so intriguing fewer than two years ago haven’t completely dissipated, either. He’s got nice handles and quickness, and he has the athleticism to finish above the rim. His inefficiency seems due more to shot selection than mechanics and is therefore likely an easier fix. Point guards tend to develop later.

In the meantime, Smith is losing prominence. He played in the Rising Stars Challenge last year but wasn’t invited back this year. Of the several dozen players who participated in that game as a rookie but weren’t selected as a sophomore, only three – Joe Johnson, Caron Butler and Chris Kaman – developed into All-Stars.

Smith wanted to return to All-Star Weekend this year, anyway. It’s in his native North Carolina, and his grandma is getting older. She wanted to see him there. So, after competing in last year’s dunk contest then declaring it wasn’t for him, he’ll re-enter.

“I kind of learned what it was about last year with all the extra gimmicks and things,” Smith said. “So, I have a couple myself.”

That’s where Smith wants the gimmicks to end.

Knicks fans can dream about Irving or even look to Kemba Walker as a fallback. Smith wants to earn the starting-point guard job for himself.

Right now, it has been handed to him on a barren roster. New York is tanking, biding time until its next era.

Maybe, just maybe, Smith will be an integral part of it.

“He really knows how to run a team,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said. “And we’re just getting started together, and I’m really excited for the future with him.”