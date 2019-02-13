Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic tips in game-winner vs. Kings (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 13, 2019, 11:41 PM EST
Isaiah Thomas led two of his previous previous three teams in usage percentage, and he was close to LeBron James with the Cavaliers between carrying major loads for the Celtics and Lakers. But Thomas returned with a Nuggets team that won’t have to depend on him.

Because Nikola Jokic has established himself as top option.

The All-Star center had 20 points, 18 rebounds, 11 assists and the game-winning tip-in with 0.8 seconds left in Denver’s 120-118 win over the Kings on Wednesday.

Thomas scored eight points with two assists in 13 minutes in his first game of the season.

Pascal Siakam scores 44 in Raptors’ win over Wizards (video)

Associated PressFeb 14, 2019, 12:12 AM EST
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 44 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored a career-best 22 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 129-120 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight win.

Serge Ibaka had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Kyle Lowry had 14 points and 13 assists as the Raptors used a big third quarter to overcome a 12-point deficit and post their fifth straight victory over the struggling Wizards.

Jeremy Lin played 25 minutes in his Toronto debut after signing earlier in the day. He was recently waived by the Atlanta Hawks.

Toronto won without All-Star Kawhi Leonard, who sat for the second time in four games because of a sore left knee. Leonard also missed last Thursday’s win at Atlanta. Coach Nick Nurse said he would’t mind if Leonard played in Sunday’s All-Star Game in Charlotte.

Bradley Beal scored 28 points, Jeff Green had 23 and Jabari Parker 22 as Washington lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Siakam made a career-best four 3-pointers, and Anunoby also had a season-high four.

Down 103-93 to begin the fourth, Washington cut it to 112-111 on a 3-pointer by Bobby Portis with 4:55 left. Lowry replied with a 3 for Toronto and Siakam made back-to-back baskets, putting Toronto up 119-111 at 3:44.

Toronto faced its biggest deficit, 80-68, at 8:48 of the third. The Raptors answered with a 15-0 spurt, reclaiming the lead at 83-80 before Washington called timeout at 4:43. Siakam scored 19 points in the third, and Toronto closed the quarter on a 35-13 run, taking a 103-93 lead into the final quarter.

Washington led 65-59 lead at halftime.

LINSANITY IN THE NORTH

Lin received a brief ovation when he checked in for Norman Powell at 4:05 of the first. He finished with eight points, five assists and five rebounds.

Lin can expect plenty of action when play resumes after the All-Star break. Before the game, the Raptors said guard Fred VanVleet had surgery in New York to repair ligament damage in his left thumb. VanVleet, who was hurt in Saturday’s win at New York, is expected to miss at least three weeks.

TIP-INS

Wizards: G Tomas Satoransky was inactive because of personal reasons. … The Wizards missed nine of their first 10 attempts from 3-point range.

Raptors: F Patrick McCaw was inactive because of a sore right shoulder. … Ibaka has scored at least 10 points in 20 straight games, the second-longest streak of his career. He did it in 21 games in 2014.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit Charlotte on Friday, February 22.

Raptors: Host San Antonio on Friday, February 22.

James Harden’s 30-point streak now second-longest ever

By Dan FeldmanFeb 13, 2019, 10:51 PM EST
2 Comments

James Harden scored 42 points tonight.

Not enough to beat the Timberwolves.

But enough to make history.

The Rockets’ 121-111 loss to Minnesota was Harden’s 31st straight game with 30 points. That’s tied for the second-longest 30-point streak of all-time, behind only Wilt Chamberlain’s 65 straight:

image

Matching Chamberlain’s 31-game streak is incredible. Nobody else since him has topped even 16 games, Kobe Bryant setting that modern mark.

But Harden isn’t even halfway to Chamberlain’s record! That ought to show just how special of a scorer Chamberlain was.

DeMarre Carroll’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer forces 3OT, where Nets beat Cavaliers (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 13, 2019, 10:06 PM EST
Whether teams should foul or defend when leading by three points late is contextual. Who has the ball? Where on the court is he? How much time is left? How good is the offensive team at 3-pointers?

Nets forward DeMarre Carroll holding the ball inside the arc while attempting to pass to sharpshooter Joe Harris with a few seconds left seems like a nearly perfect time to foul.

Instead, the Cavaliers defended, and Carroll made the game-tying 3-pointer to force a third time. Brooklyn then won,

Of course, other context matters, too. Cleveland is tanking, and the loss improved draft position.

Knicks rookie Kevin Knox destroys Ben Simmons with dunk (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 13, 2019, 9:11 PM EST
Kevin Knox ranks dead last – 490th of 490 – in real plus-minus.

But he can also do this.

That’s why people look past just how little the Knicks rookie contributes to winning now. He has incredible tools.