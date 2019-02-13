Knicks rookie Kevin Knox destroys Ben Simmons with dunk (video)

Kevin Knox ranks dead last – 490th of 490 – in real plus-minus.
But he can also do this.
That’s why people look past just how little the Knicks rookie contributes to winning now. He has incredible tools.
By sharing he apologized to LeBron James, Kyrie Irving unwittingly walked into a storm.
The revelation initially seemed innocent enough. Irving – who sometimes resisted LeBron’s leadership with the Cavaliers – realized how difficult it is to teach younger players. I’m not convinced Irving suddenly liked all LeBron’s tactics, but Irving seemed to now appreciate the enormity of LeBron’s challenge. If LeBron occasionally erred in leading Cleveland, it was more understandable to Irving now. Irving, by his own admission, occasionally erred in leading the Celtics.
Then, Anthony Davis requested a trade from the Pelicans.
Davis – who shares an agent, Rich Paul, with LeBron – wanted to join the Lakers. But Boston was positioned to make a better offer this offseason than Los Angeles before the trade deadline. The Celtics are prohibited from trading for Davis while Irving remains on his current contract, because both are designated rookie scale players.
So, the Celtics had to convince New Orleans to wait and that a great offer was coming. Meanwhile, the Lakers, Davis, Paul and LeBron wanted to convince New Orleans that something would derail Boston and that a better offer than Los Angeles’ wasn’t coming.
So, in the wake of Irving expressing more respect for LeBron, a rumor emerged about Irving signing with the Lakers this summer. Though that was somewhat debunked, the Knicks then traded Kristaps Porzingis to clear double-max cap space in the offseason. Suddenly, Irving-to-New York rumors were flying. Word even leaked Davis himself believed Irving might not re-sign with the Celtics. Of course Irving leaving Boston would make Davis less likely to re-sign in 2020 if traded there – a prospect that could lead the Celtics to offer New Orleans less for Davis.
Sean Deveney of Sporting News:
The Celtics were annoyed by the story of Irving having eyes for New York, not because of Irving, but because they felt the story was planted by Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, in order to scare the Pelicans into thinking Boston would back off making a trade offer for Davis in July if Irving left.
“It was cheap and underhanded,” one source told SN.
No matter what disinformation campaign Paul waged, nobody ignited more talk of Irving leaving Boston than Irving himself. Asked a couple weeks ago about his commitment to the Celtics, Irving infamously said, “Ask me July 1.” That was a stark departure from his preseason declaration of intent to re-sign.
Irving doesn’t have to share his plan now. He’ll be a free agent this summer and can decide then. But he shared his plan already. That makes his recent demurring look particularly alarming for Boston.
With Davis, the Celtics won. The Pelicans kept him through the deadline, clearing the way for Boston to trade for him this summer. However, even if the Celtics trade for Davis, they’ll have to re-sign him in 2020. Leaking disdain for his agent probably won’t help.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has the power to shift the NBA’s entire landscape. He’s a superstar on and off the court.
But just six years ago, Antetokounmpo was a relative unknown playing in Greece. In fact, when the Bucks took him No. 15 in the 2013 draft, that seemed a little high for a perceived project.
No. 15 was at least within the expected range by that point, though. NBA teams made up for lost time by scouting Antetokounmpo thoroughly before the draft.
Well, most NBA teams.
Jonathan Givony of ESPN:
Giorgos Panou of Octagon:
Scouts started flying to Greece. Every day, practice and games. Executives, GMs, assistant coaches – every team came. Twenty-nine teams. Except Knicks.
New York had the No. 24 pick in that draft – definitely within the range Antetokounmpo could have gone. Though he went higher, the Knicks could have possibly traded up if they had a better grasp of Antetokounmpo’s ability.
Instead, the Knicks – then run by Glen Grunwald – drafted Tim Hardaway Jr.
Multiple teams – including the Mavericks and Hawks – bemoan their “near-misses” on Antetokounmpo. But the Knicks can’t claim they came close. Not after sending nobody to Greece to evaluate him.
And we all saw how that turned out for New York.
Joel Embiid: “The referees f—ing suck.”
NBA:
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 for public criticism of the officiating, which included the use of inappropriate language, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
In the frustration of the 76ers’ loss to the Celtics yesterday, Embiid chose to get fined. He wasn’t even asked about the officiating. He just added that comment as his press conference ended.
Maybe that statement was cathartic. Maybe it’ll make referees reconsider how they officiate him. Maybe it was just about shifting the conversation from a loss.
Whatever Embiid wanted to get out of it, he knew it’d come at this price.
In 2015, the Trail Blazers signed Enes Kanter to a four-year, near-max offer sheet.
The Thunder matched, then later traded him to the Knicks, who recently waived him.
After all that, Portland is finally getting its man.
Kanter:
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Jusuf Nurkic is having a strong year as the Trail Blazers’ starting center. I’m unconvinced Kanter is even an upgrade over backups Meyers Leonard and Zach Collins. But at least Kanter brings a different style. He’s more of an interior presence than those two.
The Lakers’ interest surprised me. When they opened a roster spot, it appeared earmarked for Carmelo Anthony. They really tried to sign Kanter – a noted LeBron James annoyer – instead of the friend LeBron said he wanted? Kanter makes far more basketball sense than Anthony in Los Angeles, but Kanter probably isn’t good enough to justify aggravating LeBron. So, did LeBron sign off on that? Or is the Lakers’ front office operating that independently of its superstar here?