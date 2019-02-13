James Harden’s 30-point streak now second-longest ever

By Dan FeldmanFeb 13, 2019, 10:51 PM EST
James Harden scored 42 points tonight.

Not enough to beat the Timberwolves.

But enough to make history.

The Rockets’ 121-111 loss to Minnesota was Harden’s 31st straight game with 30 points. That’s tied for the second-longest 30-point streak of all-time, behind only Wilt Chamberlain’s 65 straight:

Matching Chamberlain’s 31-game streak is incredible. Nobody else since him has topped even 16 games, Kobe Bryant setting that modern mark.

But Harden isn’t even halfway to Chamberlain’s record! That ought to show just how special of a scorer Chamberlain was.

DeMarre Carroll’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer forces 3OT, where Nets beat Cavaliers (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 13, 2019, 10:06 PM EST
Whether teams should foul or defend when leading by three points late is contextual. Who has the ball? Where on the court is he? How much time is left? How good is the offensive team at 3-pointers?

Nets forward DeMarre Carroll holding the ball inside the arc while attempting to pass to sharpshooter Joe Harris with a few seconds left seems like a nearly perfect time to foul.

Instead, the Cavaliers defended, and Carroll made the game-tying 3-pointer to force a third time. Brooklyn then won,

Of course, other context matters, too. Cleveland is tanking, and the loss improved draft position.

Knicks rookie Kevin Knox destroys Ben Simmons with dunk (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 13, 2019, 9:11 PM EST
Kevin Knox ranks dead last – 490th of 490 – in real plus-minus.

But he can also do this.

That’s why people look past just how little the Knicks rookie contributes to winning now. He has incredible tools.

Celtics reportedly believe Rich Paul planted story on Kyrie Irving leaving: ‘It was cheap and underhanded’

AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By Dan FeldmanFeb 13, 2019, 8:11 PM EST
By sharing he apologized to LeBron James, Kyrie Irving unwittingly walked into a storm.

The revelation initially seemed innocent enough. Irving – who sometimes resisted LeBron’s leadership with the Cavaliers – realized how difficult it is to teach younger players. I’m not convinced Irving suddenly liked all LeBron’s tactics, but Irving seemed to now appreciate the enormity of LeBron’s challenge. If LeBron occasionally erred in leading Cleveland, it was more understandable to Irving now. Irving, by his own admission, occasionally erred in leading the Celtics.

Then, Anthony Davis requested a trade from the Pelicans.

Davis – who shares an agent, Rich Paul, with LeBron – wanted to join the Lakers. But Boston was positioned to make a better offer this offseason than Los Angeles before the trade deadline. The Celtics are prohibited from trading for Davis while Irving remains on his current contract, because both are designated rookie scale players.

So, the Celtics had to convince New Orleans to wait and that a great offer was coming. Meanwhile, the Lakers, Davis, Paul and LeBron wanted to convince New Orleans that something would derail Boston and that a better offer than Los Angeles’ wasn’t coming.

So, in the wake of Irving expressing more respect for LeBron, a rumor emerged about Irving signing with the Lakers this summer. Though that was somewhat debunked, the Knicks then traded Kristaps Porzingis to clear double-max cap space in the offseason. Suddenly, Irving-to-New York rumors were flying. Word even leaked Davis himself believed Irving might not re-sign with the Celtics. Of course Irving leaving Boston would make Davis less likely to re-sign in 2020 if traded there – a prospect that could lead the Celtics to offer New Orleans less for Davis.

Sean Deveney of Sporting News:

The Celtics were annoyed by the story of Irving having eyes for New York, not because of Irving, but because they felt the story was planted by Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, in order to scare the Pelicans into thinking Boston would back off making a trade offer for Davis in July if Irving left.

“It was cheap and underhanded,” one source told SN.

No matter what disinformation campaign Paul waged, nobody ignited more talk of Irving leaving Boston than Irving himself. Asked a couple weeks ago about his commitment to the Celtics, Irving infamously said, “Ask me July 1.” That was a stark departure from his preseason declaration of intent to re-sign.

Irving doesn’t have to share his plan now. He’ll be a free agent this summer and can decide then. But he shared his plan already. That makes his recent demurring look particularly alarming for Boston.

With Davis, the Celtics won. The Pelicans kept him through the deadline, clearing the way for Boston to trade for him this summer. However, even if the Celtics trade for Davis, they’ll have to re-sign him in 2020. Leaking disdain for his agent probably won’t help.

Agent: Knicks only NBA team that didn’t scout Giannis Antetokounmpo in Greece

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 13, 2019, 7:11 PM EST
Giannis Antetokounmpo has the power to shift the NBA’s entire landscape. He’s a superstar on and off the court.

But just six years ago, Antetokounmpo was a relative unknown playing in Greece. In fact, when the Bucks took him No. 15 in the 2013 draft, that seemed a little high for a perceived project.

No. 15 was at least within the expected range by that point, though. NBA teams made up for lost time by scouting Antetokounmpo thoroughly before the draft.

Well, most NBA teams.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

Giorgos Panou of Octagon:

Scouts started flying to Greece. Every day, practice and games. Executives, GMs, assistant coaches – every team came. Twenty-nine teams. Except Knicks.

New York had the No. 24 pick in that draft – definitely within the range Antetokounmpo could have gone. Though he went higher, the Knicks could have possibly traded up if they had a better grasp of Antetokounmpo’s ability.

Instead, the Knicks – then run by Glen Grunwald – drafted Tim Hardaway Jr.

Multiple teams – including the Mavericks and Hawks – bemoan their “near-misses” on Antetokounmpo. But the Knicks can’t claim they came close. Not after sending nobody to Greece to evaluate him.

And we all saw how that turned out for New York.