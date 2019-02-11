Fan immediately regrets talking trash to Austin Rivers (VIDEO)

Fans like to dog on Austin Rivers, who has become a useful NBA player, for the nepotism shown by his father, Doc, early in his career.
Rivers is now in his seventh NBA season, and is no longer coached by his pops. Still, it’s probably best not to confront Rivers about Doc, as was evidenced when the Houston Rockets guard stopped to respond to a fan in the tunnel this week.
As Rivers walked by a fan yelled out, “Your dad sucks at coaching!”
Rivers then responded by stepping directly up to the fan.
Via Twitter:
Don’t be so insecure when you see NBA players in person. It’s embarrassing.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Free agent guard Wesley Matthews has officially signed with the Indiana Pacers.
The move was first reported following Thursday’s trade deadline, but the Pacers couldn’t announce it until Sunday. Matthews was waived by the Knicks after a deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas and cleared waivers on Saturday.
Terms of the deal were not announced.
Matthews will help fill the void left by All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, who will miss the rest of this season with a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee.
In 45 games with Dallas, Matthews made 44 starts and averaged 12.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard called Matthews a “solid professional” who will “fit in well” with Indiana.
—
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
The Philadelphia 76ers are done with Markelle Fultz. The former No. 1 overall pick is now with the Orlando Magic, and he’s going to be their reclamation project now.
Our own Dan Feldman did an excellent job mapping out just how big a shift this is, particularly with respect to how many games Fultz actually played with the Sixers.
Now it’s time for everyone to move on, which has felt like the right choice for all parties for quite some time. Still, there’s going to be some lingering emotions attached to the Fultz Saga in Philly, and 76ers coach Brett Brown is not immune to that.
Earlier this week, Brown lamented not being able to coach Fultz longer.
Via Twitter:
This is not only sort of sad, it’s also quite true. As a basketball culture, many of us see Fultz as kind of a caricature, a broken jumper and an inexplicable injury. But Fultz was a beast during his only college year at the University of Washington, and if he was that guy he would have been an absolute blast as a young addition to this Philadelphia squad.
It seems unlikely that Fultz will play in Orlando this year, and hopefully he can get his body right for next season.
Fire up the Conjecture Machine! This one’s coming in hot.
Magic Johnson already told reporters on Sunday that he felt as though the New Orleans Pelicans didn’t act in good faith when negotiating for Anthony Davis earlier this month. Then Magic proceeded to tell reporters that Philadelphia 76ers point forward Ben Simmons wants to meet with him this offseason to discuss how to play the position as a taller player.
Whoo boy.
Via Twitter:
This would seem relatively harmless save for a couple things. First, Johnson has already been pretty loose with the rules, leading to a tampering fine in relation to some comments he made about Paul George.
Second, there’s been some discussion around NBA types that Simmons could be the odd man out in Philadelphia, particularly if the Sixers re-sign Jimmy Butler to a mega deal this summer. It’s not clear whether Simmons fits long term with Joel Embiid, Butler, and now Tobias Harris. Elton Brand has said that he wants to keep everyone in the City of Brotherly Love, but until the contracts are inked and the trade calls are rejected, that’s just talk.
Simmons, despite all his talent, makes the least sense from a basketball context with the team as it’s constructed now. There’s also the factor of Embiid having already signed his extension, so Philly is already all-in with him from here on out.
No doubt this will fire up the rumor mill about whether Magic could put a bug in Simmons’ ear, or whether Simmons could be restless, or if the Lakers are on the up-and-up. Obviously, any assumptions are pure conjecture, and it’s true that the similarities between Simmons and Magic as players do lend to some benefit between knowledge being shared between them.
The Lakers are nothing if not entertaining. We’ll see if everyone gives the A-OK for these two to meet.
The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t get Anthony Davis at the trade deadline. In one of the more interesting turns of events that we’ve seen at the deadline, it appeared that the New Orleans Pelicans did not intend to really engage with the Lakers at all, instead dangling them in a way that appeared to be retributive for perceived tampering with Davis.
Now the Boston Celtics — among others — will get a chance to go after Davis this summer.
Meanwhile, Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson told reporters on Sunday that he did not feel that the Pelicans operated in good faith during their trade talks.
Via Twitter:
At this juncture it seems as though Davis, if he truly wants to play for the Lakers, will need to either sign there as a free agent or force his way out of wherever he’s traded this summer come next season. Davis has a player option for 2020-21, which he will almost certainly opt out of, and he can threaten not to re-sign as a means to push a trade through.
We thought LeBron James going to LA was going to be entertaining, but I’m not sure we expected it to get this wild this early. Luke Walton on the hot seat, the AD rumors, the open lobbying by James to recruit other free agents to the Lakers … it’s all a bit much and we’re not even to the All-Star break yet.