Pacers officially add Wes Matthews to roster (VIDEO)

Associated PressFeb 10, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Free agent guard Wesley Matthews has officially signed with the Indiana Pacers.

The move was first reported following Thursday’s trade deadline, but the Pacers couldn’t announce it until Sunday. Matthews was waived by the Knicks after a deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas and cleared waivers on Saturday.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

Matthews will help fill the void left by All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, who will miss the rest of this season with a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee.

In 45 games with Dallas, Matthews made 44 starts and averaged 12.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard called Matthews a “solid professional” who will “fit in well” with Indiana.

Brett Brown laments not getting to coach Markelle Fultz more

By Dane DelgadoFeb 10, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
The Philadelphia 76ers are done with Markelle Fultz. The former No. 1 overall pick is now with the Orlando Magic, and he’s going to be their reclamation project now.

Our own Dan Feldman did an excellent job mapping out just how big a shift this is, particularly with respect to how many games Fultz actually played with the Sixers.

Now it’s time for everyone to move on, which has felt like the right choice for all parties for quite some time. Still, there’s going to be some lingering emotions attached to the Fultz Saga in Philly, and 76ers coach Brett Brown is not immune to that.

Earlier this week, Brown lamented not being able to coach Fultz longer.

This is not only sort of sad, it’s also quite true. As a basketball culture, many of us see Fultz as kind of a caricature, a broken jumper and an inexplicable injury. But Fultz was a beast during his only college year at the University of Washington, and if he was that guy he would have been an absolute blast as a young addition to this Philadelphia squad.

It seems unlikely that Fultz will play in Orlando this year, and hopefully he can get his body right for next season.

Ben Simmons wants to meet with Magic Johnson this offseason

By Dane DelgadoFeb 10, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
Fire up the Conjecture Machine! This one’s coming in hot.

Magic Johnson already told reporters on Sunday that he felt as though the New Orleans Pelicans didn’t act in good faith when negotiating for Anthony Davis earlier this month. Then Magic proceeded to tell reporters that Philadelphia 76ers point forward Ben Simmons wants to meet with him this offseason to discuss how to play the position as a taller player.

Whoo boy.

This would seem relatively harmless save for a couple things. First, Johnson has already been pretty loose with the rules, leading to a tampering fine in relation to some comments he made about Paul George.

Second, there’s been some discussion around NBA types that Simmons could be the odd man out in Philadelphia, particularly if the Sixers re-sign Jimmy Butler to a mega deal this summer. It’s not clear whether Simmons fits long term with Joel Embiid, Butler, and now Tobias Harris. Elton Brand has said that he wants to keep everyone in the City of Brotherly Love, but until the contracts are inked and the trade calls are rejected, that’s just talk.

Simmons, despite all his talent, makes the least sense from a basketball context with the team as it’s constructed now. There’s also the factor of Embiid having already signed his extension, so Philly is already all-in with him from here on out.

No doubt this will fire up the rumor mill about whether Magic could put a bug in Simmons’ ear, or whether Simmons could be restless, or if the Lakers are on the up-and-up. Obviously, any assumptions are pure conjecture, and it’s true that the similarities between Simmons and Magic as players do lend to some benefit between knowledge being shared between them.

The Lakers are nothing if not entertaining. We’ll see if everyone gives the A-OK for these two to meet.

Magic Johnson says Pelicans didn’t act in good faith in Anthony Davis trade talks

By Dane DelgadoFeb 10, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t get Anthony Davis at the trade deadline. In one of the more interesting turns of events that we’ve seen at the deadline, it appeared that the New Orleans Pelicans did not intend to really engage with the Lakers at all, instead dangling them in a way that appeared to be retributive for perceived tampering with Davis.

Now the Boston Celtics — among others — will get a chance to go after Davis this summer.

Meanwhile, Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson told reporters on Sunday that he did not feel that the Pelicans operated in good faith during their trade talks.

At this juncture it seems as though Davis, if he truly wants to play for the Lakers, will need to either sign there as a free agent or force his way out of wherever he’s traded this summer come next season. Davis has a player option for 2020-21, which he will almost certainly opt out of, and he can threaten not to re-sign as a means to push a trade through.

We thought LeBron James going to LA was going to be entertaining, but I’m not sure we expected it to get this wild this early. Luke Walton on the hot seat, the AD rumors, the open lobbying by James to recruit other free agents to the Lakers … it’s all a bit much and we’re not even to the All-Star break yet.

Draymond Green on Rudy Gobert crying: ‘I don’t believe in that’

By Dane DelgadoFeb 10, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
Draymond Green didn’t make the 2019 NBA All-Star team. Neither did Rudy Gobert. For some reason, Green had lots to say about Gobert’s reaction, which included briefly welling up with tears when discussing his All-Star snub and Gobert’s mother’s reaction to the news that the Utah Jazz center didn’t make it.

Folks on Twitter seemed to have a pretty harsh reaction to Gobert’s emotions, which amounted to not much more than him having to pause while talking to reporters and covering his eyes.

Green, never one to stop flapping his gums, added to his justification for publicly criticizing Gobert by going into his own thoughts on CJ McCollum‘s podcast recent “Pull Up” podcast.

Via NBC Sports Bay Area and Pull Up:

“I guess I was just raised a little different. That’s just not OK with me. I’m all for passion and people showing their emotion and all these things, but to cry that you don’t make the All-Star Game is a bit much for me,” Draymond explained. “And credit to Rudy — he didn’t make it and he had 25 and 13 that night. Go do that though … credit to him for going out and having the game he had right after thinking he should have been an All-Star and not getting the nod. I respect that and I rock with that.

“But the first part (crying) — I can’t get with that. I don’t believe in that. I don’t think that’s cool.”

“Also, when you look at what we do, especially Rudy — Rudy’s a big man, he’s somebody who locks the paint down; he’s an intimidator — you do that and you kind of lose some respect from some guys that you got to play against,” the 2017 DPOY said. “Some guy (who may have feared you) is now looking at you like, ‘Huh? Wait. You crying?'”

“So even more so than anything, the mental edge that he may have on someone — it takes a hit. And the mental edge can be exactly what gets you over the hump. The mental edge can be exactly what allows you to dominate one particular matchup.

“It’s not necessarily the fact it’s a man crying — men cry, women cry, people cry, kids cry, everyone cry — but you’re crying over All-Star and we’re talking about basketball … that’s my issue with the interview.”

Green has let his emotions get the best of him in ways that, frankly, are far more embarrassing than anything Gobert’s done. The man is a technical foul machine, and as Dan pointed out when this story first came about, also admitted that he had to keep himself from crying in relation to the All-Star game.

Via NBC Sports Bay Area:

Draymond Green thought, for the briefest of moments, he was hearing things, that his mother’s voice was in his head because surely she was not in his presence.

But Mary Babers-Green was indeed on the talkback line, and hers was the voice the Warriors’ power forward heard Thursday afternoon, telling Draymond he had been named to the Western Conference All-Star team.

“I had to keep from crying,” Green said on a post-announcement conference call.

Green is a big talker and his criticism of Gobert, out of the blue, wasn’t additive in any way.

It’s probably rare that grown adults will take to crying in a professional setting, but the fact that Gobert was moved to do so was indicative of the passion held for his life’s work. Even the supposed basketball reasons Green gave in opposition of Gobert — a loss of an intimidation factor leading to an edge — is wholly reflective of how Green plays the game, and doesn’t have anything to do with how Gobert approaches things.

The few tears Gobert shed were his own individual expression of his dedication to his purpose, but more importantly stand as an obvious projection in insecurity on the part of Green in the face of something antithetical to stereotypical masculinity. There’s nothing that says Gobert can’t be a Defensive Player of the Year and also a guy who cries — because that’s factually what he is. This is about Green not being able to understand how that can be the case, because that isn’t his own experience.

That Green doesn’t “believe” in crying in that situation, ultimately, says more about him than it does about Gobert.