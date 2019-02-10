Marcus Morris on Celtics: “When I look at us I see a bunch of individuals”

Then the Celtics seemed to hit their stride, won 9-of-10 in January into early February, they were moving up in the East standings… but a loss to the Lakers at home Friday where Boston led by 18 in the first half but couldn’t knock L.A. out and lost on a buzzer beater seemed to burst that bubble.
Saturday night it got uglier yet — a blown 28 point lead to the Clippers that ended in another loss. Kyrie Irving did leave the game with a sprained knee, but this was more than that, and Celtics fans knew it as they booed the team off the court.
“I watch all these other teams in the league, they’re jumping on the court, all the stuff that looks like they’re enjoying their teammates’ success. And they’re playing together, and they’re playing to win. When I look at us I see a bunch of individuals.”
Whatever it is, the Celtics are running out of season to figure it out.
So what has to change?
“The goal has to be to win; the bottom line,” he said. “We have to play to win. That’s sacrificing, playing hard; that’s sacrificing, being a better teammate. That’s sacrificing, whatever it is we have to put it to the side. No one’s getting traded. The trade deadline is over. We’re competing for a championship and that’s how we have to approach the game. Win, lose or draw, you’re gonna lose games. But we don’t have no attitude, we don’t have no toughness. We ain’t having fun. It’s gonna be a long season.”
Paul George, Russell Westbrook rally Thunder past Rockets, 117-112
HOUSTON (AP) —Paul George scored 45 points, Russell Westbrook matched the NBA record with his ninth straight triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 26-point deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 117-112 on Saturday night.
Westbrook had 21 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds to match the record streak set by Wilt Chamberlain in 1968. Westbrook has 22 triple-doubles this season and 126 overall. He also had 10 turnovers and was 8 of 21 from the field.
James Harden led the Rockets with 42 points, reaching 30 points for the 29th straight game – two shy of Chamberlain for the second-longest streak in NBA history, but far behind Chamberlain’s record run of 65 games. Harden was 11 for 28 from the field, going 6 of 16 from 3-point range, and made 14 of 15 free throws.
The 26-point deficit was Oklahoma City’s largest of the season.
Westbrook gave the Thunder a one-point lead with a driving layup with 26.9 seconds remaining. On the following possession, Harden missed a 3-pointer, and George got the rebound and was fouled with 3.4 seconds left. He made both free throws put Oklahoma City up three. Houston turned it over on the following inbound play.
George made 12 of 22 shots, hit 6 of 14 3-pointers and made 15 of 18 free throws to finish four points shy of his career-high 49 points set in 2013 with Indiana.
The Thunder made seven of their first eight shots in the third quarter to quickly cut Houston’s lead in half. Oklahoma City outscored Houston 42-20 in the quarter to even the score at 90.
Houston had won seven of eight home games against Oklahoma City.
ASSOCIATED PRESS — The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived guard Alex Abrines.
The team announced the move Saturday.
Abrines missed much of his third NBA season because of personal reasons. He played only twice since Dec. 23, and neither of those appearances lasted more than 10 minutes. The Thunder offered few clues why Abrines had not been playing. He played 31 games this season, with two starts, and averaged 5.3 points and 1.5 rebounds.
Billy Donovan said Alex Abrines was “very, very open, honest, transparent” with the Thunder as he dealt with his personal issues. Donovan said “I would hope that everybody would respect” that it’s a private matter.
Billy Donovan on Alex Abrines: "Even though he’s not gonna be a part of our team anymore, we’re all still here. He’s still part of the family, and we’ll do anything we can to try to help him going forward.”
Abrines’ primary tool was his 3-point shooting, but he was shooting just 32 percent from long range this season after shooting 38 percent in each of the past two seasons. With guard Terrance Ferguson emerging as a legitimate 3-point shooter, Abrines became expendable.
Oklahoma City didn’t make much noise in the days leading up to Thursday’s trade deadline. The team announced on Feb. 1 that it sent reserve guard/forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash considerations to the Chicago Bulls for a protected 2020 second-round draft pick.
The Thunder won nine of 10 heading into Saturday night’s game at Houston.
Celtics’ Kyrie Irving leaves game with sprained knee, out for night
Kyrie Irving left the court during the second quarter of his Celtics hosting the Los Angeles Clippers after this play.
The Celtics announced he would not return due to a sprained knee. There are no further details as of now.
Irving had 14 points in the 14 minutes before his injury. He averaged 23.8 points per game on a ridiculous 60.1 true shooting percentage — he is at the top of the offensive pecking order for the Celtics. Boston is 5.8 points per 100 possessions better when Irving is on the court this season (all of that due to his offensive impact).
LeBron James says he picked best available player for All-Star team, not to recruit
What do all those players have in common? They are free agents this summer, except for Davis who almost certainly will be traded this summer and will be a free agent in 2020. The Lakers, LeBron’s team, have the space to bring in a max contract free agent.
Which has led to a lot of speculation that LeBron picked this team to recruit them to come to L.A.
“I picked according to my draft board, and I picked according to who was the best available,” James said. “It just so happened that I had KD, who’s a pending free agent, and Kyrie, who’s a pending free agent. James [Harden] is under contract until 2030. Kawhi’s a free agent.”
Unlike Durant, who lashed out at the media this week regarding all the rumors and speculation about his pending free agency, LeBron is unphased by the conversation.
“I think that’s a great conversation,” the Los Angeles Lakers superstar said… “Everyone kind of gets up for fantasy basketball talk. Guys that are restricted free agents, that are free agents, I don’t know, [guys that have] player options. That’s all part of the speculation that continues to drive our sport.”
That speculation does drive the sport (and help drive up players salaries in the process).
That speculation is not going to go away just because LeBron said he didn’t pick guys just to recruit them. LeBron is just better at letting it all roll off his back than Durant.