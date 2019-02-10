AP

Ben Simmons wants to meet with Magic Johnson this offseason

By Dane DelgadoFeb 10, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
Fire up the Conjecture Machine! This one’s coming in hot.

Magic Johnson already told reporters on Sunday that he felt as though the New Orleans Pelicans didn’t act in good faith when negotiating for Anthony Davis earlier this month. Then Magic proceeded to tell reporters that Philadelphia 76ers point forward Ben Simmons wants to meet with him this offseason to discuss how to play the position as a taller player.

Whoo boy.

Via Twitter:

This would seem relatively harmless save for a couple things. First, Johnson has already been pretty loose with the rules, leading to a tampering fine in relation to some comments he made about Paul George.

Second, there’s been some discussion around NBA types that Simmons could be the odd man out in Philadelphia, particularly if the Sixers re-sign Jimmy Butler to a mega deal this summer. It’s not clear whether Simmons fits long term with Joel Embiid, Butler, and now Tobias Harris. Elton Brand has said that he wants to keep everyone in the City of Brotherly Love, but until the contracts are inked and the trade calls are rejected, that’s just talk.

Simmons, despite all his talent, makes the least sense from a basketball context with the team as it’s constructed now. There’s also the factor of Embiid having already signed his extension, so Philly is already all-in with him from here on out.

No doubt this will fire up the rumor mill about whether Magic could put a bug in Simmons’ ear, or whether Simmons could be restless, or if the Lakers are on the up-and-up. Obviously, any assumptions are pure conjecture, and it’s true that the similarities between Simmons and Magic as players do lend to some benefit between knowledge being shared between them.

The Lakers are nothing if not entertaining. We’ll see if everyone gives the A-OK for these two to meet.

Magic Johnson says Pelicans didn’t act in good faith in Anthony Davis trade talks

Getty
By Dane DelgadoFeb 10, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t get Anthony Davis at the trade deadline. In one of the more interesting turns of events that we’ve seen at the deadline, it appeared that the New Orleans Pelicans did not intend to really engage with the Lakers at all, instead dangling them in a way that appeared to be retributive for perceived tampering with Davis.

Now the Boston Celtics — among others — will get a chance to go after Davis this summer.

Meanwhile, Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson told reporters on Sunday that he did not feel that the Pelicans operated in good faith during their trade talks.

Via Twitter:

At this juncture it seems as though Davis, if he truly wants to play for the Lakers, will need to either sign there as a free agent or force his way out of wherever he’s traded this summer come next season. Davis has a player option for 2020-21, which he will almost certainly opt out of, and he can threaten not to re-sign as a means to push a trade through.

We thought LeBron James going to LA was going to be entertaining, but I’m not sure we expected it to get this wild this early. Luke Walton on the hot seat, the AD rumors, the open lobbying by James to recruit other free agents to the Lakers … it’s all a bit much and we’re not even to the All-Star break yet.

Draymond Green on Rudy Gobert crying: ‘I don’t believe in that’

AP
By Dane DelgadoFeb 10, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
Draymond Green didn’t make the 2019 NBA All-Star team. Neither did Rudy Gobert. For some reason, Green had lots to say about Gobert’s reaction, which included briefly welling up with tears when discussing his All-Star snub and Gobert’s mother’s reaction to the news that the Utah Jazz center didn’t make it.

Folks on Twitter seemed to have a pretty harsh reaction to Gobert’s emotions, which amounted to not much more than him having to pause while talking to reporters and covering his eyes.

Green, never one to stop flapping his gums, added to his justification for publicly criticizing Gobert by going into his own thoughts on CJ McCollum‘s podcast recent “Pull Up” podcast.

Via NBC Sports Bay Area and Pull Up:

“I guess I was just raised a little different. That’s just not OK with me. I’m all for passion and people showing their emotion and all these things, but to cry that you don’t make the All-Star Game is a bit much for me,” Draymond explained. “And credit to Rudy — he didn’t make it and he had 25 and 13 that night. Go do that though … credit to him for going out and having the game he had right after thinking he should have been an All-Star and not getting the nod. I respect that and I rock with that.

“But the first part (crying) — I can’t get with that. I don’t believe in that. I don’t think that’s cool.”

“Also, when you look at what we do, especially Rudy — Rudy’s a big man, he’s somebody who locks the paint down; he’s an intimidator — you do that and you kind of lose some respect from some guys that you got to play against,” the 2017 DPOY said. “Some guy (who may have feared you) is now looking at you like, ‘Huh? Wait. You crying?'”

“So even more so than anything, the mental edge that he may have on someone — it takes a hit. And the mental edge can be exactly what gets you over the hump. The mental edge can be exactly what allows you to dominate one particular matchup.

“It’s not necessarily the fact it’s a man crying — men cry, women cry, people cry, kids cry, everyone cry — but you’re crying over All-Star and we’re talking about basketball … that’s my issue with the interview.”

Green has let his emotions get the best of him in ways that, frankly, are far more embarrassing than anything Gobert’s done. The man is a technical foul machine, and as Dan pointed out when this story first came about, also admitted that he had to keep himself from crying in relation to the All-Star game.

Via NBC Sports Bay Area:

Draymond Green thought, for the briefest of moments, he was hearing things, that his mother’s voice was in his head because surely she was not in his presence.

But Mary Babers-Green was indeed on the talkback line, and hers was the voice the Warriors’ power forward heard Thursday afternoon, telling Draymond he had been named to the Western Conference All-Star team.

“I had to keep from crying,” Green said on a post-announcement conference call.

Green is a big talker and his criticism of Gobert, out of the blue, wasn’t additive in any way.

It’s probably rare that grown adults will take to crying in a professional setting, but the fact that Gobert was moved to do so was indicative of the passion held for his life’s work. Even the supposed basketball reasons Green gave in opposition of Gobert — a loss of an intimidation factor leading to an edge — is wholly reflective of how Green plays the game, and doesn’t have anything to do with how Gobert approaches things.

The few tears Gobert shed were his own individual expression of his dedication to his purpose, but more importantly stand as an obvious projection in insecurity on the part of Green in the face of something antithetical to stereotypical masculinity. There’s nothing that says Gobert can’t be a Defensive Player of the Year and also a guy who cries — because that’s factually what he is. This is about Green not being able to understand how that can be the case, because that isn’t his own experience.

That Green doesn’t “believe” in crying in that situation, ultimately, says more about him than it does about Gobert.

Dennis Smith Jr. off-the-backboard to DeAndre Jordan was the highlight of the night

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 10, 2019, 11:59 AM EST
The Knicks still are a bad basketball team — Toronto handed New York it’s 16th straight loss Saturday night.

But Dennis Smith Jr. has made them a lot more entertaining. Picked up from Dallas in the Kristaps Porzingis trade and unleashed (because the Knicks don’t have anyone better) he has averaged 19.3 points per game in the four has played for New York. Plus, he’s making plays like this with DeAndre Jordan.

That is going to be in the top dunks of the season highlight packages.

Smith will try to defend his title in the All-Star Saturday Night Dunk Contest next weekend.

Watch Joakim Noah score 19, grab 14 boards, lead Grizzlies past Pelicans

Associated Press
Associated PressFeb 10, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — On a night where new faces sprinkled Memphis’ rotation, an old vet carried the Grizzlies to their first victory of a new era.

Joakim Noah had season highs of 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead the new-look Grizzlies to a 99-90 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

“Ton of credit to Joakim,” Memphis coach said about Noah – in his 11th season and first with Memphis. “He had a flashback to a few years ago. He was all over the place, and I think he led the charge with his energy.”

Justin Holiday had 15 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 points, 10 of them in the fourth. C.J. Miles, playing his first game for Memphis added 13 points to help the Grizzlies win for the third time in four games.

With three new players in the rotation, along with more minutes for former reserves, the Memphis offense was not very fluid early. The defense struggled, too, as New Orleans shot 61 percent in the first quarter.

“I think all the guys, they just wanted to come in and be effective on offense and defense,” said center Ivan Rabb, who had 10 points and nine rebounds. “I feel like we got off to a slow start because our communication wasn’t there. Once we picked it up at the end of the first quarter and going into the second, we looked totally different.”

Julius Randle led the Pelicans with 21 points, and Jrue Holiday added 15. Anthony Davis had 14 points and 16 rebounds in his second game returning to the lineup after seeking a trade.

The smoother communication as the game progressed benefited the Memphis defense. After connecting on 11 of 18 shots in the first quarter, New Orleans went 15 of 50 over the next two frames, scoring only 34 points.

“I think we had too many dribble tantrums,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said, `where we would just dribble, dribble, dribble, dribble. This is not the team you do that against because they are very good at getting into the ball.”

Memphis used the Pelicans struggles in the middle two quarters to carry a 10-point lead into the fourth. The lead would eventually stretch to 12 in the closing minutes as the Pelicans saw their two-game winning streak snapped.

And even though players across the league are familiar with each other’s games, it is a bit of adjustment to see them playing in different roles on a new team, said Pelicans forward Kenrich Williams, who had 10 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

“We didn’t even know who was starting until about 10 minutes before the game,” Williams said. “So, that’s kind of tough. But you can’t make excuses. You’ve got to go out there and get it done.”

 