With trade deadline past, Chandler Parsons returns to Grizzlies lineup

Chandler Parsons has played in just three games for the Grizzlies this season. At first that was due to knee injuries, but he’s been medically cleared since Dec. 21 and only been kept out as Memphis tried to trade him. The problem is that injury history — Parsons has played in 73 of a possible 220 games since he came to Memphis — combined with the fact he is owed a fully guaranteed $25 million next season made moving him impossible, especially since Memphis would not attach a first-round pick as a sweetener to the deals.
Now that the trade deadline has passed, Parsons will be back in Memphis and back in the Grizzlies lineup. Tim MacMahon of ESPN got Parsons’ comments on finally getting back on the court.
“I’ve been eager to get back on the court since I was cleared to play on Dec. 21,” Parsons told ESPN on Saturday. “I’m glad the Grizzlies are giving me that opportunity. I’ve been training hard in Los Angeles for the last month and hoping I’d get a chance to play again this season. I’m ready to get back to Memphis and help my team win any way I can.”
In theory, Parsons will be able to provide shooting to a shaken up Grizzlies rotation after the trade deadline. Parsons traditionally plays the three, but the Grizzlies are deeper there with Kyle Anderson, Avery Bradley, and Bruno Caboclo. Standout rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. starts at the four, but there are minutes available behind him.
In theory, if Parsons plays well the rest of the year he becomes a more valuable trade piece, but with that salary it’s unlikely other teams step up unless a sweetener is thrown in.