Wayne Ellington officially signs with Detroit Pistons

There are playoff teams — and even Finals contenders — who are scouring the buyout market for shooters and wings who can help them. Which makes it interesting that Wesley Mathews decided to sign with the Pacers (and try to fill in some Victor Oladipo minutes), not going to a contender.
Now sharpshooting two guard Wayne Ellington has also chosen not to chase a ring.
OFFICIAL: The Pistons have signed free agent guard Wayne Ellington.
Ellington was traded from Miami to Phoenix in a salary dump move for the Heat. The Suns quickly bought Ellington out and waived him, freeing him up to become a Piston.
Ellington shot 36.8 percent from three on 6.2 attempts per game this season in Miami, and that may be low for him.
He likely will start in Detroit and get a lot of run, which is clearly why he signed with the Pistons. Ellington had options and could have chased a ring, but he chose to get on the court and play. You have to like that attitude… unless you’re one of those contenders.
Dennis Smith Jr. off-the-backboard to DeAndre Jordan was the highlight of the night
The Knicks still are a bad basketball team — Toronto handed New York it’s 16th straight loss Saturday night.
But Dennis Smith Jr. has made them a lot more entertaining. Picked up from Dallas in the Kristaps Porzingis trade and unleashed (because the Knicks don’t have anyone better) he has averaged 19.3 points per game in the four has played for New York. Plus, he’s making plays like this with DeAndre Jordan.
That is going to be in the top dunks of the season highlight packages.
Smith will try to defend his title in the All-Star Saturday Night Dunk Contest next weekend.
Watch Joakim Noah score 19, grab 14 boards, lead Grizzlies past Pelicans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — On a night where new faces sprinkled Memphis’ rotation, an old vet carried the Grizzlies to their first victory of a new era.
Joakim Noah had season highs of 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead the new-look Grizzlies to a 99-90 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.
“Ton of credit to Joakim,” Memphis coach said about Noah – in his 11th season and first with Memphis. “He had a flashback to a few years ago. He was all over the place, and I think he led the charge with his energy.”
Justin Holiday had 15 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 points, 10 of them in the fourth. C.J. Miles, playing his first game for Memphis added 13 points to help the Grizzlies win for the third time in four games.
With three new players in the rotation, along with more minutes for former reserves, the Memphis offense was not very fluid early. The defense struggled, too, as New Orleans shot 61 percent in the first quarter.
“I think all the guys, they just wanted to come in and be effective on offense and defense,” said center Ivan Rabb, who had 10 points and nine rebounds. “I feel like we got off to a slow start because our communication wasn’t there. Once we picked it up at the end of the first quarter and going into the second, we looked totally different.”
The smoother communication as the game progressed benefited the Memphis defense. After connecting on 11 of 18 shots in the first quarter, New Orleans went 15 of 50 over the next two frames, scoring only 34 points.
“I think we had too many dribble tantrums,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said, `where we would just dribble, dribble, dribble, dribble. This is not the team you do that against because they are very good at getting into the ball.”
Memphis used the Pelicans struggles in the middle two quarters to carry a 10-point lead into the fourth. The lead would eventually stretch to 12 in the closing minutes as the Pelicans saw their two-game winning streak snapped.
And even though players across the league are familiar with each other’s games, it is a bit of adjustment to see them playing in different roles on a new team, said Pelicans forward Kenrich Williams, who had 10 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.
“We didn’t even know who was starting until about 10 minutes before the game,” Williams said. “So, that’s kind of tough. But you can’t make excuses. You’ve got to go out there and get it done.”
Marcus Morris on Celtics: ‘When I look at us I see a bunch of individuals’
Then the Celtics seemed to hit their stride, won 9-of-10 in January into early February, they were moving up in the East standings… but a defeat to the Lakers at home Friday, where Boston led by 18 in the first half but couldn’t knock L.A. out and lost on a buzzer beater, seemed to burst that bubble.
“I watch all these other teams in the league, they’re jumping on the court, all the stuff that looks like they’re enjoying their teammates’ success. And they’re playing together, and they’re playing to win. When I look at us I see a bunch of individuals.”
Whatever it is, the Celtics are running out of season to figure it out.
So what has to change?
“The goal has to be to win; the bottom line,” he said. “We have to play to win. That’s sacrificing, playing hard; that’s sacrificing, being a better teammate. That’s sacrificing, whatever it is we have to put it to the side. No one’s getting traded. The trade deadline is over. We’re competing for a championship and that’s how we have to approach the game. Win, lose or draw, you’re gonna lose games. But we don’t have no attitude, we don’t have no toughness. We ain’t having fun. It’s gonna be a long season.”
Paul George, Russell Westbrook rally Thunder past Rockets, 117-112
HOUSTON (AP) —Paul George scored 45 points, Russell Westbrook matched the NBA record with his ninth straight triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 26-point deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 117-112 on Saturday night.
Westbrook had 21 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds to match the record streak set by Wilt Chamberlain in 1968. Westbrook has 22 triple-doubles this season and 126 overall. He also had 10 turnovers and was 8 of 21 from the field.
James Harden led the Rockets with 42 points, reaching 30 points for the 29th straight game – two shy of Chamberlain for the second-longest streak in NBA history, but far behind Chamberlain’s record run of 65 games. Harden was 11 for 28 from the field, going 6 of 16 from 3-point range, and made 14 of 15 free throws.
The 26-point deficit was Oklahoma City’s largest of the season.
Westbrook gave the Thunder a one-point lead with a driving layup with 26.9 seconds remaining. On the following possession, Harden missed a 3-pointer, and George got the rebound and was fouled with 3.4 seconds left. He made both free throws put Oklahoma City up three. Houston turned it over on the following inbound play.
George made 12 of 22 shots, hit 6 of 14 3-pointers and made 15 of 18 free throws to finish four points shy of his career-high 49 points set in 2013 with Indiana.
The Thunder made seven of their first eight shots in the third quarter to quickly cut Houston’s lead in half. Oklahoma City outscored Houston 42-20 in the quarter to even the score at 90.
Houston had won seven of eight home games against Oklahoma City.