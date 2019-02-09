Watch Draymond Green get ejected after the third quarter ends

Draymond Green was pissed off. The Warriors had just been outscored by 10 (32-22) in the third quarter and headed to the fourth trailing the lowly Suns. Plus, he felt Phoenix’s Kelly Oubre almost head-butted him celebrating a bucket at the end of the quarter, a play the referees chose not to call it.
After the buzzer to end the third, Green marched down to have a word with Leon Wood. DeMarcus Cousins and Jordan Bell realized this was not going to be the kind of polite conversation one has over tea and finger sandwiches, so they tried to run down and pull him back, but they were not fast enough, and Green said something that got him tossed.
No Green didn’t matter. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson cranked it up in the fourth, combining for 21 points and the Warriors without Green beat the Suns 117-107.
We all knew this was coming.
Weeks after requesting a trade — but not getting one before the trade deadline Thursday — Anthony Davis took the court for the Pelicans Friday night and was booed during introductions.
To be fair, I’d call that a mix of boos and cheers.
The boos continued when Davis would touch the ball on offense (which is a lot — he’s very good at basketball, in case you forgot).
One of the reasons the Pelicans might have wanted to trade Davis prior to the deadline was they didn’t have the stomach for what was to come the rest of the year, the boos being part of that.
It’s going to be an awkward rest of the season for New Orleans.
Anthony Davis is playing — and starting — for the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night against the Timberwolves in a nationally televised game.
Davis had been medically cleared for nearly a week now and wanted to play, but the Pelicans held in out in advance of the trade deadline to protect him from injury in case a trade they liked came together. None did.
However, they will trade him this summer, so why not put him on the shelf for the rest of the season for the same reason? There’s some logic to it for the Pelicans and Davis.
Not, however, for the NBA league office. Brian Windhorst explained at ESPN.
After reviewing its rules, the league office informed the Pelicans that they would be expected to play Davis, starting with Friday night’s nationally televised game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources said.
The league referred the Pelicans to rules put in place in 2017 that restrict teams from resting healthy players. The Pelicans, league sources said, were told that they would be subject to a fine of $100,000 per every game if Davis were benched.
It would be a black eye to the NBA to rest a healthy Davis — people pay good money to see him play. It’s one thing to put J.R. Smith in limbo (it’s fair to ask if he’s even a rotation player on a good team now), but doing it to Davis — one of the five, if not three, best players on the face of the Earth — is something else entirely.
Davis will play fewer than his averaged 37 minutes a night, and he will be rested on half of back-to-backs, but he will play.
The Pelicans — and Davis’ suitors — will cross their fingers he stays healthy.
Philadelphia traded for Tobias Harris (and brought in some depth with players such as James Ennis and Mike Scott). That prompted Milwaukee to respond and trade for Nicola Mirotic. Then Toronto upped that and made a deal to bring in Marc Gasol. Boston stood pat (although they were happy on Thursday because Anthony Davis is still a Pelican) but has been playing much better basketball the past few weeks and has looked as good as anyone in the East.
Why the arms race at the top of the East?
LeBron James has a theory, one he told to Joe Varden of The Athletic.
“Those top teams in the East, yeah, they’re going for it,” James told The Athletic. “Toronto is going for it, Milwaukee’s going for it, Philly. Boston believes they can do it, too. They know they ain’t gotta go through Cleveland anymore.
“Everybody in the East thinks they can get to the Finals because they ain’t gotta go through me.”
LeBron isn’t entirely wrong here — him leaving did throw open the door in the East.
That said, would things be that different if LeBron stayed in Cleveland with some variation of the roster we saw last season? The Cavs didn’t have room to make dramatic improvements, and the fully-healthy Celtics with Kyrie Irving likely would have been the favorite over them, and right now any of those top four teams could have knocked off those Cavaliers, even with LeBron.
Without LeBron, however, the second round and beyond of the Eastern Conference playoffs is going to be incredible.
Kevin Love is back.
Love had surgery on an injured big toe on his left foot on Nov. 2 and has been sidelined ever since. The Cavaliers made it official on Friday that Love will make his return in Washington.
Love averaged 19 points and 13.5 rebounds a night this season but only played in four games before his injury. While there had been some speculation about Love as a trade chip, however, his injury combined with the four-year, $120 million extension that kicks in next season, there were not many suitors.
At 11-43 the Cavaliers have the third worst record in the NBA. While they would never admit it publicly, they would love to finish in the bottom four in the league because each of those teams will have a 14 percent chance of winning the NBA Draft Lottery (read: the rights to Zion Williamson). If Love starts to lift the Cavaliers above this, he will quickly see a minutes restriction (because of health concerns, of course).