Thunder waive Alex Abrines after both sides agree to part ways

Associated PressFeb 9, 2019, 11:30 PM EST
ASSOCIATED PRESS — The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived guard Alex Abrines.

The team announced the move Saturday.

Abrines missed much of his third NBA season because of personal reasons. He played only twice since Dec. 23, and neither of those appearances lasted more than 10 minutes. The Thunder offered few clues why Abrines had not been playing. He played 31 games this season, with two starts, and averaged 5.3 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Abrines’ primary tool was his 3-point shooting, but he was shooting just 32 percent from long range this season after shooting 38 percent in each of the past two seasons. With guard Terrance Ferguson emerging as a legitimate 3-point shooter, Abrines became expendable.

Oklahoma City didn’t make much noise in the days leading up to Thursday’s trade deadline. The team announced on Feb. 1 that it sent reserve guard/forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash considerations to the Chicago Bulls for a protected 2020 second-round draft pick.

The Thunder won nine of 10 heading into Saturday night’s game at Houston.

 

Celtics’ Kyrie Irving leaves game with sprained knee, out for night

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinFeb 9, 2019, 10:30 PM EST
Hopefully this doesn’t sideline him for long.

Kyrie Irving left the court during the second quarter of his Celtics hosting the Los Angeles Clippers after this play.

The Celtics announced he would not return due to a sprained knee. There are no further details as of now.

Irving had 14 points in the 14 minutes before his injury. He averaged 23.8 points per game on a ridiculous 60.1 true shooting percentage — he is at the top of the offensive pecking order for the Celtics. Boston is 5.8 points per 100 possessions better when Irving is on the court this season (all of that due to his offensive impact).

LeBron James says he picked best available player for All-Star team, not to recruit

By Kurt HelinFeb 9, 2019, 9:13 PM EST
When picking his All-Star Game team, captain LeBron James chose Kevin Durant (first overall pick), Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson, among others.

What do all those players have in common? They are free agents this summer, except for Davis who almost certainly will be traded this summer and will be a free agent in 2020. The Lakers, LeBron’s team, have the space to bring in a max contract free agent.

Which has led to a lot of speculation that LeBron picked this team to recruit them to come to L.A.

Saturday LeBron shot that down, speaking to reporters after practice, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“I picked according to my draft board, and I picked according to who was the best available,” James said. “It just so happened that I had KD, who’s a pending free agent, and Kyrie, who’s a pending free agent. James [Harden] is under contract until 2030. Kawhi’s a free agent.”

Unlike Durant, who lashed out at the media this week regarding all the rumors and speculation about his pending free agency, LeBron is unphased by the conversation.

“I think that’s a great conversation,” the Los Angeles Lakers superstar said… “Everyone kind of gets up for fantasy basketball talk. Guys that are restricted free agents, that are free agents, I don’t know, [guys that have] player options. That’s all part of the speculation that continues to drive our sport.”

That speculation does drive the sport (and help drive up players salaries in the process).

That speculation is not going to go away just because LeBron said he didn’t pick guys just to recruit them. LeBron is just better at letting it all roll off his back than Durant.

It’s official: Wayne Ellington signs with Detroit Pistons

By Kurt HelinFeb 9, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
There are playoff teams — and even Finals contenders — who are scouring the buyout market for shooters and wings who can help them. Which makes it interesting that Wesley Mathews decided to sign with the Pacers (and try to fill in some Victor Oladipo minutes), not going to a contender.

Now sharpshooting two guard Wayne Ellington has also chosen not to chase a ring.

Ellington was traded from Miami to Phoenix in a salary dump move for the Heat. The Suns quickly bought Ellington out and waived him, freeing him up to become a Piston.

Ellington shot 36.8 percent from three on 6.2 attempts per game this season in Miami, and that may be low for him.

He likely will start in Detroit and get a lot of run, which is clearly why he signed with the Pistons. Ellington had options and could have chased a ring, but he chose to get on the court and play. You have to like that attitude… unless you’re one of those contenders.

Russell Westbrook, James Harden square off with streaks on line

Associated PressFeb 9, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
ASSOCIATED PRESS — If these are the dog days of the NBA regular season, that point on the schedule when weary legs and wayward focus undermine productivity, some players appear impervious to such frailties.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and Houston Rockets guard James Harden are on that short list, their performances peaking as the All-Star break approaches.

On Thursday, Westbrook recorded his eighth consecutive triple-double with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists in a 117-95 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. He will attempt to match the NBA record of nine consecutive triple-doubles set by Wilt Chamberlain in 1967-68 when Oklahoma City visits Houston on Saturday.

As for Harden, he has scored at least 30 points in 28 consecutive games, the third-longest such streak in NBA history. The top two spots belong to Wilt Chamberlain, who had a 65-game run and a 31-game run in the early 1960s. Harden scored 36 points Wednesday in the Rockets’ 127-101 win at Sacramento.

After averaging a triple-double in each of the previous two seasons, Westbrook is doing so again this campaign. During his current eight-game tear, he is producing 19.4 points, 13.3 rebounds and 14.5 assists per game, and the Thunder have won seven times during that stretch.

Pace of play remains critical to Oklahoma City, which ranks second overall behind the Atlanta Hawks with 104 possessions per 48 minutes. With Westbrook lately posting triple-doubles as an afterthought, the Thunder have increased their pace to 105.5 over the past eight games.

“Pace is big for our team,” Westbrook said to NBA.com following the win over Memphis. “There’s a lot of space and an opportunity to make plays. That’s what I tried to do.”

While the Western Conference standings remain in perpetual flux, the Thunder appear to be strengthening their grip on the third seed. The Rockets, currently in fifth place in the West, remain intent upon to make a push up those standings.

It came as little surprise that the Rockets were active at the trade deadline, acquiring guard Iman Shumpert from the Sacramento Kings while jettisoning James Ennis III (to the Philadelphia 76ers), Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight (both to the Cleveland Cavaliers) to free roster spots in order to aggressively pursue additions via what should be a robust buyout market.

Those moves completed the exodus of the five players the Rockets adding during the past offseason, with Carmelo Anthony and Michael Carter-Williams traded earlier this season.

Shumpert is expected to make his Rockets debut against the Thunder. He was put in an odd position on Wednesday when Houston played at Sacramento, cleaning out his locker just prior to his former team playing the team that acquired him only hours earlier.

While the Rockets showed no ill effects of the roster upheaval, they appeared to take advantage of a Kings squad caught in the middle of several players departing while reinforcements had yet to arrive.

“You know, what’s funny is the trade deadline and young teams like that add a couple trades, and it can mess you up,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said postgame. “So I don’t think we saw the best that they’ve been. And it happens.”

Harden snapped out of his 3-point shooting slump against the Kings, finishing 8 of 13 from behind the arc after shooting just 31.9 percent from long range over his previous 12 games.