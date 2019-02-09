Getty Images

It’s official: Wayne Ellington signs with Detroit Pistons

By Kurt HelinFeb 9, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
There are playoff teams — and even Finals contenders — who are scouring the buyout market for shooters and wings who can help them. Which makes it interesting that Wesley Mathews decided to sign with the Pacers (and try to fill in some Victor Oladipo minutes), not going to a contender.

Now sharpshooting two guard Wayne Ellington has also chosen not to chase a ring.

Ellington was traded from Miami to Phoenix in a salary dump move for the Heat. The Suns quickly bought Ellington out and waived him, freeing him up to become a Piston.

Ellington shot 36.8 percent from three on 6.2 attempts per game this season in Miami, and that may be low for him.

He likely will start in Detroit and get a lot of run, which is clearly why he signed with the Pistons. Ellington had options and could have chased a ring, but he chose to get on the court and play. You have to like that attitude… unless you’re one of those contenders.

Russell Westbrook, James Harden square off with streaks on line

Associated PressFeb 9, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
ASSOCIATED PRESS — If these are the dog days of the NBA regular season, that point on the schedule when weary legs and wayward focus undermine productivity, some players appear impervious to such frailties.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and Houston Rockets guard James Harden are on that short list, their performances peaking as the All-Star break approaches.

On Thursday, Westbrook recorded his eighth consecutive triple-double with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists in a 117-95 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. He will attempt to match the NBA record of nine consecutive triple-doubles set by Wilt Chamberlain in 1967-68 when Oklahoma City visits Houston on Saturday.

As for Harden, he has scored at least 30 points in 28 consecutive games, the third-longest such streak in NBA history. The top two spots belong to Wilt Chamberlain, who had a 65-game run and a 31-game run in the early 1960s. Harden scored 36 points Wednesday in the Rockets’ 127-101 win at Sacramento.

After averaging a triple-double in each of the previous two seasons, Westbrook is doing so again this campaign. During his current eight-game tear, he is producing 19.4 points, 13.3 rebounds and 14.5 assists per game, and the Thunder have won seven times during that stretch.

Pace of play remains critical to Oklahoma City, which ranks second overall behind the Atlanta Hawks with 104 possessions per 48 minutes. With Westbrook lately posting triple-doubles as an afterthought, the Thunder have increased their pace to 105.5 over the past eight games.

“Pace is big for our team,” Westbrook said to NBA.com following the win over Memphis. “There’s a lot of space and an opportunity to make plays. That’s what I tried to do.”

While the Western Conference standings remain in perpetual flux, the Thunder appear to be strengthening their grip on the third seed. The Rockets, currently in fifth place in the West, remain intent upon to make a push up those standings.

It came as little surprise that the Rockets were active at the trade deadline, acquiring guard Iman Shumpert from the Sacramento Kings while jettisoning James Ennis III (to the Philadelphia 76ers), Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight (both to the Cleveland Cavaliers) to free roster spots in order to aggressively pursue additions via what should be a robust buyout market.

Those moves completed the exodus of the five players the Rockets adding during the past offseason, with Carmelo Anthony and Michael Carter-Williams traded earlier this season.

Shumpert is expected to make his Rockets debut against the Thunder. He was put in an odd position on Wednesday when Houston played at Sacramento, cleaning out his locker just prior to his former team playing the team that acquired him only hours earlier.

While the Rockets showed no ill effects of the roster upheaval, they appeared to take advantage of a Kings squad caught in the middle of several players departing while reinforcements had yet to arrive.

“You know, what’s funny is the trade deadline and young teams like that add a couple trades, and it can mess you up,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said postgame. “So I don’t think we saw the best that they’ve been. And it happens.”

Harden snapped out of his 3-point shooting slump against the Kings, finishing 8 of 13 from behind the arc after shooting just 31.9 percent from long range over his previous 12 games.

With trade deadline past, Chandler Parsons returns to Grizzlies lineup

By Kurt HelinFeb 9, 2019, 2:58 PM EST
Chandler Parsons has played in just three games for the Grizzlies this season. At first that was due to knee injuries, but he’s been medically cleared since Dec. 21 and only been kept out as Memphis tried to trade him. The problem is that injury history — Parsons has played in 73 of a possible 220 games since he came to Memphis — combined with the fact he is owed a fully guaranteed $25 million next season made moving him impossible, especially since Memphis would not attach a first-round pick as a sweetener to the deals.

Now that the trade deadline has passed, Parsons will be back in Memphis and back in the Grizzlies lineup. Tim MacMahon of ESPN got Parsons’ comments on finally getting back on the court.

“I’ve been eager to get back on the court since I was cleared to play on Dec. 21,” Parsons told ESPN on Saturday. “I’m glad the Grizzlies are giving me that opportunity. I’ve been training hard in Los Angeles for the last month and hoping I’d get a chance to play again this season. I’m ready to get back to Memphis and help my team win any way I can.”

In theory, Parsons will be able to provide shooting to a shaken up Grizzlies rotation after the trade deadline. Parsons traditionally plays the three, but the Grizzlies are deeper there with Kyle Anderson, Avery Bradley, and Bruno Caboclo. Standout rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. starts at the four, but there are minutes available behind him.

In theory, if Parsons plays well the rest of the year he becomes a more valuable trade piece, but with that salary it’s unlikely other teams step up unless a sweetener is thrown in.

Sixers retire No. 2 jersey of Hall of Famer Moses Malone

By Kurt HelinFeb 9, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
It was time to honor a Philadelphia legend.

Friday night on the court in Philly it about Tobias Harris joining the Sixers starting lineup — and the fun that is Boban Marjanovic coming off the bench to the delight of fans.

Off the court, and in the rafters, the Sixers paid tribute to the late Moses Malone. The three-time NBA MVP was honored a sculpture at the team’s practice facility a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of the game.

Malone is a Philadelphia 76ers icon. The Hall of Famer and 13-time All-Star led the 1983 Sixers through the playoffs and to a sweep of the Showtime Lakers for a title. The last time the 76ers won a championship.

Malone passed away in 2015 but he is not forgotten.

The new-look Sixers on the court went on to beat a good Nuggets team 117-110.

Miami’s Dwyane Wade has scary fall, returns to game and scores 15

Associated Press
Associated PressFeb 9, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade cleared the concussion protocol and avoided a serious injury after crashing hard to the floor at the end of the first quarter against Sacramento on Friday night.

Wade landed awkwardly while going for a rebound with 15 seconds left in the first quarter. Wade’s head bounced off the floor and he immediately grabbed the back of his head, and then rolled onto his stomach, where he lay while being checked by a team trainer.

Wade was eventually helped to his feet and walked off the court. He was examined by a team trainer and was checked for a possible concussion before being cleared to return.

And when he did with 4:35 left in the first half he was hot — Wade scored 11 points before halftime.

Miami led most of the night but Sacramento closed the game on a 19-2 run led by Buddy Hield, who had 23 points on the night, and the Kings got the win 102-96

 