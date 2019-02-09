Draymond Green ejected after third quarter ends

Draymond Green was pissed off. The Warriors had just been outscored by 10 (32-22) in the third quarter and headed to the fourth trailing the lowly Suns. Plus, he felt Phoenix’s Kelly Oubre almost head-butted him celebrating a bucket at the end of the quarter, a play the referees chose not to call it.
After the buzzer to end the third, Green marched down to have a word with Leon Wood. DeMarcus Cousins and Jordan Bell realized this was not going to be the kind of polite conversation one has over tea and finger sandwiches, so they tried to run down and pull him back, but they were not fast enough, and Green said something that got him tossed.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade cleared the concussion protocol and avoided a serious injury after crashing hard to the floor at the end of the first quarter against Sacramento on Friday night.
Wade landed awkwardly while going for a rebound with 15 seconds left in the first quarter. Wade’s head bounced off the floor and he immediately grabbed the back of his head, and then rolled onto his stomach, where he lay while being checked by a team trainer.
Wade was eventually helped to his feet and walked off the court. He was examined by a team trainer and was checked for a possible concussion before being cleared to return.
And when he did with 4:35 left in the first half he was hot — Wade scored 11 points before halftime.
Miami led most of the night but Sacramento closed the game on a 19-2 run led by Buddy Hield, who had 23 points on the night, and the Kings got the win 102-96
Anthony Davis booed, scores 32, sits fourth quarter in return
NEW ORLEANS (AP) —Anthony Davis didn’t need long to win back the crowd after being booed during his pregame introduction and the first few chances he had to handle the ball.
But the Pelicans sought to close out a close game without Davis on the court anyway – and narrowly pulled it off.
Playing for first time since asking to be traded, Davis had 32 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in 25 minutes, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-117 on Friday night.
After the game, Davis said it was “awkward” being booed by the home fans.
Jrue Holiday had 27 points and nine assists and Kenrich Williams had 19 points – and they led the Pelicans offense in the fourth quarter, when Davis was kept on the bench despite the fact that the teams were separated by as little as one basket several times in the waning minutes. Instead of playing Davis, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry sent in Julius Randle, who came through with a pair of inside baskets and clutch free throws in the final minutes.
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points for Minnesota, and his driving dunk pulled the Timberwolves as close as 114-112 in the final minute. But Randle responded with one of his late baskets inside and then rebounded Towns’ missed jump hook with 16 seconds left.
Davis looked determined from the outset to justify his continued presence on the court, however awkward it may be for a franchise that had seemed inclined to move on without him.
Pressured by the NBA not to sit a healthy star they had refused to unload by Thursday’s trading deadline for this season, the Pelicans announced that Davis would return to the starting lineup.
He scored 10 points in the first seven minutes. In the opening minutes, he went strong to the rim while being booed and dunked, at which point a segment of the crowd cheering largely drowned out the boo-birds. Later, as Davis stood on the foul line taking free throws, part of the crowd booed while others chanted, “A-D, A-D!”
By halftime, Davis had 24 points and his highlights included a reverse alley-oop tip at the front of the rim while being foul and crashing to the floor on his back. Davis was fine, and reached the 30-point mark before the middle of the third quarter.
Andrew Wiggins had 23 points for Minnesota, which shot and rebounded marginally better than New Orleans, but was outscored 27-16 at the free throw line.
Randle and Time Frazier each scored 12 points for New Orleans, which has won two straight.
Davis had been medically cleared for nearly a week now and wanted to play, but the Pelicans held in out in advance of the trade deadline to protect him from injury in case a trade they liked came together. None did.
However, they will trade him this summer, so why not put him on the shelf for the rest of the season for the same reason? There’s some logic to it for the Pelicans and Davis.
After reviewing its rules, the league office informed the Pelicans that they would be expected to play Davis, starting with Friday night’s nationally televised game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources said.
The league referred the Pelicans to rules put in place in 2017 that restrict teams from resting healthy players. The Pelicans, league sources said, were told that they would be subject to a fine of $100,000 per every game if Davis were benched.
It would be a black eye to the NBA to rest a healthy Davis — people pay good money to see him play. It’s one thing to put J.R. Smith in limbo (it’s fair to ask if he’s even a rotation player on a good team now), but doing it to Davis — one of the five, if not three, best players on the face of the Earth — is something else entirely.
Davis will play fewer than his averaged 37 minutes a night, and he will be rested on half of back-to-backs, but he will play.
The Pelicans — and Davis’ suitors — will cross their fingers he stays healthy.