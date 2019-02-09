Associated Press

Anthony Davis booed, scores 32, sits fourth quarter in return

Associated PressFeb 9, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Davis didn’t need long to win back the crowd after being booed during his pregame introduction and the first few chances he had to handle the ball.

But the Pelicans sought to close out a close game without Davis on the court anyway – and narrowly pulled it off.

Playing for first time since asking to be traded, Davis had 32 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in 25 minutes, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-117 on Friday night.

After the game, Davis said it was “awkward” being booed by the home fans.

Jrue Holiday had 27 points and nine assists and Kenrich Williams had 19 points – and they led the Pelicans offense in the fourth quarter, when Davis was kept on the bench despite the fact that the teams were separated by as little as one basket several times in the waning minutes. Instead of playing Davis, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry sent in Julius Randle, who came through with a pair of inside baskets and clutch free throws in the final minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points for Minnesota, and his driving dunk pulled the Timberwolves as close as 114-112 in the final minute. But Randle responded with one of his late baskets inside and then rebounded Towns’ missed jump hook with 16 seconds left.

Davis looked determined from the outset to justify his continued presence on the court, however awkward it may be for a franchise that had seemed inclined to move on without him.

Pressured by the NBA not to sit a healthy star they had refused to unload by Thursday’s trading deadline for this season, the Pelicans announced that Davis would return to the starting lineup.

He scored 10 points in the first seven minutes. In the opening minutes, he went strong to the rim while being booed and dunked, at which point a segment of the crowd cheering largely drowned out the boo-birds. Later, as Davis stood on the foul line taking free throws, part of the crowd booed while others chanted, “A-D, A-D!”

By halftime, Davis had 24 points and his highlights included a reverse alley-oop tip at the front of the rim while being foul and crashing to the floor on his back. Davis was fine, and reached the 30-point mark before the middle of the third quarter.

Andrew Wiggins had 23 points for Minnesota, which shot and rebounded marginally better than New Orleans, but was outscored 27-16 at the free throw line.

Randle and Time Frazier each scored 12 points for New Orleans, which has won two straight.

 

Watch Draymond Green get ejected after the third quarter ends

By Kurt HelinFeb 9, 2019, 6:55 AM EST
Draymond Green was pissed off. The Warriors had just been outscored by 10 (32-22) in the third quarter and headed to the fourth trailing the lowly Suns. Plus, he felt Phoenix’s Kelly Oubre almost head-butted him celebrating a bucket at the end of the quarter, a play the referees chose not to call it.

After the buzzer to end the third, Green marched down to have a word with Leon Wood. DeMarcus Cousins and Jordan Bell realized this was not going to be the kind of polite conversation one has over tea and finger sandwiches, so they tried to run down and pull him back, but they were not fast enough, and Green said something that got him tossed.

No Green didn’t matter. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson cranked it up in the fourth, combining for 21 points and the Warriors without Green beat the Suns 117-107.

Pelican fans boo Anthony Davis

By Kurt HelinFeb 8, 2019, 10:43 PM EST
We all knew this was coming.

Weeks after requesting a trade — but not getting one before the trade deadline Thursday — Anthony Davis took the court for the Pelicans Friday night and was booed during introductions.

To be fair, I’d call that a mix of boos and cheers.

The boos continued when Davis would touch the ball on offense (which is a lot — he’s very good at basketball, in case you forgot).

One of the reasons the Pelicans might have wanted to trade Davis prior to the deadline was they didn’t have the stomach for what was to come the rest of the year, the boos being part of that.

It’s going to be an awkward rest of the season for New Orleans.

Anthony Davis to play Friday after NBA warned Pelicans of $100,000 fine for resting him

By Kurt HelinFeb 8, 2019, 9:42 PM EST
Anthony Davis is playing — and starting — for the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night against the Timberwolves in a nationally televised game.

Davis had been medically cleared for nearly a week now and wanted to play, but the Pelicans held in out in advance of the trade deadline to protect him from injury in case a trade they liked came together. None did.

However, they will trade him this summer, so why not put him on the shelf for the rest of the season for the same reason? There’s some logic to it for the Pelicans and Davis.

Not, however, for the NBA league office. Brian Windhorst explained at ESPN.

After reviewing its rules, the league office informed the Pelicans that they would be expected to play Davis, starting with Friday night’s nationally televised game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources said.

The league referred the Pelicans to rules put in place in 2017 that restrict teams from resting healthy players. The Pelicans, league sources said, were told that they would be subject to a fine of $100,000 per every game if Davis were benched.

It would be a black eye to the NBA to rest a healthy Davis — people pay good money to see him play. It’s one thing to put J.R. Smith in limbo (it’s fair to ask if he’s even a rotation player on a good team now), but doing it to Davis — one of the five, if not three, best players on the face of the Earth — is something else entirely.

Davis will play fewer than his averaged 37 minutes a night, and he will be rested on half of back-to-backs, but he will play.

The Pelicans — and Davis’ suitors — will cross their fingers he stays healthy.

LeBron James says arms race at top of East “because they ain’t gotta go through me”

By Kurt HelinFeb 8, 2019, 8:30 PM EST
Philadelphia traded for Tobias Harris (and brought in some depth with players such as James Ennis and Mike Scott). That prompted Milwaukee to respond and trade for Nicola Mirotic. Then Toronto upped that and made a deal to bring in Marc Gasol. Boston stood pat (although they were happy on Thursday because Anthony Davis is still a Pelican) but has been playing much better basketball the past few weeks and has looked as good as anyone in the East.

Why the arms race at the top of the East?

LeBron James has a theory, one he told to Joe Varden of The Athletic.

“Those top teams in the East, yeah, they’re going for it,” James told The Athletic. “Toronto is going for it, Milwaukee’s going for it, Philly. Boston believes they can do it, too. They know they ain’t gotta go through Cleveland anymore.

“Everybody in the East thinks they can get to the Finals because they ain’t gotta go through me.”

LeBron isn’t entirely wrong here — him leaving did throw open the door in the East.

That said, would things be that different if LeBron stayed in Cleveland with some variation of the roster we saw last season? The Cavs didn’t have room to make dramatic improvements, and the fully-healthy Celtics with Kyrie Irving likely would have been the favorite over them, and right now any of those top four teams could have knocked off those Cavaliers, even with LeBron.

 

Without LeBron, however, the second round and beyond of the Eastern Conference playoffs is going to be incredible.