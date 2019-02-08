Ray Allen, Quavo, NFL’s Steve Smith headline NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

There are going be some real ballers on the floor: Hall of Famer Ray Allen, WNBA Rookie of the Year A’ja Wilson.
But people aren’t tuning into All-Star Friday night’s Celebrity Game to see high-level hoops — they are tuning in for the stars.
And this year game is loaded with them: Bad Bunny, Quavo (the reigning MVP of the game), Rapsody, and… Dr. Oz? Yes, Dr. Oz.
The teams for the game in Charlotte of Feb. 15 have been announced, here is a full list of the participants.
Celebrity Rosters
|Home
|Away
|Mike Colter (“Luke Cage” actor)
|Ronnie 2K (Director of Influencer Marketing, 2K Sports)
|Chris Daughtry (recording artist)
|Ray Allen (Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer)
|Terrence J (on-air host, actor)
|AJ Buckley (“SEAL Team” actor)
|Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer)
|Bad Bunny (recording artist)
|Dr. Oz (television personality)
|Stefanie Dolson (WNBA’s Chicago Sky center)
|Rapsody (rapper, recording artist)
|Marc Lasry (co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks)
|Bo Rinehart (NEEDTOBREATHE vocalist and musician)
|Hasan Minhaj (actor, comedian, host of Netflix’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj)
|JB Smoove (actor, comedian)
|Quavo (rapper, recording artist)
|Steve Smith (NFL great)
|Adam Ray (comedian, About Last Night podcast)
|A’ja Wilson (2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year)
|Amanda Seales (actor, comedian, recording artist)
|Jay Williams (ESPN college basketball analyst)
|James Shaw Jr. (hometown hero)
|Jason Weinmann (hometown hero)
|Brad Williams (comedian, About Last Night podcast)
If you’re wondering about the “Hometown Heros,” that’s a new addition to the game where both teams will honor local heroes by letting them play in the game. The home team will have Jason Weinmann, a 47-year-old Marine who rescued North Carolina flood victims using a military transport vehicle during Hurricane Florence. The away team will feature James Shaw Jr., a 29-year-old Nashville resident who disarmed a gunman in a local restaurant.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN on Friday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. ET from Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C.