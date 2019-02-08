Getty Images

PBT Podcast: Breaking down NBA trade deadline moves, starting with Anthony Davis

By Kurt HelinFeb 8, 2019, 7:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

Anthony Davis is still a New Orleans Pelican. For now.

However, while that shoe didn’t drop at the trade deadline (wait for this summer) a lot of other ones did that have changed the landscape of the NBA.

Philadelphia added Tobias Harris, Milwaukee added Nikola Mirotic, and Toronto traded for Marc Gasol — there is an arms race at the top of the East. Kristaps Porzingis is in Dallas, setting the Knicks up for a big summer. The Clippers and the Mavericks (even with KP) are poised for big moves this summer.

Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports break down all of that and more, including the Markelle Fultz trade, as part of a special post trade deadline podcast.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Post trade deadline NBA title odds: Top four in East now even, Lakers fall

Getty Inages
By Kurt HelinFeb 8, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

When it comes to betting on who will win the NBA title, bookmakers wisely have the Warriors on very low odds and a big gap to everyone else.

But how did that change after the trade deadline?

After missing out on Anthony Davis, the odds of a Lakers’ title this season plummeted to 40/1. That it’s that low speaks to the power of LeBron James — and the fact bookmakers hedge against bets from the massive Lakers’ nation.

The arms race at the top of the Eastern Conference has bookmakers trying to figure it out like the rest of us — they now have Boston, Toronto, Milwaukee, and Philadelphia all tied at 10/1 odds. (Meaning if you bet $10 on Boston and it won, you’d win $100).

Of course, it’s still Golden State way, way out in front in the bookmakers’ minds. As it should be. Here are the championship odds for the top 10 teams after the trade deadline, via Westgate. (In parenthesis is where they were on Feb. 4, days before the deadline.)

1. Warriors -250 (-250)
2 (T). Celtics +1000 (+800)
2 (T). Raptors +1000 (+800)
2 (T). Bucks +1000 (+1200)
2 (T). 76ers +1000 (+1600)
6. Rockets +1200 (+1400)
7. Thunder +1600 (+1600)
8. Nuggets +3000 (+4000)
9 (T). Lakers +4000 (+1600)
9 (T). Jazz +4000 (+5000)

If you can pick which team is coming out of the East there’s a little value in a bet — that team will make the NBA Finals, and while massive underdogs it will at least get to take its swings at the Warriors. But this NBA season does feel a little like Secretariat at the Belmont.

Tobias Harris on staying with Sixers: ‘I’m hopeful it can be a long-term partnership’

Getty
Associated PressFeb 8, 2019, 12:30 AM EST
1 Comment

Tobias Harris hopes to stay a while with his new team after bouncing around the NBA throughout his career.

Harris was the centerpiece of a blockbuster deal the Philadelphia 76ers made early Wednesday morning to bolster their chances at making a run at a championship. The 26-year-old forward was having a breakout season with the Los Angeles Clippers before coming to his fifth team in eight seasons.

He joins All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, along with Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick, to form perhaps the best starting lineup in the Eastern Conference.

Harris is in the final season of a contract but the Sixers certainly will want to keep him around after trading sensational rookie guard Landry Shamet and four draft picks along with forwards Wilson Chandler and Mike Muscala to Los Angeles. Center Boban Marjanovic and forward Mike Scott came to Philadelphia as part of the deal.

“The top of the list for me is winning culture and No. 2 is loyalty,” Harris said Thursday. “Just finding the right situation for team basketball, a winning culture and loyalty from both sides. This team has made a big trade and I’m hopeful it can be a long-term partnership.”

Harris is averaging 20.9 points and shoots nearly 50 percent from 3-point range. He gives Philadelphia another shooter it needed. The Sixers, who were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs last season, are 34-20 and in fifth place in the East.

Harris said he had dinner with coach Brett Brown upon arriving in town and they discussed his role.

“He’s going to let me go play my game and figure things out on the fly,” Harris said. “When you have a team with this much talent, see what works and fueling off each other on the floor. We have a lot of talent but smart players, too.”

Harris is excited to play with Simmons, the talented 6-foot-10 point-guard.

“He’s a beast in the open court,” Harris said. “Matching up against him, the toughest thing is how well he passes the ball and gets other guys involved. I’ve always been a big fan of his game and how he plays, his size and speed and skill level.”

Marjanovic, a 7-foot-3 backup center, provides depth behind Embiid. He averaged 6.7 points in 10.4 minutes played.

“Big fan of (Embiid),” Marjanovic said. “I like how he plays, how he moves. I’m really impressed with that. Now, I’m on the same team. We can both help each other.”

Scott shrugged off a question about added pressure because the expectations have grown for Philadelphia and Marjanovic deferred to Harris, one of his best buddies. Harris handled it diplomatically.

“We understand the team invested a lot in us,” he said. “It was a big move. It was a win-now move. That means a lot. This is already a winning culture and we look to bring our games to it and help as best we can.”

The Sixers made two other moves before the NBA’s trade deadline, sending former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz to the Orlando Magic, according to two people familiar with the negotiations. Philadelphia gets guard Jonathan Simmons, a 2020 first-round pick that the Sixers used to own but was conveyed in other deals. Philly also get a second-round pick this year. Fultz has played in only 33 games since the Sixers traded up to select him No. 1 overall in the 2017 draft.

Earlier, the Sixers added forward James Ennis from the Houston Rockets in exchange for draft considerations, according to a person familiar with the deal. Ennis, who averaged 7.4 points for the Rockets this season, has also played for Miami, Memphis, Houston and New Orleans. He’s a career 36 percent shooter from 3-point range and will add to Philadelphia’s bench depth.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds and AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston contributed to this report.

More AP NBA: http://www.apnews.com/NBA and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Watch Rajon Rondo hit a buzzer-beater as Lakers gut Celtics

Lakers on Twitter
By Dane DelgadoFeb 7, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
6 Comments

The Los Angeles Lakers did not trade half of their roster on Thursday afternoon for Anthony Davis. On Thursday night, that at least appeared to be the right call in the short-term.

In a tight game on TNT, the Lakers ground down to the wire against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Boston’s Jayson Tatum hit a go-ahead shot with less than 20 seconds to go, leaving it up to the Lakers to score with the shot clock turned off.

Things did not look rosy after Brandon Ingram drove to the basket and wound up getting blocked on a reverse attempt by Al Horford. Both teams then struggled to grab the loose ball, but eventually Rajon Rondo wound up with it.

Then, against his former team, Rondo hit a game winner.

Does this mean more unity for Los Angeles moving forward? Who is to say? Lakers fans might need to remember this one for a while.

Report: Clippers want to pair Kawhi Leonard with Kevin Durant this summer

By Dane DelgadoFeb 7, 2019, 10:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

The 2019 NBA trade deadline has come and gone, with some major players swapping teams. Anthony Davis is still a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, however, and it appears that several teams are trying to position themselves for the coming summer.

One of those teams is the Los Angeles Clippers, who moved off of the contract of Blake Griffin a year ago. The Clippers are going to be a team in play for several big-time free agents, one of which is Kawhi Leonard.

But according to one report, LA also has its eyes on another star. According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Clippers are looking to pair Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant with Leonard next season.

Via The Athletic:

This is no state secret: It has been Durant and Leonard—and then everyone else—for quite some time now.

As our Jovan Buha chronicled, the Clippers, as currently constructed, can create $53.19 million in cap space this summer. That’s enough for one max player and approximately $20 million for a second star this summer, with rival teams continuing to believe that Leonard is likely to sign with the Clippers if he winds up leaving Toronto.

Los Angeles can try to move Danilo Gallinari’s contract this summer, attaching with it some of the assets they gathered over the course of the most recent trade deadline. Or they could use those assets to grab a star player via trade outright. At this point, GM Michael Winger and Jerry West have put themselves in a flexible position.

The Clippers are in play, and if they end up with multiple blue chip free agents instead of the Los Angeles Lakers, no doubt fans across the league would be quite tickled