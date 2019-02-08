Getty Images

LeBron James says arms race at top of East “because they ain’t gotta go through me”

By Kurt HelinFeb 8, 2019, 8:30 PM EST
Philadelphia traded for Tobias Harris (and brought in some depth with players such as James Ennis and Mike Scott). That prompted Milwaukee to respond and trade for Nicola Mirotic. Then Toronto upped that and made a deal to bring in Marc Gasol. Boston stood pat (although they were happy on Thursday because Anthony Davis is still a Pelican) but has been playing much better basketball the past few weeks and has looked as good as anyone in the East.

Why the arms race at the top of the East?

LeBron James has a theory, one he told to Joe Varden of The Athletic.

“Those top teams in the East, yeah, they’re going for it,” James told The Athletic. “Toronto is going for it, Milwaukee’s going for it, Philly. Boston believes they can do it, too. They know they ain’t gotta go through Cleveland anymore.

“Everybody in the East thinks they can get to the Finals because they ain’t gotta go through me.”

LeBron isn’t entirely wrong here — him leaving did throw open the door in the East.

That said, would things be that different if LeBron stayed in Cleveland with some variation of the roster we saw last season? The Cavs didn’t have room to make dramatic improvements, and the fully-healthy Celtics with Kyrie Irving likely would have been the favorite over them, and right now any of those top four teams could have knocked off those Cavaliers, even with LeBron.

 

Without LeBron, however, the second round and beyond of the Eastern Conference playoffs is going to be incredible.

Kevin Love returns to Cavaliers Friday night, will start

By Kurt HelinFeb 8, 2019, 7:27 PM EST
Kevin Love is back.

Love had surgery on an injured big toe on his left foot on Nov. 2 and has been sidelined ever since. The Cavaliers made it official on Friday that Love will make his return in Washington.

Love averaged 19 points and 13.5 rebounds a night this season but only played in four games before his injury. While there had been some speculation about Love as a trade chip, however, his injury combined with the four-year, $120 million extension that kicks in next season, there were not many suitors.

At 11-43 the Cavaliers have the third worst record in the NBA. While they would never admit it publicly, they would love to finish in the bottom four in the league because each of those teams will have a 14 percent chance of winning the NBA Draft Lottery (read: the rights to Zion Williamson). If Love starts to lift the Cavaliers above this, he will quickly see a minutes restriction (because of health concerns, of course).

In wake of Anthony Davis trade drama, Magic Johnson to meet with Lakers’ players

By Kurt HelinFeb 8, 2019, 7:02 PM EST
From the perspective of the young Lakers core — guys who had never heard their names in serious trade rumors before, let alone at the insane volume that came with the Anthony Davis talks — it had to be disturbing. The team was willing to trade them in a heartbeat. Did LeBron James want them traded? You could tell it got in their head during the 42-point beat down earlier in the week in Indiana.

Can the young Lakers put this behind them and make a playoff push behind a finally-healthy LeBron? Thursday night’s win in Boston was a good sign, but to clear everything up Lakers’ president Magic Johnson is going to meet with the players, reports Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Sensing that the Lakers have been weighed down by the persistent trade rumors over the last few weeks, Magic Johnson, the Lakers’ president of basketball operations, plans to meet with the team this weekend in Philadelphia, according to two people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter….

Johnson will talk to the Lakers about the Anthony Davis trade saga that nearly pulled them under, emphasizing that the NBA is a business and that this franchise is about winning championships and doing all it can to accomplish that goal.

Johnson will listen to every player who wants to speak, hoping to have an open dialogue with his team so they can all move forward together, one person said.

The Lakers should be the favorite to climb over the Clippers and back into the playoffs in the West — and maybe get all the way up to the seven seed, hoping to avoid the Golden State side of the bracket — now that LeBron is back. The Clippers likely take a step back without Tobias Harris (although not as big a one as some think), but also in that mix is the upstart Kings (ahead of the Lakers by half a game) who upgraded at the deadline with Harrison Barnes. Still, the Lakers with LeBron were solidly in the playoffs before his groin injury and the win in Boston shows how they can climb back up the ladder.

That said, the Lakers have a much tougher remaining schedule than the teams they are chasing. They can’t afford to stumble for 10 games as guys sulk about the trade rumors then try to dig out of the hole they created, and Magic knows it.

The impact of team meetings like this tend to be overrated, but it’s easy to understand what Magic is thinking and hoping for with this get together.

Bulls remain committed to keeping Jim Boylen beyond this season

Associated PressFeb 8, 2019, 5:44 PM EST
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls insist they remain committed to keeping coach Jim Boylen beyond this season and that he is delivering the way they anticipated despite their poor record.

Executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson said the Bulls “absolutely” plan to retain him. He said Boylen is “doing the right things” and is “promoting the right message to our players.”

The front office also took the blame Thursday for signing Jabari Parker last summer in a failed experiment. He was traded along with Bobby Portis and a protected 2023 second-round draft pick to Washington for Otto Porter Jr. on Wednesday.

“We thought at the time it was worth the roll of the dice given where we were at,” Paxson said. “It didn’t work out for either party.”

The Bulls have lost 16 of 18 games and own one of the worst records in the NBA at 12-42.

There have been few signs of progress in a season where they hoped to show some. They were hit hard by injuries and have been stumbling all season.

That might put them in better position to win the lottery and draft Zion Williamson. But it wasn’t the way they drew things up.

“I think losing definitely feeds into doubt and the way people act or react to you and feel about you,” Zach LaVine said. “I think that’s partly on us as well. We’ve got to go out here and do our job regardless. I’m not a front-office guy, I’m not a coach, so I can’t tell you what they’re thinking, what the direction is. … I’m going to do everything I can to continue to try to get this franchise back to where we need to get it to.”

The Bulls were 5-19 when they fired former coach Fred Hoiberg on Dec. 3. They have gone 7-23 under Boylen.

Chicago got blown out by a franchise-record 56 points by Boston in Boylen’s third game. The starters got benched for about the final 20 minutes that night, and some players raised the possibility of boycotting practice the following morning. There was a players-only meeting instead, and the team met with coaches and management.

“That was a bad way to start, but when you’re in it every day, you see his passion, commitment and the care he has for his players and this organization,” Paxson said.

The Bulls could be paying three coaches if they decided to let Boylen go. But Paxson said money has “nothing” to do with the decision to keep him.

As for the trade, the Bulls see it as a correction-of-sorts for the failed Parker signing as well as a logical move given where there are in their rebuild.

Parker simply did not fit in Hoiberg’s pace-and-space offense and didn’t really mesh with the defensive-oriented Boylen. The Bulls viewed it as a low-risk move when they signed him to a $40 million, two-year deal because of his age (23) and the fact that the second year was not guaranteed.

“What we saw in Jabari was a guy who’s 23 years old and had talent,” general manager Gar Forman said.

They see a fit in the 25-year-old Porter, a career 40-percent 3-point shooter and a versatile defender at small forward.

Trading Portis made sense to them because he is set to become a restricted free agent and they’re locked into Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. at power forward and center. The two sides were unable to agree to a contract extension in the offseason. And as much as the Bulls liked Portis, they viewed Porter as a wiser investment even with two years left on a four-year, $106.5 million contract.

“Is he making a lot of money? Of course he is,” Paxson said. “And it does take away some of that cap space. But we also felt that we tried to re-sign Bobby this past offseason.”

One more move the Bulls could make is a buyout with Robin Lopez that would free the veteran center to sign with a contender. Paxson said there are no plans at the moment.

“My feeling right now – it can change – is Robin will be with us,” Paxson said. “Our players love him. He’s a great teammate. He’s a good guy. We don’t feel it’s an absolute given that we have to just buy a guy out to help another team.”

Ray Allen, Quavo, NFL’s Steve Smith headline NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Kurt HelinFeb 8, 2019, 4:44 PM EST
There are going be some real ballers on the floor: Hall of Famer Ray Allen, WNBA Rookie of the Year A’ja Wilson.

But people aren’t tuning into All-Star Friday night’s Celebrity Game to see high-level hoops — they are tuning in for the stars.

And this year game is loaded with them: Bad Bunny, Quavo (the reigning MVP of the game), Rapsody, and… Dr. Oz? Yes, Dr. Oz.

The teams for the game in Charlotte of Feb. 15 have been announced, here is a full list of the participants.

Celebrity Rosters

Home Away
Mike Colter (“Luke Cage” actor) Ronnie 2K (Director of Influencer Marketing, 2K Sports)
Chris Daughtry (recording artist) Ray Allen (Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer)
Terrence J (on-air host, actor) AJ Buckley (“SEAL Team” actor)
Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer) Bad Bunny (recording artist)
Dr. Oz (television personality) Stefanie Dolson (WNBA’s Chicago Sky center)
Rapsody (rapper, recording artist) Marc Lasry (co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks)
Bo Rinehart (NEEDTOBREATHE vocalist and musician) Hasan Minhaj (actor, comedian, host of Netflix’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj)
JB Smoove (actor, comedian) Quavo (rapper, recording artist)
Steve Smith (NFL great) Adam Ray (comedian, About Last Night podcast)
A’ja Wilson (2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year) Amanda Seales (actor, comedian, recording artist)
Jay Williams (ESPN college basketball analyst) James Shaw Jr. (hometown hero)
Jason Weinmann (hometown hero) Brad Williams (comedian, About Last Night podcast)

 

If you’re wondering about the “Hometown Heros,” that’s a new addition to the game where both teams will honor local heroes by letting them play in the game. The home team will have Jason Weinmann, a 47-year-old Marine who rescued North Carolina flood victims using a military transport vehicle during Hurricane Florence. The away team will feature James Shaw Jr., a 29-year-old Nashville resident who disarmed a gunman in a local restaurant.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN on Friday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. ET from Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C.