LeBron James: ‘Everybody in the East thinks they can get to the Finals because they ain’t gotta go through me’

The 76ers traded for Tobias Harris. The Raptors traded for Marc Gasol. The Bucks traded for Nikola Mirotic. The Celtics… well, they didn’t get anyone before yesterday’s trade deadline, but they’re in stronger position to land Anthony Davis this summer.
LeBron James, via Joe Vardon of The Athletic:
“Those top teams in the East, yeah, they’re going for it,” James told The Athletic. “Toronto is going for it, Milwaukee’s going for it, Philly. Boston believes they can do it, too. They know they ain’t gotta go through Cleveland anymore.
“Everybody in the East thinks they can get to the Finals because they ain’t gotta go through me.”
It sounds arrogant for him to say it, but it’s OK. Because he’s right.
LeBron ruled the East for the last years. He won four straight conference titles with the Heat then went to Cleveland and won four straight there. He broke up the Celtics, Bulls, Pacers then Celtics again. Eastern Conference teams feared LeBron.
The Cavaliers looked vulnerable last year, and maybe if LeBron stayed, East rivals would have gone just as hard this season. But we know they have with LeBron on the Lakers. The window is open for everyone else, and they know it.