Unable to find trade, Knicks reportedly will waive Enes Kanter

Enes Kanter wanted to be somewhere he got a chance to play. That was no longer the Knicks — second-year center Luke Kornet out of Vanderbilt started for a while, and Noah Vonleh has got some run. All Kanter would say is “I don’t understand.”.

The Knicks wanted to trade him, but there was no market for a guy making $18.6 million who, because of his serious defensive shortcomings, is almost unplayable in the postseason. The trade deadline passed without action on Kanter.

So the Knick plan to waive him, according to multiple reports.

The Knicks are releasing Enes Kanter, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

Kanter will become an unrestricted free agent on the buyout market, and a lot of playoff teams are studying that market looking to add depth and fill in gaps in their roster.

Kanter can score. He averaged 14.5 points and 10 rebounds a game, he does most of his damage around the basket (61.5 percent of his shots came in the restricted area) but he has to be guarded at the arc. He’s also strong on the glass and can get offensive rebounds. Kanter gets a team points, he just gives up about as many.

That said, the native of Turkey — who has made headlines because of a political feud with that country’s president — will have a new home soon enough, there will be teams interested.