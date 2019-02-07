Unable to find trade, Knicks reportedly will waive Enes Kanter

Enes Kanter wanted to be somewhere he got a chance to play. That was no longer the Knicks — second-year center Luke Kornet out of Vanderbilt started for a while, and Noah Vonleh has got some run. All Kanter would say is “I don’t understand.”.
The Knicks wanted to trade him, but there was no market for a guy making $18.6 million who, because of his serious defensive shortcomings, is almost unplayable in the postseason. The trade deadline passed without action on Kanter.
So the Knick plan to waive him, according to multiple reports.
Kanter will become an unrestricted free agent on the buyout market, and a lot of playoff teams are studying that market looking to add depth and fill in gaps in their roster.
Kanter can score. He averaged 14.5 points and 10 rebounds a game, he does most of his damage around the basket (61.5 percent of his shots came in the restricted area) but he has to be guarded at the arc. He’s also strong on the glass and can get offensive rebounds. Kanter gets a team points, he just gives up about as many.
That said, the native of Turkey — who has made headlines because of a political feud with that country’s president — will have a new home soon enough, there will be teams interested.
Jabari Bird is facing domestic-violence charges (complicated by his own mental-health issues) and has been away from the Celtics all season.
Meanwhile, he was counting toward Boston’s team salary and occupying a roster spot.
The Celtics changed that today.
Marc J. Spears of ESPN:
Boston surely paid the Hawks Bird’s $480,289 remaining salary plus extra cash for their trouble. If they waived Bird themselves, the Celtics would have had his full-season salary ($1,349,383) count toward the luxury tax. Now, Bird won’t count at all toward the Celtics’ luxury tax.
With a roster spot now open, expect Boston to be active on the buyout market. The Celtics still have their mid-level exception available. This set of moves might not even be a cost-cutter.
But it’ll at least be cheaper trading Bird than waiving him would have been.
From the moment the Mavericks traded him to the Knicks in the Kristaps Porzingis deal, Wesley Matthews looked like a buyout candidate.
So, New York parting with the veteran on an expiring contract is no surprise.
Matthew’s next destination is.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Every contender could use another 3-and-D wing like Matthews. He probably had his pick of teams.
Why choose Indiana? The Pacers are solid, but without Victor Oladipo, they’ll have a hard time keeping up with the Bucks, Raptors, Celtics and 76ers in the East. Indiana appears headed toward a first-round exit. The Pacers also have only the pro-rated minimum available to sign Matthews.
Maybe it’s because Oladipo is sidelined the rest of the season. That should open plenty of playing time for Matthews, maybe more than he’d get elsewhere. And that could set up the 32-year-old for his next contract this summer.
Skal Labissiere was one of the highest rated players in his high school class, but fell in the draft to the bottom of the first round. He’s shown flashes with the Kings — he has potential to a quality modern NBA four who can space the floor on offense and still protect the rim on defense — but he has not been consistent and others (Harry Giles) have passed him in the rotation. Labissiere has only gotten in 13 games for the Kings all season.
Portland’s Caleb Swanigan impressed some at Summer League as a big man who had the potential develop into a quality role player in the NBA, but he’s never really done that in Portland. He looks lost most of the time. He’s only gotten in 18 games for the Blazers this season and averaged 1.9 points a game when he does.
Portland and the Kings decided to trade their underwhelming big men.
This is not a trade that moves the needle for either team on the court. It’s more of a “maybe if this guy is in a different environment things will change for him” kind of trade. In theory, the Blazers can save a little money because there are fewer years on Labissiere’s deal compared to Swanigan’s, but Swanigan has team options after next season, while Labissiere has a qualifying offer for the summer of 2020 and the Blazers can just let him walk. So it’s really a wash.
We’ll see if either of these guys thrives in a new home.
Markelle Fultz‘s career has been derailed by a mysterious combination of injuries and mental blocks. The former No. 1 pick can’t shoot, an overwhelming limitation. It has been sad to watch him fight through whatever ails him.
He’ll get a chance to steady himself in Orlando.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
The Magic are buying low on Fultz, and they have a pathway for him to succeed. D.J. Augustin is a reasonable starting point guard right now, but playing time is available behind him. Fultz could build confidence, develop and eventually overtake the veteran for the starting job.
But Fultz has so far to go.
His agent said in December that Fultz would play again this season. I’m skeptical. A change of scenery could help, but Fultz’s problems run deeper. That alone will not fix everything.
The 76ers get a decent return for someone incapable of helping them win now, maybe ever. The Thunder first-rounder is top-20 protected in 2020. If it doesn’t land 21-30 that year, it’ll become two second-rounders. Jonathon Simmons has struggled this season, but maybe he’ll return to form and provide depth in Philadelphia. At least he’s guaranteed just $1 million of his $5.7 million salary next season. That’s far less than the $9,745,200 Fultz was due.