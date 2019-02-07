Getty Images

Three months after scary foot injury, Caris LeVert set to rejoin Nets Friday

Associated PressFeb 7, 2019, 5:01 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Caris LeVert is set to rejoin the Brooklyn Nets after missing nearly three months with a dislocated right foot.

Coach Kenny Atkinson says LeVert “is in” for the Nets’ home game on Friday against the Chicago Bulls.

LeVert was leading the Nets in scoring with 18.4 points per game when he sustained a gruesome injury Nov. 12 at Minnesota.

He was taken off the floor on a stretcher, but it was quickly determined the damage wasn’t as bad as originally feared. LeVert returned to practice this week.

Brooklyn has surprisingly surged into playoff contention during the guard’s 42-game absence, sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 29 wins, one more than it had all of last season.

Report: Raptors trade Greg Monroe, second-rounder to Nets

By Dan FeldmanFeb 7, 2019, 4:14 PM EST
The Raptors traded three players (Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright and C.J. Miles) for Marc Gasol. Toronto traded Malachi Richardson without getting a player in return.

Apparently wanting to trim the roster even further, the Raptors are unloading Greg Monroe.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Teams are required to carry at least 14 players on standard contracts during the regular season. They can drop below that for two weeks at a time. So, the Raptors will fill their roster soon enough.

They just didn’t value Monroe on it.

Gasol replaces Valanciunas as Toronto’s top traditional center. Serge Ibaka will also continue to play plenty of center. So, Monroe’s spot on the depth chart didn’t really change.

But perhaps the Raptors believe they can upgrade on the buyout market. Several bigs should be available.

By trading rather than waiving Monroe, Toronto will get his entire salary removed from the luxury-tax computation. The cost is the second-round pick.

I’m not sure whether the Nets will keep Monroe. They could slot him behind Jarrett Allen and Ed Davis. But the prize was the second-round pick.

Unable to find trade, Knicks waive Enes Kanter

By Kurt HelinFeb 7, 2019, 4:07 PM EST
Enes Kanter wanted to be somewhere he got a chance to play. That was no longer the Knicks — second-year center Luke Kornet out of Vanderbilt started for a while, and Noah Vonleh has got some run. All Kanter would say is “I don’t understand.”.

The Knicks wanted to trade him, but there was no market for a guy making $18.6 million who, because of his serious defensive shortcomings, is almost unplayable in the postseason. The trade deadline passed without action on Kanter.

So the Knick have waived him.

 “From the moment he arrived in New York, Enes passionately embraced our franchise and our city,” said Scott Perry, General Manager of the Knicks, in a statement.  “He is a courageous individual and we thank him for his many contributions both on the court and in the community.  We wish him the absolute best moving forward, personally and professionally.” 

Kanter will become an unrestricted free agent on the buyout market, and a lot of playoff teams are studying that market looking to add depth and fill in gaps in their roster.

Kanter can score. He averaged 14.5 points and 10 rebounds a game, he does most of his damage around the basket (61.5 percent of his shots came in the restricted area) but he has to be guarded at the arc. He’s also strong on the glass and can get offensive rebounds. Kanter gets a team points, he just gives up about as many.

That said, the native of Turkey — who has made headlines because of a political feud with that country’s president — will have a new home soon enough, there will be teams interested.

Report: Celtics trade Jabari Bird, cash to Hawks

By Dan FeldmanFeb 7, 2019, 3:53 PM EST
Jabari Bird is facing domestic-violence charges (complicated by his own mental-health issues) and has been away from the Celtics all season.

Meanwhile, he was counting toward Boston’s team salary and occupying a roster spot.

The Celtics changed that today.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN:

Boston surely paid the Hawks Bird’s $480,289 remaining salary plus extra cash for their trouble. If they waived Bird themselves, the Celtics would have had his full-season salary ($1,349,383) count toward the luxury tax. Now, Bird won’t count at all toward the Celtics’ luxury tax.

With a roster spot now open, expect Boston to be active on the buyout market. The Celtics still have their mid-level exception available. This set of moves might not even be a cost-cutter.

But it’ll at least be cheaper trading Bird than waiving him would have been.

Report: Wesley Matthews, bought out by Knicks, to sign with Pacers

By Dan FeldmanFeb 7, 2019, 3:38 PM EST
From the moment the Mavericks traded him to the Knicks in the Kristaps Porzingis deal, Wesley Matthews looked like a buyout candidate.

So, New York parting with the veteran on an expiring contract is no surprise.

Matthew’s next destination is.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Every contender could use another 3-and-D wing like Matthews. He probably had his pick of teams.

Why choose Indiana? The Pacers are solid, but without Victor Oladipo, they’ll have a hard time keeping up with the Bucks, Raptors, Celtics and 76ers in the East. Indiana appears headed toward a first-round exit. The Pacers also have only the pro-rated minimum available to sign Matthews.

Maybe it’s because Oladipo is sidelined the rest of the season. That should open plenty of playing time for Matthews, maybe more than he’d get elsewhere. And that could set up the 32-year-old for his next contract this summer.