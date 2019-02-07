Report: Wesley Matthews, bought out by Knicks, to sign with Pacers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

From the moment the Mavericks traded him to the Knicks in the Kristaps Porzingis deal, Wesley Matthews looked like a buyout candidate.

So, New York parting with the veteran on an expiring contract is no surprise.

Matthew’s next destination is.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Wesley Matthews will be released by the New York Knicks today and plans to sign with the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. Major wing addition for the Pacers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2019

Every contender could use another 3-and-D wing like Matthews. He probably had his pick of teams.

Why choose Indiana? The Pacers are solid, but without Victor Oladipo, they’ll have a hard time keeping up with the Bucks, Raptors, Celtics and 76ers in the East. Indiana appears headed toward a first-round exit. The Pacers also have only the pro-rated minimum available to sign Matthews.

Maybe it’s because Oladipo is sidelined the rest of the season. That should open plenty of playing time for Matthews, maybe more than he’d get elsewhere. And that could set up the 32-year-old for his next contract this summer.