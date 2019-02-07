Report: Toronto to acquire Marc Gasol in trade from Memphis

The arms race is on in the East.
It started with Philadelphia trading for Tobias Harris, stacking their starting five and moving them into serious threat mode. The rest of the top of the East felt the need to respond. Milwaukee went out and got Nikola Mirotic from New Orleans to add to their front-line shooting.
Now Toronto has responded, getting Marc Gasol out of Memphis, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The Raptors just got better. Maybe much better. Gasol is averaging 15.7 points and 8.6 rebounds a game, but more than the numbers it’s what he opens up in the offense. Gasol is essentially a stretch five who can shoot the three (34.4 percent this season), is a gifted passer, is usually in the right place defensively, and plays a high-IQ game. Nick Nurse can open up his offense a little more with Gasol. He’s not what he was a few years ago, but he’s still an above-average NBA center who can be relied upon in the playoffs.
The second round of the East playoffs and beyond will be a bloodbath.
Toronto had started Serge Ibaka at center this season and brought Jonas Valanciunas off the bench. That almost certainly changes now and Ibaka will have to adapt to a new role, but what this trade gives the Raptors is versatility to adapt to whatever Boston/Milwaukee/Philadelphia throws at them.
Gasol is under contract through 2019-20, with a $25.6 million player option for next season. He had suggested to the Grizzlies that he would opt out, but if Kawhi Leonard stays in Toronto past this season — a big “if” but possible — would Gasol opt-in?
For the Grizzlies, who were determined to trade Gasol rather than get nothing for him, this is probably as good a trade as they could find. It’s not great, but it will save Memphis money and help start the rebuild. Valanciunas has a player option for next season at $17.6 million that he’s expected to opt out of (looking for more long-term security), although he could stay on. Delon Wright will be a restricted free agent this summer, and C.J. Miles has a player option for $8.7 million for next season. The Grizzlies liked that better than the Charlotte offer, which would have added more salary (around $30 million in unwanted total) for next season but provided a mid-first-round pick this summer.
Jabari Bird is facing domestic-violence charges (complicated by his own mental-health issues) and has been away from the Celtics all season.
Meanwhile, he was counting toward Boston’s team salary and occupying a roster spot.
The Celtics changed that today.
Marc J. Spears of ESPN:
Boston surely paid the Hawks Bird’s $480,289 remaining salary plus extra cash for their trouble. If they waived Bird themselves, the Celtics would have had his full-season salary ($1,349,383) count toward the luxury tax. Now, Bird won’t count at all toward the Celtics’ luxury tax.
With a roster spot now open, expect Boston to be active on the buyout market. The Celtics still have their mid-level exception available. This set of moves might not even be a cost-cutter.
But it’ll at least be cheaper trading Bird than waiving him would have been.
From the moment the Mavericks traded him to the Knicks in the Kristaps Porzingis deal, Wesley Matthews looked like a buyout candidate.
So, New York parting with the veteran on an expiring contract is no surprise.
Matthew’s next destination is.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Every contender could use another 3-and-D wing like Matthews. He probably had his pick of teams.
Why choose Indiana? The Pacers are solid, but without Victor Oladipo, they’ll have a hard time keeping up with the Bucks, Raptors, Celtics and 76ers in the East. Indiana appears headed toward a first-round exit. The Pacers also have only the pro-rated minimum available to sign Matthews.
Maybe it’s because Oladipo is sidelined the rest of the season. That should open plenty of playing time for Matthews, maybe more than he’d get elsewhere. And that could set up the 32-year-old for his next contract this summer.
Skal Labissiere was one of the highest rated players in his high school class, but fell in the draft to the bottom of the first round. He’s shown flashes with the Kings — he has potential to a quality modern NBA four who can space the floor on offense and still protect the rim on defense — but he has not been consistent and others (Harry Giles) have passed him in the rotation. Labissiere has only gotten in 13 games for the Kings all season.
Portland’s Caleb Swanigan impressed some at Summer League as a big man who had the potential develop into a quality role player in the NBA, but he’s never really done that in Portland. He looks lost most of the time. He’s only gotten in 18 games for the Blazers this season and averaged 1.9 points a game when he does.
Portland and the Kings decided to trade their underwhelming big men.
This is not a trade that moves the needle for either team on the court. It’s more of a “maybe if this guy is in a different environment things will change for him” kind of trade. In theory, the Blazers can save a little money because there are fewer years on Labissiere’s deal compared to Swanigan’s, but Swanigan has team options after next season, while Labissiere has a qualifying offer for the summer of 2020 and the Blazers can just let him walk. So it’s really a wash.
We’ll see if either of these guys thrives in a new home.
Markelle Fultz‘s career has been derailed by a mysterious combination of injuries and mental blocks. The former No. 1 pick can’t shoot, an overwhelming limitation. It has been sad to watch him fight through whatever ails him.
He’ll get a chance to steady himself in Orlando.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
The Magic are buying low on Fultz, and they have a pathway for him to succeed. D.J. Augustin is a reasonable starting point guard right now, but playing time is available behind him. Fultz could build confidence, develop and eventually overtake the veteran for the starting job.
But Fultz has so far to go.
His agent said in December that Fultz would play again this season. I’m skeptical. A change of scenery could help, but Fultz’s problems run deeper. That alone will not fix everything.
The 76ers get a decent return for someone incapable of helping them win now, maybe ever. The Thunder first-rounder is top-20 protected in 2020. If it doesn’t land 21-30 that year, it’ll become two second-rounders. Jonathon Simmons has struggled this season, but maybe he’ll return to form and provide depth in Philadelphia. At least he’s guaranteed just $1 million of his $5.7 million salary next season. That’s far less than the $9,745,200 Fultz was due.