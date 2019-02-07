Report: Clippers trade Avery Bradley to Grizzlies for JaMychal Green and Garrett Temple

The Clippers will enter the offseason with the wildest of fantasies in reach. Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler and Anthony Davis could each be in play. L.A. will have the cap space, desirable players (Shai Gilgeous Alexander, Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams) and draft picks (highlighted by the Heat’s unprotected 2021 first-rounder) to credibly chase multiple stars.
Now, the Clippers’ position has gotten even stronger.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Avery Bradley has $2 million of his $12.96 million salary for next season guaranteed. Getting that off the books will help the Clippers’ flexibility.
JaMychal Green and Garrett Temple are on expiring contracts. Frankly, they should also help L.A. win more this season. Even after trading Tobias Harris and waiving Marcin Gortat to open a roster spot for this deal, the Clippers remain in the playoff race. Stars are more attracted to winning teams.
So, why did the Grizzlies do this? After the Marc Gasol trade, they would have been over the luxury-tax line this season. Obviously paying the tax this year was a non-starter. Plus, Bradley might help them tank while keeping the veneer of competitiveness.
The Shelvin Mack trade was similarly about reducing this year’s payroll.
Enes Kanter wanted to be somewhere he got a chance to play. That was no longer the Knicks — second-year center Luke Kornet out of Vanderbilt started for a while, and Noah Vonleh has got some run. All Kanter would say is “I don’t understand.”.
The Knicks wanted to trade him, but there was no market for a guy making $18.6 million who, because of his serious defensive shortcomings, is almost unplayable in the postseason. The trade deadline passed without action on Kanter.
So the Knick plan to waive him, according to multiple reports.
Kanter will become an unrestricted free agent on the buyout market, and a lot of playoff teams are studying that market looking to add depth and fill in gaps in their roster.
Kanter can score. He averaged 14.5 points and 10 rebounds a game, he does most of his damage around the basket (61.5 percent of his shots came in the restricted area) but he has to be guarded at the arc. He’s also strong on the glass and can get offensive rebounds. Kanter gets a team points, he just gives up about as many.
That said, the native of Turkey — who has made headlines because of a political feud with that country’s president — will have a new home soon enough, there will be teams interested.
Jabari Bird is facing domestic-violence charges (complicated by his own mental-health issues) and has been away from the Celtics all season.
Meanwhile, he was counting toward Boston’s team salary and occupying a roster spot.
The Celtics changed that today.
Marc J. Spears of ESPN:
Boston surely paid the Hawks Bird’s $480,289 remaining salary plus extra cash for their trouble. If they waived Bird themselves, the Celtics would have had his full-season salary ($1,349,383) count toward the luxury tax. Now, Bird won’t count at all toward the Celtics’ luxury tax.
With a roster spot now open, expect Boston to be active on the buyout market. The Celtics still have their mid-level exception available. This set of moves might not even be a cost-cutter.
But it’ll at least be cheaper trading Bird than waiving him would have been.
From the moment the Mavericks traded him to the Knicks in the Kristaps Porzingis deal, Wesley Matthews looked like a buyout candidate.
So, New York parting with the veteran on an expiring contract is no surprise.
Matthew’s next destination is.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Every contender could use another 3-and-D wing like Matthews. He probably had his pick of teams.
Why choose Indiana? The Pacers are solid, but without Victor Oladipo, they’ll have a hard time keeping up with the Bucks, Raptors, Celtics and 76ers in the East. Indiana appears headed toward a first-round exit. The Pacers also have only the pro-rated minimum available to sign Matthews.
Maybe it’s because Oladipo is sidelined the rest of the season. That should open plenty of playing time for Matthews, maybe more than he’d get elsewhere. And that could set up the 32-year-old for his next contract this summer.
Skal Labissiere was one of the highest rated players in his high school class, but fell in the draft to the bottom of the first round. He’s shown flashes with the Kings — he has potential to a quality modern NBA four who can space the floor on offense and still protect the rim on defense — but he has not been consistent and others (Harry Giles) have passed him in the rotation. Labissiere has only gotten in 13 games for the Kings all season.
Portland’s Caleb Swanigan impressed some at Summer League as a big man who had the potential develop into a quality role player in the NBA, but he’s never really done that in Portland. He looks lost most of the time. He’s only gotten in 18 games for the Blazers this season and averaged 1.9 points a game when he does.
Portland and the Kings decided to trade their underwhelming big men.
This is not a trade that moves the needle for either team on the court. It’s more of a “maybe if this guy is in a different environment things will change for him” kind of trade. In theory, the Blazers can save a little money because there are fewer years on Labissiere’s deal compared to Swanigan’s, but Swanigan has team options after next season, while Labissiere has a qualifying offer for the summer of 2020 and the Blazers can just let him walk. So it’s really a wash.
We’ll see if either of these guys thrives in a new home.