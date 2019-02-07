Report: Clippers trade Avery Bradley to Grizzlies for JaMychal Green and Garrett Temple

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Clippers will enter the offseason with the wildest of fantasies in reach. Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler and Anthony Davis could each be in play. L.A. will have the cap space, desirable players (Shai Gilgeous Alexander, Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams) and draft picks (highlighted by the Heat’s unprotected 2021 first-rounder) to credibly chase multiple stars.

Now, the Clippers’ position has gotten even stronger.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Memphis has traded Garrett Temple and JaMychal Green to the Clippers for Avery Bradley, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

The Grizzlies have traded guard Shelvin Mack to the Hawks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Clippers are waiving center Marcin Gortat, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2019

Avery Bradley has $2 million of his $12.96 million salary for next season guaranteed. Getting that off the books will help the Clippers’ flexibility.

JaMychal Green and Garrett Temple are on expiring contracts. Frankly, they should also help L.A. win more this season. Even after trading Tobias Harris and waiving Marcin Gortat to open a roster spot for this deal, the Clippers remain in the playoff race. Stars are more attracted to winning teams.

So, why did the Grizzlies do this? After the Marc Gasol trade, they would have been over the luxury-tax line this season. Obviously paying the tax this year was a non-starter. Plus, Bradley might help them tank while keeping the veneer of competitiveness.

The Shelvin Mack trade was similarly about reducing this year’s payroll.