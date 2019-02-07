Rajon Rondo hits buzzer-beater as Lakers gut Celtics (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Lakers did not trade half of their roster on Thursday afternoon for Anthony Davis. On Thursday night, that at least appeared to be the right call in the short-term.

In a tight game on TNT, the Lakers ground down to the wire against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Boston’s Jayson Tatum hit a go-ahead shot with less than 20 seconds to go, leaving it up to the Lakers to score with the shot clock turned off.

Things did not look rosy after Brandon Ingram drove to the basket and wound up getting blocked on a reverse attempt by Al Horford. Both teams then struggled to grab the loose ball, but eventually Rajon Rondo wound up with it.

Then, against his former team, Rondo hit a game winner.

Rondo's winner in Boston, just a bit crazy pic.twitter.com/XO3Rf5qovy — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 8, 2019

Does this mean more unity for Los Angeles moving forward? Who is to say? Lakers fans might need to remember this one for a while.