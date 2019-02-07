LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo pick All-Star teams — then trade Simmons for Westbrook

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is exactly why this needed to be done live last year… or at least live on tape, which is how it got done this time around (because LeBron James has a game tonight).

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo picked their All-Star teams playground-style on Inside the NBA Thursday night — and then made a trade. Which Shaq, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson on Inside the NBA approved, and that feels more official than the league office, so it’s done.

LeBron and Antetokounmpo were the top All-Star vote-getters from each conference, so they were the captains who got to choose the teams. That starts with them picking from the pool of starters (voted in by the fans, media, and players), then the reserves (chosen by a coaches vote), then the two special additions put on the roster by Adam Silver, Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki.

LeBron picked first and chose Kevin Durant — for the second straight year — followed by Antetokounmpo taking Stephen Curry.

When it got funny came with the reserves. Antetokounmpo chose first and went with his Milwaukee teammate Kris Middleton. Next LeBron picked Anthony Davis and Ernie Johnson asked, “You sure you want him to be your teammate?” But the best part was the Greek Freak calling for tampering.

Giannis Antetokounmpo pokes some fun at LeBron James picking Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/q8k9h7Fein — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) February 8, 2019

Then they moved on through the reserves, but Antetokounmpo took LeBron buddy (they share an agent) Ben Simmons, which prompted LeBron to cuss on air.

Giannis steals LeBron's guy Ben Simmons, leaving LeBron floundering pic.twitter.com/bgYJNdXGc3 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) February 8, 2019

After all was said on done, LeBron proposed a Simmons for Russell Westbrook trade. Antetokounmpo had fun with it, then relented and accepted it.

2019 NBA All-Star Draft: LeBron James proposes a trade: B. Simmons for R. Westbrook, Giannis accepts his trade offer pic.twitter.com/vRW04YKGLk — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) February 8, 2019

Then the jokes flew, starting with Barkley.

Charles Barkley to LeBron: "Giannis should trade everyone on his entire bench for Anthony Davis" LeBron: nervous drink pic.twitter.com/KAQniMz6yg — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) February 8, 2019

Where was @wojespn on that one huh? — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) February 8, 2019

Here are your All-Star teams:

Team LeBron (coached by Mike Malone)

Starters

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving

Kawhi Leonard

James Harden

Reserves

Anthony Davis

Klay Thompson

Damian Lillard

Ben Simmons

LaMarcus Aldridge

Karl-Anthony Towns

Bradley Beal

Dwyane Wade

Team Giannis (coached by Mike Budenholzer)

Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Stephen Curry

Joel Embiid

Paul George

Kemba Walker

Reserves

Kris Middleton

Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook

Blake Griffin

D’Angelo Russell

Nikola Vucevic

Kyle Lowry

Dirk Nowitzki

The NBA All-Star Game will be played Feb. 17 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. You can catch it on TNT starting at 8 p.m. ET.