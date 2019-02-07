LeBron James, are you pushing for Laker trades? “There’s nothing I’m chasing”

The report on ESPN that the Pelicans had played the Lakers’ push to trade for Anthony Davisin a way to sabotage the Lakers’ chemistry always smelled of spin. The fact is what hurt the “Lakers chemistry” far more than anything the Pelicans’ did was Rich Paul, the agent of Anthony Davis (and LeBron James, so the perception is this comes straight from LeBron), publicly requesting a mid-season trade out of New Orleans. And, very obviously, trying to push Davis toward the Lakers, where LeBron plays. This after Davis and LeBron dined together following a game earlier in the season. The Lakers put all their young talent — Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma — in various the trade packages, ones that quickly became public. The Pelicans listened to the Lakers, but the decision makers in New Orleans were never tempted to play along.
The perception to those young Lakers? LeBron wants to trade them. It showed in the 42-point drubbing he distracted Lakers got from the Pacers this week.
In shootaround in Boston Thursday, LeBron was asked about the idea he is pushing the Lakers to make moves sooner rather than later. He pushed back.
LeBron James on whether he's pushing the Lakers to make moves sooner rather than later: "There’s nothing I need to get in this league that I don’t already have. Everything else for me is just like icing on the cake… there’s nothing I’m chasing"
LeBron didn’t have to push the Lakers to move quickly, the minute they got him they went into win-now mode. LeBron and the Laker brass talked about being patient, about seeing how LeBron fit with the young core, about thinking in terms of multiple years, but as those words came out of their mouths eyes around the rest of the NBA rolled. LeBron is now 34-years-old and while he’s done better than maybe any NBA player at outrunning Father Time, we know who ultimately wins that race.
The clock is ticking, the Lakers need another elite talent, and Davis more than fits that bill. Nobody should blame Davis for deciding he wanted out (he gave the Pelicans seven seasons to build a winner around him and they failed), nobody should blame Rich Paul for following his client’s wishes and trying to get him to Los Angeles, and LeBron didn’t do anything wrong, either.
But it’s about perception — and the perception is LeBron wanted the young Lakers traded for Davis. If/when the Davis trade fails to materialize at the deadline (and it will, the Lakers and Pelicans are not even talking in the hours running up to the deadline), LeBron and Luke Walton need to find a way to rally these young Lakers and make a playoff push. And they need to do it fast, the Lakers are in the toughest part of their schedule right now and could fall more than 2.5 games out of the postseason with more performances like the one in Indiana. While the eight-seed Clippers traded Tobias Harris and have started to focus on the Summer, the Kings are all in and are not going to let the Lakers just waltz into the postseason. The Lakers are going to have to rack up wins and earn it.
Because missing the playoffs entirely would have an ugly perception.
Report: Bucks trading for Pelicans’ Nikola Mirotic
So, Milwaukee is vulturing the wreckage in New Orleans for Nikola Mirotic. To do so, the Bucks will turn their not-yet-official Thon Maker–Stanley Johnsontrade with the Pistons into a three-way deal involving the Pelicans.
Tim Bontemps of ESPN:
Sources: Pelicans are receiving Denver's 2019 second rounder, Washington's 2020 and 2021 second rounder and Milwaukee's 2020 second rounder, along with Jason Smith and Stanley Johnson, for Nikola Mirotic.
The team with the NBA’s best record and best net rating just improved. Mirotic is a high-quality stretch four. His outside shooting and defensive competitiveness will fit Milwaukee perfectly. Essentially, the Bucks upgraded on Ersan Ilyasova, who was their top free agent last offseason but has underwhelmed.
Mirotic is on an expiring contract, and New Orleans was unlikely to get much value from him the rest of this season or retain him. Four second-rounders are a nice haul and will help into a post-Davis future.
Mirotic’s impending free agency will soon become the Bucks’ problem. They already have four starters – Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez and Malcolm Brogdon – heading into free agency. Keeping all four could be difficult, and re-signing Mirotic now adds another challenge. On the other hand, Milwaukee gains leverage in negotiations if it tries to keep four of the five. Previously, that would have been four of four, giving the players an upper hand.
Stanley Johnson and Jason Smith, also on expiring contracts, were likely included primarily for salary-matching. At least Johnson is a decent flier. The Pelicans can make him restricted this offseason.
This puts the Rockets in line to save $3,009,236 – $2,432,123 in luxury tax and $577,114 in Ennis’ remaining salary. Now just $2,669,057 over the tax line, Houston could try to dodge the tax altogether.
More likely: The Rockets will remain in the tax and sign bought-out players. Unloading Ennis via trade rather than releasing him just makes opening the roster spot cheaper.
When Anthony Davis requested a trade, the Pelicans said their decision “will not be dictated by those outside of our organization. We have also requested the League to strictly enforce the tampering rules associated with this transaction.”
Davis got fined, but it’s obvious New Orleans’ ire wasn’t directed at only him. It extended to Davis’ agent (Rich Paul), LeBron James (another Paul client) and the Lakers. LeBron recently caused a stir by saying he wanted to play with Davis. The timing of Davis’ trade request, when the Celtics effectively couldn’t trade for him, seemed designed to get him to Los Angeles.
While trade talks unfolded, Lakers veterans feuded with Luke Walton. The Lakers lost by 42 to the Pacers.
Brian Windhorst was asked whether the Pelicans were so upset with the Lakers’ perceived tampering, New Orleans used trade rumors to undermine the Lakers chemistry. Windhorst on ESPN:
It’s not just possible. It’s what happened. I know that the Pelicans – how do I want to put this?
The Pelicans had a method to their madness in the way this went. Did they know it was going to lead a 40-point loss because everybody’s upset? Not necessarily.
Whether or not New Orleans deliberately attempted to undermine the Lakers’ chemistry, that appears to be the result in Los Angeles. So, if the Lakers remain largely intact through the trade deadline, how will they respond?
Will everyone re-focus once freed of the immediate distraction? Or will they resent their fungibility to the team?
The Lakers are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. Extending moping could cost them the postseason. So, the stakes are high.
Three Things to Know: Kevin Durant, welcome to the modern NBA
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Kevin Durant pushes back on media narrative about him and the Knicks, but that’s the modern NBA. Ever since the New York Knicks tradedKristaps Porzingis to Dallas, opening up two max salary slots this summer for the Knicks, the rumors around the NBA have run rampant — Durant had already signaled the Knicks he was coming. More specifically, he and Kyrie Irving were both coming. That’s not media speculation, that’s plugged-in team executives/agents talking.
Since the day of that trade, and through all the speculation around it, Durant himself did not speak to the media. The internet (and sports talk radio/televised talking head shows) abhor a vacuum, so speculation off those KD rumors filled the space.
Kevin Durant didn’t like that and lashed out at the media on Thursday night from the postgame podium at Oracle Arena.
All I can say is: Kevin Durant, welcome to the modern NBA.
KD, you don’t have to like it, but player movement — and discussion of it — is what has helped fuel the spike in popularity of the NBA (and with that drove up players salaries). It’s the new reality. When one of the handful of best players walking the face of the earth — Durant, Anthony Davis — comes upon a crossroads and could change teams, that talk grows deafeningly loud.
Durant wants to blame the “media” — a popular move for everyone from the White House on down who don’t like the coverage about them — but here’s the reality: the press doesn’t drive this, fans do.
The “media” gives the people what they want — and they want trade talk and rumors about player movement. Durant wants more talk about “the game” and I’m with him. In an ideal world, I would love to write more game stories and breakdowns, discuss why fake dribble handoffs are a hot trend around the NBA, and analyze why Portland is an entirely different team on the road than at home. The reality is those kinds of stories draw far less of an audience than a sourced report that Durant is staying/going/is still unsure about his future plans. Or that Kemba Walker could be the other star in New York. Or whatever rumor you want.
Put simply: Even during the playoffs and NBA Finals, when we will do a lot more game stories/analysis, a report about a non-Finals team’s major player planning to bolt to the Knicks/Lakers/wherever in free agency will get more traffic here at NBC. It’s the same at ESPN, Bleacher Report, independent blogs, and wherever else you get your NBA news. (And remember, the media is a for-profit business. We’re not here just to make people eat their vegetables, if they want rumors they will get them, we just try to keep them reliable.)
That’s the reality of the fishbowl Kevin Durant lives in. Again, he’s welcome not to like it — we know he hates being psychoanalyzed, nor does he like the infamy that followed his decision to go to the Warriors — but he’s paid handsomely for what he does, and the speculation about him and his future is part of that package. It’s why so many players have learned from the PR pros and give bland non-answers about these kinds of things. Durant could say “I am not worrying about free agency until July 1, I’m focused on this team getting a three-peat and that’s all I’m discussing right now” and it would help. Personally, I prefer his honesty, I like that he’s a bit raw on these topics. But the speculation would not go away no matter what he said or didn’t say.
That’s the modern NBA. Like it or not.
2) The trade deadline has reshaped the race for the final playoff spot (or spots) in the West. The Sacramento Kings are going for it. They entered this season with the longest playoff drought in the league, 12 seasons, and it was expected to extend to 13. But a funny thing happened on the way to sending their lottery pick to the Celtics — they became a pretty good team. A fun one to watch. The Kings found their identity in pace, De'Aaron Fox made a huge leap forward, Buddy Hield thrived, and the Kings have hung around .500 and hung around the playoff race in the West.
That race changed a lot in the past few days — and the Kings have gone all-in.
Right now the Clippers are the eight seed in the West, but with their trade ofTobias Harris to the Sixers (another team going all-in) Steve Ballmer and company have set themselves up for a big summer push. The Clippers have been all but stalking Kawhi Leonard and also have been linked to Kevin Durant (whether he likes it or not). The Clippers won’t quit, but without their best player this season (and with Danilo Gallinari out injured) it’s difficult to picture them holding on to that final slot.
That should open the door for the Lakers, who have gotten LeBron James back and looked pretty good before his injury set them back. However, the drama around them — with Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and every player not named LeBron being mentioned in Anthony Davis trade rumors — hit their psyche hard, as evidenced by an ugly loss in Indiana (and the Pacers were without Victor Oladipo). The Lakers also are entering a brutal stretch of their schedule, and 1-2 so far on their Grammy road trip. The Lakers are 2.5 games back of the Clippers and are they ready to make a push up the standings?
That opened the door for the Kings and they have decided to go all-in and bust through that door. They traded for the kind of big wing/four they wanted inHarrison Barnes of Dallas. We can debate the series of moves that essentially swapped out Iman Shumpert — who had a bounce-back season in Sacramento and will help the Rockets — for Barnes, but it’s a sign that the Kings — the current ninth seed in the West, 1.5 games back of the Clippers — are making a push to end that playoff drought. They are all in for this year. In an NBA where tanking isn’t a dirty word, this is good to see.
(If you believe in them, you can say Minnesota could get back in this race with a run, they are four games back of the Clippers. I just don’t believe in them this season.)
Can the Kings pass the Clippers and hold off the Lakers? Not sure I’d make that bet, but it’s going to be fun to watch.
3) They still play NBA games during the trade deadline: James Harden extended his streak, Luka Doncic had a triple-double. Let’s make Durant happy and talk about the games for a bit. There were no shocking results on Wednesday night — feisty Brooklyn at home beating Denver was as close to an upset as it got, and that’s not a huge one — but there were some impressive performances.
James Harden’s 30+ point streak extended to 28 games when he dropped 36 on the Kings in a Rockets’ win (not helping that Sactown playoff push).
Luka Doncic doesn’t have his new running mate in Porzingis yet, but the guy the fans wanted in the All-Star game did have a triple-double in Dallas’ win over Charlotte (a team that could use to make a trade for Marc Gasol).