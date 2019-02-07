Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kevin Durant lashes out at media (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 7, 2019, 2:10 AM EST
The Knicks clearing double-max cap space for next summer sparked a firestorm of speculation. Will New York sign Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving? Draft Zion Williamson? Trade for Anthony Davis?

Amid the rumors, Durant went more than a week without speaking to the media. After the Warriors’ win over the Spurs on Wednesday, he sort of explained why.

NBC Sports Bay Area:

Earlier this season, Durant said he was prepared to handle the drama associated with him nearing free agency. Apparently, his limited patience for questions about his future has already worn out.

This can’t be easy for Durant. He’s a human being who faces an extreme amount of infamyprobably far more than he ever anticipated. That’s especially tough for someone who loathes being psychoanalyzed.

But a lot of people care where Durant plays next season. That isn’t a media creation. It’s the reality of being a great player in a popular sport. That immense interest is what drives players’ salaries so high.

If Durant wants to influence the conversation, he can talk publicly. Otherwise, that invites people to fill in the gaps themselves. Plenty of credible reporters try to do that responsibly, but it’s difficult when the primary source stays quiet.

To an extent, that’s Durant’s right. Forcing him to talk publicly when he doesn’t want to will advance little. But the NBA generally requires players to be available, because that generates publicity – read: money – for the league.

Durant should and will try to focus on basketball. Continuing to play great will make everything easier for him. As loud as the noise is now, it will only grow louder if he or Golden State slumps.

He can’t win these other battles. Interest in his free agency will not subside. He must find a way to live with that inevitability.

Report: Wizards dodging luxury tax by trading Markieff Morris to Pelicans

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2019, 11:38 PM EST
Whether they trade him or shut him down, the Pelicans might be without Anthony Davis for the rest of the season.

New Orleans just got a serviceable big man in case.

David Aldridge of The Athletic:

Last year was the first time the Wizards ever paid the luxury tax. Teams pay the repeater rate only when in the tax for the fourth time in the last five years. Washington was in no real danger of paying the repeater rate.

This move simply gets the Wizards out of the tax this season. They’ll not only avoid the cost of the tax, they’ll also receive the share of tax payments distributed to non-taxpaying teams. This was clearly the goal after Washington traded Otto Porter to reduce payroll earlier today.

Markieff Morris is better than Wesley Johnson. I’m not sure how much that matters to New Orleans, which appears content to tank until Davis can be traded to the Celtics this offseason.

The Pelicans are now on the hook for the $877,544 difference in remaining salary between Morris and Johnson (assuming the trade is officially completed Thursday). The prize is the second-round pick. Maybe Morris can be flipped to a team that can use him.

The Wizards are left to hope Bradley Beal can drag a further-depleted roster into the playoffs. Obviously, it’s not the primary focus in Washington right now, but in a dreary Eastern Conference, the postseason remains in reach.

Report: Mavericks trading Harrison Barnes to Kings

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2019, 10:55 PM EST
The Mavericks are going all-in with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

An advantage of building around players so young: They’re still cheap. Doncic is on his relatively low-paying rookie-scale contract. Even Porzingis will count just $17,091,162 against the cap as a free agent this summer until signed or renounced (a reason the Knicks didn’t extend him).

But Dallas still lacked the cap space to take advantage.

Until now.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Harrison Barnes has a $25,102,512 player option for next season he’ll likely exercise.

With that off the books, the Mavericks can open a projected $30 million in cap room, use that money then exceed the cap to re-sign Porzingis. Dallas could even create about an additional $9 million space by stretching Courtney Lee, getting well into max-salary territory.

Think the Mavericks can attract premier free agents who want to play with Doncic and Porzingis? That’s Dallas’ bet.

Sacramento made the opposite wager. Struggling to sign good free agents recently, the Kings leveraged their cap flexibility now and next season to get Barnes. There’s a decent chance they wouldn’t have drawn anyone better on the open market next summer.

Barnes also provides help now rather than waiting. Sacramento is in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, and the team needed a big forward like him.

I’ve never been particularly high on Justin Jackson, the No. 15 pick in the 2017 draft. Zach Randolph was likely included just for his large expiring contract.

Report: Anthony Davis equally as interested in Knicks as Lakers long-term

AP Photo/Howard Simmons
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2019, 10:28 PM EST
When Anthony Davis requested a trade from the Pelicans, his agent, Rich Paul, said, “Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship.”

Davis reportedly put out word he’d re-sign with only the Lakers. That made sense. Any team with LeBron James is already a championship contender, and Davis would lift Los Angeles even higher.

But the Knicks? The 10-43 Knicks? The Knicks who haven’t made the playoffs in five years and have won only one postseason series in 18 years?

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Armed with assets after the Kristaps Porzingis trade, the Knicks could try to trade for Davis now. But that’d reduce their cap space next summer. The most-ambitious move would be signing two max free agents then trading for Davis.

A trade of Dennis Smith Jr., Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina, a guaranteed Damyean Dotson and a top-five pick for Davis projects to meet salary-matching requirements next offseason. If necessary, New York could also guarantee Lance Thomas‘ salary and/or exercise Allonzo Trier‘s team option to gain more salary ballast.

Davis, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – that’d be an instant contender.

But it’s a long way to making that dream reality.

First, it’s worth examining who’s leaking this now and why. Is it Davis trying to avoid the Celtics at all costs? With the Lakers falling out of the race now and maybe not having the patience just to wait for 2020 free agency, Davis might want to present another threat now. Is it the Pelicans trying to present the idea of another pre-deadline suitor? They can always wait for Boston, but it can’t hurt to see more offers now.

No matter the leaker’s agenda, this could also genuinely reflect Davis’ mindset. Which makes New York’s plan even more intriguing.

Report: Rockets trading first-rounder to dump salary in three-way deal with Cavaliers and Kings

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2019, 9:22 PM EST
Rockets owner Tillman Fertitta called the luxury tax a “horrible hindrance.”

So, Houston will do something about it.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Houston Rockets are acquiring guard Iman Shumpert in a three-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings, league sources told ESPN.

The Rockets will send guard Brandon Knight, forward Marquese Chriss and a 2019 lottery protected first-round pick to the Cavaliers, league sources said.

The Cavaliers will send guard Alec Burks to the Kings, and guards Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin to the Rockets, league sources said.

Sacramento also got a second-round pick from Cleveland, according to James Ham of NBC Sports California.

This trade puts the Rockets in line to save $7,780,376 – $6,417,710 in luxury tax and $1,362,666 salary – this season. The bigger savings come next season, when Knight – who hasn’t been good in years – is guaranteed $15,643,750. Everyone Houston got is on an expiring contract.

The Rockets are now just $4,290,472 over the tax line and could still try to dodge the tax altogether. But they will likely be active on the buyout market, which would only add to their payroll. Maybe Houston will try to flip Stauskas and/or Baldwin before tomorrow’s trade deadline to make an eventual post-buyout signing less costly. Escaping the tax entirely seems less likely.

At least this trade also helps the Rockets on the court, unlike their money-saving decisions last offseason. Knight and Chriss were non-factors. Shumpert isn’t great, but he’s a reasonable two-way wing with deep-playoff experience. Teams can’t get enough of those.

Still, Shumpert is a minor upgrade relative to what Houston could’ve gotten for a first-rounder if that pick weren’t doing the heavy lifting of unloading bad salary.

That pick is why Cleveland took Knight and Chriss. The Cavs aren’t going anywhere quickly, anyway. Better to stock up on long-term assets like draft picks in exchange for taking negative-value contracts now. Maybe even Chriss is worth a flier. He gets his desired trade. The first-rounder is the real prize, though.

Swapping Shumpert for Burks, who’s also on an expiring contract, seems like a parallel move for the Kings. Burks is an inch taller, and Sacramento needs a bigger wing. But Shumpert had done a nice job of competing at small forward. I’m not convinced Burks will match that. At least the second-round pick offers buffer. But in a season where the Kings could end a 12-year playoff drought, they should focus primarily on the players involved. Maybe they just like Burks.