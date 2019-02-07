Boomer the Panther tries to help as bat takes over Pacers-Clippers (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It seems like just about every night this winter we have had stories of bats flying around the AT&T Center in San Antonio. The home of the San Antonio Spurs has seen several bouts with wildlife before, particularly with bats and snakes, most famously when Manu Ginobili hit a bat out of the sky on Halloween night in 2009.

At the end of January, the Spurs had to stop a game with the Brooklyn Nets thanks to bats flying around the court. It happened again a few days later as San Antonio took on the New Orleans Pelicans, this time with the Spurs’ Coyote mascot lending a hand.

Now it seems as though the bats have flown north.

During a game Thursday between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Clippers, officials called timeout to try to corral a bat flying around the floor. At one point, Bogdan Bogdanovich even tried to kick it out of the sky.

Via Twitter:

Video evidence of Bojan Bogdanovic trying to roundhouse kick a bat. pic.twitter.com/KsDMKg0Dgf — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) February 8, 2019

Here's two minutes of attempted bat wrangling in Indiana. Pacers mascot is woefully unprepared for this pic.twitter.com/UlEOwSzbiY — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 8, 2019

Boomer the Panther doesn’t appear to be as well-equipped as the Coyote.

Play eventually resumed at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse.