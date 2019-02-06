Watch Tobias Harris score 34, hit game-winner in final night in Clippers uniform.

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Sixers go all-in right now, Clippers set up future all-in push with a blockbuster trade. If you needed evidence of why Philadelphia needed to go all-in for a playoff push — if GM Elton Brand needed more evidence of what would happen to his team in the postseason — the game against Toronto Tuesday night provided it. Kawhi Leonard’s defense disrupted everything Philly wanted to do, while on the other end of the court he was attacking and getting to the line. Toronto was getting good looks and making them while making Philadelphia work. The result was a 119-107 win that showed The Sixers where they stood.

So the Sixers went all-in with a blockbuster trade: Philadelphia gets an All-Star level player in Tobias Harris, plus big men Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott. However, the price was high in future assets, because the Clippers got Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, the Sixers’ 2020 first-round pick (lottery protected), an unprotected 2021 first-round pick (via Miami) and second-round picks in 2021 and 2023 (via Detroit).

The Sixers’ starting five is now the second best one in the NBA: Ben Simmons, J.J. Reddick, Jimmy Butler, Harris, and Joel Embiid. Harris brings three-point shooting (43 percent this season), shot creation and much more, he is one of the most underrated players in the NBA. How good is Harris? He dropped 34 on Charlotte Tuesday night including hitting the game-winner.

With this move, Philadelphia jumps into the middle of the conversation with Boston, Toronto, and Milwaukee for which team that could make the Finals out of the East.

Per our numbers, this trade roughly doubles the Sixers' chances of reaching the NBA Finals this year, from ~10% to ~20%. https://t.co/YmTGcmyTEs https://t.co/kQmd8ce6Rt — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 6, 2019

The Sixers still need to add depth and shooting off the buyout market, but Scott is an upgrade as a stretch big off the bench and Marjanovic can give them quality minutes against second-string bigs they may well see in the playoffs (plus will be an instant fan favorite). This starting/closing five — and coach Brett Brown can stagger them throughout the game and keep a couple of these guys on the floor at all times — will not get pushed around by Toronto or anyone else.

The Sixers now will have to pay to keep this team together — Butler and Harris are free agents this summer, and don’t forget Simmons will have his rookie contract extension coming up in a couple of years. Joshua Harris will need to break out the checkbook — and the Sixers knew that going in. Can they keep Redick on the roster through all of that (he’s a free agent this summer, too)? It’s going to get expensive, but that is the price for putting a contender together.

Los Angeles sacrificed this season with this trade. The Clippers were fighting to hold on to the eight seed but took a step back in the short term. The Kings are one game back, but it’s the Lakers — now with LeBron James healthy again (keep reading No. 2 below for more on them) — just 2.5 games back that likely climbs past the Clippers to nab the eight seed. (Minnesota is four games back and could get in the mix if you believe in them. I do not.)

What the Clippers set up is the future. The team is expected to be a serious player for Kawhi Leonard this summer, but now they are one Danilo Gallinari trade away from having two max contract slots (according to ESPN’s cap guru Bobby Marks). More than that, the Clippers landed one of the most coveted picks floating around the trade market — Miami’s 2021 unprotected pick. Also, if the Clippers miss the playoffs they keep their first-round pick this season (otherwise the Celtics get it). And they now have a quality shooting guard in Shamet to pair with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt.

It sets up bold moves.

The Clippers were on Anthony Davis’ short list of teams he would re-sign with. Now the Clippers have serious assets for a potential trade: Some combination of Miami pick, their own lottery pick this year, Lou Williams and/or Avery Bradley (if the Pelicans want to stay competitive, as is rumored), plus one or more of Montrezl Harrell, Gilgeous-Alexander, or Shamet. Do not underestimate how tempting that Miami pick will be for teams.

Los Angeles looked at itself, looked at the West, and decided to play for another day — and be able to go all-in when they do. That is a power move. Good on Lawrence Frank, Jerry West, and the rest of the Clippers organization. They gave up an All-Star but got a potential franchise-changing package back.

2) So maybe those trade rumors are affecting the young Lakers. Wow, this was ugly. Trade rumors can distract young players not used to seeing their names in packages sent to New Orleans or anywhere else, and if the player is on social media (and they all are) it hits them in the face every time they pick up their phone. It showed on the court Tuesday.

Indiana fans did their part, chanting “LeBron’s gonna trade you” when Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma went to the free throw line.

Pacers fans chanting "Lebron's gonna trade you" as Kyle Kuzma shoots free throws (via @FSIndiana) pic.twitter.com/uDTTiYixOz — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) February 6, 2019

(The colder one was fans chanting “not worth trading” at JaVale McGee.)

The Lakers were blown out by 42-points by a Victor Oladipo-less Pacers team — but an Indy with some depth that plays hard. From the opening tip, the Lakers looked distracted and out-of-sync. The loss was the largest of LeBron James’ career and led to this on the bench.

Luke Walton and LeBron — it is on both of them — need to rally the team. With the Clippers trading Harris, the eight seed is there for the taking. The Lakers should get it, but they will have to earn it — amazingly because the Kings will play hard and make them earn it. The Lakers are the best team of the ones battling for that playoff spot, they just have to start living up to that potential.

The trade for Reggie Bullock, a good shooter and solid player, will help with that. But the change mostly needs to be internal.

3) John Wall adds ruptured Achilles to his list of injuries, and the Wizards future is now in question. When John Wall had surgery on his heel on Jan. 8, one of the goals was to take pressure off his Achilles and prevent future injuries. But that’s not how things go for the Wizards, who the basketball gods continue to plague with injuries.

Wall slipped at home, fell, and tore his Achilles. He could miss all of next season because of it.

Now what?

In the short-term, nothing changes. Owner Ted Leonsis and GM Ernie Grunfeld have said the team was going to make a push for the playoffs, and they will. (How well that goes is another question, the Wizards are currently the 10 seed, 3.5 games back of the Heat and the final playoff spot.) While teams are calling about Trevor Ariza, Jeff Green, and others (including Bradley Beal), don’t expect the Wizards to be sellers at the trade deadline. Probably.

This summer though, the Wizards need to decide who they are. Again, don’t expect a rebuild, expect a re-tooling around Bradley Beal. They will re-sign Tomas Satoransky. But around that, there could be roster shifts. The Wizards are a bit unpredictable that way, but there should be changes.

The problem is Wall’s four-year max contract is just kicking in, it’s the most untradable contract in the NBA (and was before this Achilles injury), and now $37.8 million in cap space (and climbing for the three years after that) is tied up in Wall. It’s an anchor on any reworking of the roster. Wall is a fighter, he will come back from this, but what the Wizards look like when he does is anyone’s guess.