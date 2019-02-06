Getty Images

Three Things to Know: Sixers go all-in right now, Clippers set up future all-in push

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Sixers go all-in right now, Clippers set up future all-in push with a blockbuster trade. If you needed evidence of why Philadelphia needed to go all-in for a playoff push — if GM Elton Brand needed more evidence of what would happen to his team in the postseason — the game against Toronto Tuesday night provided it. Kawhi Leonard’s defense disrupted everything Philly wanted to do, while on the other end of the court he was attacking and getting to the line. Toronto was getting good looks and making them while making Philadelphia work. The result was a 119-107 win that showed The Sixers where they stood.

So the Sixers went all-in with a blockbuster trade: Philadelphia gets an All-Star level player in Tobias Harris, plus big men Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott. However, the price was high in future assets, because the Clippers got Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, the Sixers’ 2020 first-round pick (lottery protected), an unprotected 2021 first-round pick (via Miami) and second-round picks in 2021 and 2023 (via Detroit).

The Sixers’ starting five is now the second best one in the NBA: Ben Simmons, J.J. Reddick, Jimmy Butler, Harris, and Joel Embiid. Harris brings three-point shooting (43 percent this season), shot creation and much more, he is one of the most underrated players in the NBA. How good is Harris? He dropped 34 on Charlotte Tuesday night including hitting the game-winner.

With this move, Philadelphia jumps into the middle of the conversation with Boston, Toronto, and Milwaukee for which team that could make the Finals out of the East.

The Sixers still need to add depth and shooting off the buyout market, but Scott is an upgrade as a stretch big off the bench and Marjanovic can give them quality minutes against second-string bigs they may well see in the playoffs (plus will be an instant fan favorite). This starting/closing five — and coach Brett Brown can stagger them throughout the game and keep a couple of these guys on the floor at all times — will not get pushed around by Toronto or anyone else.

The Sixers now will have to pay to keep this team together — Butler and Harris are free agents this summer, and don’t forget Simmons will have his rookie contract extension coming up in a couple of years. Joshua Harris will need to break out the checkbook — and the Sixers knew that going in. Can they keep Redick on the roster through all of that (he’s a free agent this summer, too)? It’s going to get expensive, but that is the price for putting a contender together.

Los Angeles sacrificed this season with this trade. The Clippers were fighting to hold on to the eight seed but took a step back in the short term. The Kings are one game back, but it’s the Lakers — now with LeBron James healthy again (keep reading No. 2 below for more on them) — just 2.5 games back that likely climbs past the Clippers to nab the eight seed. (Minnesota is four games back and could get in the mix if you believe in them. I do not.)

What the Clippers set up is the future. The team is expected to be a serious player for Kawhi Leonard this summer, but now they are one Danilo Gallinari trade away from having two max contract slots (according to ESPN’s cap guru Bobby Marks). More than that, the Clippers landed one of the most coveted picks floating around the trade market — Miami’s 2021 unprotected pick. Also, if the Clippers miss the playoffs they keep their first-round pick this season (otherwise the Celtics get it). And they now have a quality shooting guard in Shamet to pair with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt.

It sets up bold moves.

The Clippers were on Anthony Davis’ short list of teams he would re-sign with. Now the Clippers have serious assets for a potential trade: Some combination of Miami pick, their own lottery pick this year, Lou Williams and/or Avery Bradley (if the Pelicans want to stay competitive, as is rumored), plus one or more of Montrezl Harrell, Gilgeous-Alexander, or Shamet. Do not underestimate how tempting that Miami pick will be for teams.

Los Angeles looked at itself, looked at the West, and decided to play for another day — and be able to go all-in when they do. That is a power move. Good on Lawrence Frank, Jerry West, and the rest of the Clippers organization. They gave up an All-Star but got a potential franchise-changing package back.

2) So maybe those trade rumors are affecting the young Lakers. Wow, this was ugly. Trade rumors can distract young players not used to seeing their names in packages sent to New Orleans or anywhere else, and if the player is on social media (and they all are) it hits them in the face every time they pick up their phone. It showed on the court Tuesday.

Indiana fans did their part, chanting “LeBron’s gonna trade you” when Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma went to the free throw line.

(The colder one was fans chanting “not worth trading” at JaVale McGee.)

The Lakers were blown out by 42-points by a Victor Oladipo-less Pacers team — but an Indy with some depth that plays hard. From the opening tip, the Lakers looked distracted and out-of-sync. The loss was the largest of LeBron James’ career and led to this on the bench.

Luke Walton and LeBron — it is on both of them — need to rally the team. With the Clippers trading Harris, the eight seed is there for the taking. The Lakers should get it, but they will have to earn it — amazingly because the Kings will play hard and make them earn it. The Lakers are the best team of the ones battling for that playoff spot, they just have to start living up to that potential.

The trade for Reggie Bullock, a good shooter and solid player, will help with that. But the change mostly needs to be internal.

3) John Wall adds ruptured Achilles to his list of injuries, and the Wizards future is now in question. When John Wall had surgery on his heel on Jan. 8, one of the goals was to take pressure off his Achilles and prevent future injuries. But that’s not how things go for the Wizards, who the basketball gods continue to plague with injuries.

Wall slipped at home, fell, and tore his Achilles. He could miss all of next season because of it.

Now what?

In the short-term, nothing changes. Owner Ted Leonsis and GM Ernie Grunfeld have said the team was going to make a push for the playoffs, and they will. (How well that goes is another question, the Wizards are currently the 10 seed, 3.5 games back of the Heat and the final playoff spot.) While teams are calling about Trevor Ariza, Jeff Green, and others (including Bradley Beal), don’t expect the Wizards to be sellers at the trade deadline. Probably.

This summer though, the Wizards need to decide who they are. Again, don’t expect a rebuild, expect a re-tooling around Bradley Beal. They will re-sign Tomas Satoransky. But around that, there could be roster shifts. The Wizards are a bit unpredictable that way, but there should be changes.

The problem is Wall’s four-year max contract is just kicking in, it’s the most untradable contract in the NBA (and was before this Achilles injury), and now $37.8 million in cap space (and climbing for the three years after that) is tied up in Wall. It’s an anchor on any reworking of the roster. Wall is a fighter, he will come back from this, but what the Wizards look like when he does is anyone’s guess.

Here’s another report Kevin Durant plans to leave Warriors after season

Any story about the future of Kevin Durant has to start here: The man changes his mind. He is mercurial. Nothing is official until pen meets paper.

Or, look at it this way: Maybe Durant is thinking of leaving the Warriors right now, but what happens after another playoff run to a title, another finals MVP (maybe), when he reflects on how much he loves investing in Silicon Valley and being close to it, and when he dreams about opening the new Chase Center in San Francisco very close to where he lives in the city?

That’s a lot to walk away from, but the sense around the league is Durant is bolting the Bay Area for Manhattan this summer. The Knicks’ bold Kristaps Porzingis trade added fuel to that fire because now New York could sign KD and another max player (Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, others). Here is another report along those lines, this one from the very connected Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Insiders around the league think Kevin Durant is leaving the Warriors for the Knicks. Most people within the Warriors either think Durant is leaving or profess not to know one way or the other. His teammates recognize this reality, can handle it and merely want one outcome: Win a championship, absent too much drama.

Durant is not speaking to the media, about this or anything else. Of course, the Internet abhors a vacuum, so his silence is filled with speculation and rumors.

Ultimately the question is what does Durant want? If it’s money, he stays with Golden State (they can offer more than any other team). If it’s rings to count, then again leaving the Warriors makes little sense. Those two factors combined are why many fans are perplexed Durant wants to leave at all.

However, if it’s about carving out his own legacy, then the Knicks make sense. Whoever returns New York to prominence — especially if they can bring the Knicks their first title since 1973 — will have statues built to him outside Madison Square Garden. Durant has a Hall of Fame resume and legacy right now, but winning in New York would put it on another level.

The questions remain: What does Durant want? And will he still want the same things on July 1?

Only one person on the planet can answer those, and he’s not speaking to the media right now (and wouldn’t directly answer them anyway).

 

 

Watch Tobias Harris score 34, hit game-winner in final night in Clippers uniform.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — In his final game with the Clippers, Tobias Harris scored 34 points, including a running jumper in the lane with 4.3 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from 20 points down to beat the Charlotte Hornets 117-115 on Tuesday night.

Charlotte had a chance to tie or take the lead on its last possession, but Marvin Williams‘ 3-point attempt was short at the buzzer.

After Harris scored 34, the Clippers agreed to trade Harris to Philadelphia in a blockbuster trade that sets the Sixers up as contenders in the East and sets Los Angeles up for big moves this summer.

Lou Williams scored 31 points for the Clippers, Montrezl Harrell added 16 and Patrick Beverley 15. Los Angeles was playing its third road game in four days.

Kemba Walker scored 32 points and Jeremy Lamb added 22 for the Hornets. Marvin Williams finished with 13 points and Malik Monk had 12. It was the second time this season Charlotte lost a game after leading by 20.

Beverly’s loose-ball foul with 21.1 seconds left put Marvin Williams on the line for Charlotte. Williams hit both to tie it at 115.

The Clippers shot 75 percent (18 for 24) on 3-pointers.

 

Report: 76ers trading for Clippers’ Tobias Harris

The 76ers are going for it.

The Clippers are going for it… soon, but not quite yet.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Derek Bodner of The Athletic:

Tobias Harris could be a game-changer in the Eastern Conference. He’ll be a big upgrade over Wilson Chandler as Philadelphia’s starting power forward. Now, the 76ers’ starting lineup – Ben Simmons, J.J. Redick, Jimmy Butler, Harris and Joel Embiid – looks complete. Harris is not only talented, his shooting and versatility make him fit well.

Philadelphia paid a big price for him, though.

The Heat’s 2021 first-rounder could potentially be quite valuable, as Miami is mediocre and capped out. Landry Shamet, last year’s No. 26 pick, is having a solid rookie season. And the 76ers are sending their own 2020 first-rounder. (Chandler and Mike Muscala are on expiring contracts and likely included mostly to make salaries match.)

What will the Clippers do with all those assets? They’re chasing stars like Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant in free agency next summer. The extra picks and young players could allow L.A. to trade for a big-time player, too. Maybe Anthony Davis?

Whatever the Clippers do, they’re surely not thinking smaller. They just traded their best player in Harris. This is clearly a set up to something larger later. Extra picks could help facilitate it.

Harris will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and he didn’t factor into L.A.’s primary plan. Better to get value for him now if not re-signing him. Paying Harris this offseason is now part of the cost of this transaction for the 76ers, who must also juggle Butler’s free agency.

The Clippers add a slight amount of salary for next season, as Shamet is due $1,995,120. But that’s not much more than the charge for an empty roster spot. They’ll still have a ton of cap space.

And likely a little less prestige. The Clippers are eighth in the Western Conference, but the 10th-place Lakers are rising as LeBron James gets healthy. The ninth-place Kings and maybe even 11th-place Timberwolves are in the playoffs hunt. The Clippers will have a tougher time holding on without Harris. Chandler (once healthy), Shamet and Muscala can help, but not as much as the players surrendered. That’s why L.A. got the picks.

Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott, both on expiring contracts, will provide much-needed depth in Philadelphia. The 76ers are thin after trading two starters for Butler and whatever is happening with Markelle Fultz. It’s also nice Harris and Marjanovic remain together.

Lastly, I wonder whether NBA commissioner Adam Silver regrets so quickly naming D'Angelo Russell as Victor Oladipo‘s All-Star injury replacement. Harris might be more deserving, and now he’s in the East.

Harris got overlooked in a deep Western Conference. In the East, he’s a major player in Philadelphia’s bid to get past the Bucks, Raptors and Celtics.

Report: Lakers trade for Reggie Bullock

The Los Angeles Lakers have been active as we approach the trade deadline. The team has tried all they can to get their hands on Anthony Davis, to no avail.

Now, it appears the LA front office is focused elsewhere.

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Lakers are trading end-of-rotation player Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk to the Detroit Pistons for Reggie Bullock.

Via Twitter:

LA is also reportedly sending a second round pick to the Pistons in the deal.

Bullock could help add some 3-point shooting to this Lakers squad. He’s shooting 38 percent from range this year, which has helped Bullock average a career-high 12 points per game.