Reports: Marc Gasol still expects trade despite Grizzlies-Hornets talks stalling

The Grizzlies and Hornets were reportedly close on a Marc Gasol trade last night.
Sean Deveney of Sporting News:
But league sources told Sporting News that the Hornets and Grizzlies do not have an agreement in place, and that there is increasing skepticism on both sides that a trade can be brought to bear ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.
Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated:
The Grizzlies are in talks to send Marc Gasol to the Hornets for Bismack Biyombo, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and a protected first-round pick, according to league sources. The holdup at this point is the protection on the pick, per a source
Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer:
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
When trade negotiations get leaked as “strong talks” – Charania’s characterization in the initial report – that’s usually a prelude to a completed deal. This trade obviously hasn’t fallen through, but there are more hiccups than usual.
A Gasol-to-Charlotte trade remains logical. The Hornets are trying to win now, and they’re a rare team that needs center help. Gasol would be a big upgrade. The Grizzlies are out of the playoff race and should at least look to move Gasol before he can leave in unrestricted free agency next summer. Memphis, especially if entering a rebuilding phase, also has a low enough payroll to take back some of Charlotte’s negative-value salary. Of course, the Grizzlies should get better young players and picks than just Gasol would fetch if also taking bad money.
But the teams must still agree to exact parameters. It’s uncertain whether that will happen.
Maybe Gasol knows something, though. Or maybe it’s just wishful thinking on his part. According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, Gasol wants to be traded – a factor that could push Memphis to finish a deal now that trade talks have become public.