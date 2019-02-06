Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Report: Wizards trading Otto Porter to Bulls for Jabari Parker, Bobby Portis

By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2019, 8:36 PM EST
Otto Porter is an excellent complementary player. He hits 3-pointers and spread the floor, and his and his versatile defense fits well in a team concept.

But with John Wall sidelined through at least most of next season, the Wizards lack the star power to take full advantage of Porter. After all, he needs more ball-dominant players to complement.

So, despite Wizards owner Ted Leonsis saying his team wouldn’t trade Porter, Washington is sending the 25-year-old forward to… Chicago?

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Bulls can’t put Porter in an ideal role, either. Lauri Markkanen is promising, but not ready to have an offense run through him. Wendell Carter might be too much of a complementary player himself to full maximize Porter. Zach LaVine is too much of a ball-stopper.

But it’s OK to get the ideal supporting player first then seek the star. Chicago’s high 2019 draft pick could yield that top-line talent.

Still, Porter inhibits the Bulls’ ability to add help. Though he can flourish in the right system, Porter is no bargain. He’s due $27,250,576 and $28,489,239 the next two seasons.

That’s why Washington wanted to dump him. With this trade, the Wizards reduce their pending luxury-tax bill by $5,481,617 and save $1,271,889 in player salaries for the rest of the season. Washington is now just $2,303,500 into the luxury tax and will probably look to dodge it entirely before tomorrow’s trade deadline. The Wizards also gain major breathing room below next season’s tax line, which looked to be a major obstacle.

Bobby Portis‘ biggest moment in the NBA was punching Nikola Mirotic in the face during practice, but Portis is still a solid young player. He’ll become a free agent this summer, and the Wizards will have the rest of the season to evaluate whether or not to make him restricted, whether or not to keep him long-term.

Jabari Parker‘s season has been a disaster. He’s talented and still carries the shine of being a former No. 2 pick. But he’s too inefficient as a scorer and doesn’t contribute enough in other areas, particularly defensively. Washington is a lock to decline his $20 million team option for next season.

In the meantime, Portis and Parker could help the depth-starved Wizards, who are still in the Eastern Conference playoff race. I doubt Washington has given up the postseason.

At least the Wizards are being realistic about where they stand for future season. Porter was a luxury they couldn’t afford.

Reports: Marc Gasol still expects trade despite Grizzlies-Hornets talks stalling

AP Photo/Brandon Dill
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2019, 6:45 PM EST
The Grizzlies and Hornets were reportedly close on a Marc Gasol trade last night.

Sean Deveney of Sporting News:

But league sources told Sporting News that the Hornets and Grizzlies do not have an agreement in place, and that there is increasing skepticism on both sides that a trade can be brought to bear ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated:

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

The Grizzlies are in talks to send Marc Gasol to the Hornets for Bismack Biyombo, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and a protected first-round pick, according to league sources. The holdup at this point is the protection on the pick, per a source

Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer:

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

When trade negotiations get leaked as “strong talks” – Charania’s characterization in the initial report – that’s usually a prelude to a completed deal. This trade obviously hasn’t fallen through, but there are more hiccups than usual.

A Gasol-to-Charlotte trade remains logical. The Hornets are trying to win now, and they’re a rare team that needs center help. Gasol would be a big upgrade. The Grizzlies are out of the playoff race and should at least look to move Gasol before he can leave in unrestricted free agency next summer. Memphis, especially if entering a rebuilding phase, also has a low enough payroll to take back some of Charlotte’s negative-value salary. Of course, the Grizzlies should get better young players and picks than just Gasol would fetch if also taking bad money.

But the teams must still agree to exact parameters. It’s uncertain whether that will happen.

Maybe Gasol knows something, though. Or maybe it’s just wishful thinking on his part. According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, Gasol wants to be traded – a factor that could push Memphis to finish a deal now that trade talks have become public.

Report: Heat trading Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington to Suns for Ryan Anderson

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2019, 5:24 PM EST
The Heat excel at getting players to help reduce the team’s luxury-tax bill, most infamously with Beno Udrih – injured and out for the rest of the season – accepting a buyout in 2016.

This year, Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington are cooperating.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7:

Johnson was entitled to a trade bonus of $1,043,817. But this deal doesn’t meet salary-matching requirements if he gets the full amount. It’d work only if Johnson gets $111,563 or less. So, he had to waive the rest of his trade bonus (or more) to allow the deal. I’m not sure why he left money on the table to leave Miami, which is in the playoff hunt and where he’s getting plenty of playing time, to get to lowly Phoenix. Perhaps, he sees an opportunity with the Suns desperate at point guard. The Heat’s backcourt is more crowded with Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow, Dwyane Wade, Rodney McGruder, Dion Waiters and Goran Dragic, who’ll eventually get healthy. Still, it’s not as if the Suns will remain content with Johnson. They’ll keep searching for upgrades.

As someone on a one-year contract who’ll have Bird Rights this offseason, Ellington had the right to veto any trade. His decision to approve makes more sense. He wasn’t playing in Miami, and it seems Phoenix will flip him to a better team or, more likely, buy him out. The sweet-shooting Ellington could help plenty of winners.

The Heat now reduce their pending luxury-tax bill by $7,958,197 and save $1,841,835 on the players’ remaining salaries for the rest of this season (though Miami will have to pay any trade bonus Johnson received). Now just $1,176,019 over the luxury-tax line, expect the Heat to find another move that gets them fully out of the tax before tomorrow’s trade deadline.

Miami also shapes up to save money next season. Johnson will be due $19,245,370, but just $15,643,750 of Ryan Anderson‘s $21,264,635 2019-20 salary is guaranteed.

The 30-year-old Anderson hasn’t played much for the Suns, and this trade calls attention to him reducing his 2019-20 guarantee to facilitate a trade from the Rockets last offseason. Miami has even less of a place for Adnderson, and it appears that money is going down the drain for him.

That leaves Johnson as the only player involved in this trade likely to receive a substantial role with his new team. The 26-year-old is a reasonable combo guard who’s wildly overpaid. Phoenix apparently values at him at the $3,601,620 difference between Johnson’s salary and Anderson’s guaranteed amount next season plus the cost of taking Ellington now. Considering any team considering trading for Johnson next season will consider him at his full salary, I don’t like the Suns’ move here.

For the Heat, it’s a big money-saver that couldn’t be turned down. It’ll look even better if/when they fully dodge the tax with one more move.

Report: Raptors trade Malachi Richardson to 76ers

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2019, 4:21 PM EST
There’s little evidence the Raptors ever valued Malachi Richardson as a player.

They traded for him last season to save money. Now, they’re trading him to save money.

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:

Toronto reduces its pending luxury-tax bill by $5,100,420, is off the hook for the remaining $567,452 of Richardson’s salary and apparently gets cash from the 76ers. But the Raptors must sign someone else within two weeks, so that will reduce their savings.

Richardson hasn’t shown much with the Kings, who got him with the No. 22 pick in the 2016 draft, or Raptors. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent after the season. He could provide deep depth in Philadelphia, but the shooting guard faces an uphill battle to get his NBA career on track.

As expected, Pelicans to rest Anthony Davis vs. Bulls Wednesday before deadline

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 6, 2019, 3:51 PM EST
Anthony Davis has been medically cleared to return to the court following a fractured finger that had him out the past eight games (the Pelicans have gone 2-6 without him).

However, with Davis on the trade block and the NBA trade deadline Thursday (3 ET), the Pelicans have decided to sit him Wednesday night vs. Chicago and not risk an injury to their star. Coach Alvin Gentry said as much to the media at shootaround Wednesday.

“He is [available], but we’re not going to play him until after the trading deadline. I think everybody can understand that.”

This news is right up there with “President Trump wants a border wall” on the list of least surprising announcements. Everyone saw this coming.

The interesting question is what happens after Thursday if/when Davis is not traded (sources continue to tell me it is a long shot he is moved on Thursday). The concerns about an injury don’t magically disappear after the trade deadline passes, which would make it logical for both Davis’ camp and the Pelicans to want him to sit (plus the Pelicans are now taking for better draft lottery odds). That is not Davis’ nature, however, he wants to be out there

Also, what would the league say about a top-five player being a healthy scratch for 30 games? It would not be a good look for the league, and the NBA is always concerned about its image.