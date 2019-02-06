Report: 76ers trading for Clippers’ Tobias Harris

The 76ers are going for it.
The Clippers are going for it… soon, but not quite yet.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Derek Bodner of The Athletic:
Tobias Harris could be a game-changer in the Eastern Conference. He’ll be a big upgrade over Wilson Chandler as Philadelphia’s starting power forward. Now, the 76ers’ starting lineup – Ben Simmons, J.J. Redick, Jimmy Butler, Harris and Joel Embiid – looks complete. Harris is not only talented, his shooting and versatility make him fit well.
Philadelphia paid a big price for him, though.
The Heat’s 2021 first-rounder could potentially be quite valuable, as Miami is mediocre and capped out. Landry Shamet, last year’s No. 26 pick, is having a solid rookie season. And the 76ers are sending their own 2020 first-rounder. (Chandler and Mike Muscala are on expiring contracts and likely included mostly to make salaries match.)
What will the Clippers do with all those assets? They’re chasing stars like Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant in free agency next summer. The extra picks and young players could allow L.A. to trade for a big-time player, too. Maybe Anthony Davis?
Whatever the Clippers do, they’re surely not thinking smaller. They just traded their best player in Harris. This is clearly a set up to something larger later. Extra picks could help facilitate it.
Harris will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and he didn’t factor into L.A.’s primary plan. Better to get value for him now if not re-signing him. Paying Harris this offseason is now part of the cost of this transaction for the 76ers, who must also juggle Butler’s free agency.
The Clippers add a slight amount of salary for next season, as Shamet is due $1,995,120. But that’s not much more than the charge for an empty roster spot. They’ll still have a ton of cap space.
And likely a little less prestige. The Clippers are eighth in the Western Conference, but the 10th-place Lakers are rising as LeBron James gets healthy. The ninth-place Kings and maybe even 11th-place Timberwolves are in the playoffs hunt. The Clippers will have a tougher time holding on without Harris. Chandler (once healthy), Shamet and Muscala can help, but not as much as the players surrendered. That’s why L.A. got the picks.
Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott, both on expiring contracts, will provide much-needed depth in Philadelphia. The 76ers are thin after trading two starters for Butler and whatever is happening with Markelle Fultz. It’s also nice Harris and Marjanovic remain together.
Lastly, I wonder whether NBA commissioner Adam Silver regrets so quickly naming D'Angelo Russell as Victor Oladipo‘s All-Star injury replacement. Harris might be more deserving, and now he’s in the East.
Harris got overlooked in a deep Western Conference. In the East, he’s a major player in Philadelphia’s bid to get past the Bucks, Raptors and Celtics.