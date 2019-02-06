AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

Report: 76ers trading for Clippers’ Tobias Harris

By Dan FeldmanFeb 6, 2019, 2:59 AM EST
The 76ers are going for it.

The Clippers are going for it… soon, but not quite yet.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Derek Bodner of The Athletic:

Tobias Harris could be a game-changer in the Eastern Conference. He’ll be a big upgrade over Wilson Chandler as Philadelphia’s starting power forward. Now, the 76ers’ starting lineup – Ben Simmons, J.J. Redick, Jimmy Butler, Harris and Joel Embiid – looks complete. Harris is not only talented, his shooting and versatility make him fit well.

Philadelphia paid a big price for him, though.

The Heat’s 2021 first-rounder could potentially be quite valuable, as Miami is mediocre and capped out. Landry Shamet, last year’s No. 26 pick, is having a solid rookie season. And the 76ers are sending their own 2020 first-rounder. (Chandler and Mike Muscala are on expiring contracts and likely included mostly to make salaries match.)

What will the Clippers do with all those assets? They’re chasing stars like Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant in free agency next summer. The extra picks and young players could allow L.A. to trade for a big-time player, too. Maybe Anthony Davis?

Whatever the Clippers do, they’re surely not thinking smaller. They just traded their best player in Harris. This is clearly a set up to something larger later. Extra picks could help facilitate it.

Harris will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and he didn’t factor into L.A.’s primary plan. Better to get value for him now if not re-signing him. Paying Harris this offseason is now part of the cost of this transaction for the 76ers, who must also juggle Butler’s free agency.

The Clippers add a slight amount of salary for next season, as Shamet is due $1,995,120. But that’s not much more than the charge for an empty roster spot. They’ll still have a ton of cap space.

And likely a little less prestige. The Clippers are eighth in the Western Conference, but the 10th-place Lakers are rising as LeBron James gets healthy. The ninth-place Kings and maybe even 11th-place Timberwolves are in the playoffs hunt. The Clippers will have a tougher time holding on without Harris. Chandler (once healthy), Shamet and Muscala can help, but not as much as the players surrendered. That’s why L.A. got the picks.

Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott, both on expiring contracts, will provide much-needed depth in Philadelphia. The 76ers are thin after trading two starters for Butler and whatever is happening with Markelle Fultz. It’s also nice Harris and Marjanovic remain together.

Lastly, I wonder whether NBA commissioner Adam Silver regrets so quickly naming D'Angelo Russell as Victor Oladipo‘s All-Star injury replacement. Harris might be more deserving, and now he’s in the East.

Harris got overlooked in a deep Western Conference. In the East, he’s a major player in Philadelphia’s bid to get past the Bucks, Raptors and Celtics.

Report: Lakers trade for Reggie Bullock

Getty
By Dane DelgadoFeb 6, 2019, 12:25 AM EST
The Los Angeles Lakers have been active as we approach the trade deadline. The team has tried all they can to get their hands on Anthony Davis, to no avail.

Now, it appears the LA front office is focused elsewhere.

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Lakers are trading end-of-rotation player Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk to the Detroit Pistons for Reggie Bullock.

Via Twitter:

LA is also reportedly sending a second round pick to the Pistons in the deal.

Bullock could help add some 3-point shooting to this Lakers squad. He’s shooting 38 percent from range this year, which has helped Bullock average a career-high 12 points per game.

Lakers lose by 42 in LeBron James’ worst-ever loss

Getty
Associated PressFeb 6, 2019, 12:00 AM EST
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Indiana Pacers have suddenly found a new winning combination.

Not even LeBron James could slow it down Tuesday night.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points and the Pacers tied an NBA franchise-record by making 19 3-pointers in a 136-94 rout over the Los Angeles Lakers – the most lopsided loss James has endured in his 16-year career.

“They scored 33 points off our 19 turnovers and that was from the beginning of the game. We can’t play from behind like that,” James said. “I think it (the jet lag) hit us. That first game flying across the country looked like it had a lot to do with it, but we didn’t come out with the defensive mentality we had the last time we played them and they made us pay for it.”

Twice previously James’ teams had been blown out by 36: Against Washington in April 2008 and in the 2013 NBA Finals against San Antonio. But this was might go down as the most embarrassing of the three.

Indiana led wire-to-wire and never allowed the Lakers to get within single digits after the first basket of the second quarter despite playing without All-Star guard Victor Oladipo and on the tail end of a back-to-back following a four-game trip.

At one point, the Pacers led by 46.

And after James left with 2:06 remaining in the third quarter, coach Luke Walton wisely kept the four-time MVP him on the bench for the rest of the night.

James was not himself either after missing 17 of the previous 18 games with an injured groin. He missed three of his first five shots, was beaten three times early on defense and had five first-half turnovers before finishing with 18 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and six turnovers.

JaVale McGee added 16 as the Lakers lost for the sixth time in eight games amid the continuing swirl of trade rumors, something Pacers fans noted by repeatedly chanting “LeBron’s gonna trade you.”

“I know it has to be tough on a lot of our guys – especially our young guys,” James said. “They’ve just never been a part of it and they’re hearing it every single day. I know that the worst thing you could right now is be on social media and I know all young guys love social media. So, that definitely can’t help.”

The Pacers, meanwhile, remained focused on regrouping.

After losing four straight immediately following Oladipo’s season-ending knee injury, they’ve rebounded with three straight wins. On Tuesday, they produced a season-high 69 points in the first half, a season-high single-game total and their widest victory margin of the Eason.

They made it look easy, too.

After Bogdanovic opened the game by scoring all of the Pacers’ points in a 10-2 spurt, the Lakers never recovered. Myles Turner finished with 22 points while Thaddeus Young had 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

“We look at it as another win, but it does feel good,” Young said. “It’s not really about beating them by 42, but we played a complete game.”

TIP-INS

Lakers: Played without Lonzo Ball (sprained left ankle) and Josh Hart (left patella tendinitis). … James became the fifth player in league history to top the 32,000-point mark. … Los Angeles has lost six straight in Indy, where it last won in March 2013. … Lance Stephenson had 13 points while Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram each had 12.

Pacers: Avoided their first season sweep by the Lakers since 2009-10. … Coach Nate McMillan tied Jack McKinney for No. 7 on the franchise’s NBA victories list with 125. … Indiana improved to 10-1 this season when seven or more players score in double figures. Domantas Sabonis, Aaron Holiday and Edmond Sumer each had 17 points. … The Pacers have won four games this season by 30 or more points, matching their highest single-season total since 1993-94.

THEY SAID IT

Lakers: “There are a million excuses that we could come up with – the travel, first game coming across the country, all the trade rumors and everything else,” Walton said. “The bottom line is we’ve got to be better And we will be.”

Pacers: “We’ve had a couple good games, but it’s still going to take some time for us to really establish the way we want to play, not just establishing the way we need to play,” Turner said. “We’ve got to keep going.”

UP NEXT

Lakers: Visit Boston on Thursday night, their fourth stop on a six-game trip.

Pacers: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

Report: Celtics, Pelicans have discussed Jayson Tatum for Anthony Davis

Getty
By Dane DelgadoFeb 5, 2019, 11:03 PM EST
We got word Tuesday morning that the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans — who can’t complete a trade for Anthony Davis until July 1 when Kyrie Irving becomes a free agent — haven’t directly talked about a Jayson Tatum swap.

Tuesday evening, a report surfaced that the Celtics and Pelicans have had direct contact about a Tatum-Davis deal that could take place this summer.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, while no formal offer can be made a this juncture, the talk between the New Orleans front office and Celtics GM Danny Ainge has centered on Tatum.

Via The Athletic:

A source with knowledge of the talks said the potential centerpiece in a Pelicans package, 20-year-old Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum, has been discussed extensively by the two teams and is expected to be a major part of the talks when June rolls around.

Of course all sides in the AD sweepstakes are trying to play each other before the Feb. 7 trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping they can entice the Pelicans to take their offer of seemingly every player on their roster not named LeBron James, plus several draft picks. Then again, LA has reportedly decided to pull out of talks, which from a distance feels like nothing more than a negotiating tactic.

There’s nothing keeping New Orleans from holding out Davis the rest of the season despite his medical ability to play, then waiting to see what the Lakers and Celtics can offer with everything square on July 1. That’s not in the Lakers’ best interest, since they hold just about the weakest possible offer of any Davis suitor.

Expect more posturing as this week drags on. At this point, I don’t know if Davis finishes the season in New Orleans, LA, or elsewhere. There isn’t a single outcome that would surprise me.

Dennis Smith Jr., John Collins top 2019 NBA Slam Dunk lineup

Getty
By Dane DelgadoFeb 5, 2019, 9:45 PM EST
The 2019 NBA Slam Dunk — yes, that’s its official name — now has its roster set. The All-Star Weekend event that fans love to hate every year will feature some of the league’s at best leapers and young players as they try to vie for the title.

In an effort to make the dunk contest more exciting, the NBA has cut down the amount of players participating this season to just four. They are:

Miles Bridges
John Collins
Hamidou Diallo
Dennis Smith Jr.

Here are the rules of the contest — which, once again, is confusingly called “NBA Slam Dunk” and not “The NBA Slam Dunk Contest” — per the NBA.

In the two-round event, participants can perform any dunk they choose. The players have a maximum of three attempts to complete each dunk in both the first round and the final round. Five judges score every dunk on a scale of 6 to 10, resulting in a high score of 50 and a low score of 30.

All four competitors get two dunks in the first round. The two players with the highest combined score for their two dunks advance to the head-to-head final round. The player with the highest combined score for his two dunks in the final round is crowned the champion.

I’m looking forward to people being disappointed by the Slam Dunk yet again.

Things kick off on Saturday, Feb 16. at 8 p.m. EST.