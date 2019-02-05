Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Wizards: John Wall developed infection in foot, fell in home, ruptured Achilles, out another 12+ months

Feb 5, 2019, 1:27 PM EST
John Wall underwent heel surgery last month, and the Wizards said he’d need 6-8 months of recovery.

But he’ll miss even more time.

Wizards release:

Wizards guard John Wall will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon. The procedure, which has yet to be scheduled, will be performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, WI. Wall is expected to return to full basketball activity in approximately 12 months from the time of the surgery.

Wall had developed an infection in the incision from initial surgery on Jan. 8 (a debridement and repair of a Haglund’s deformity and a chronic Achilles tendon injury in his left heel that was also performed by Dr. Anderson) and he suffered the rupture after slipping and falling in his home. The rupture was diagnosed by Wizards Director of Medical Services and Orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih during a procedure to clean out the infection.

This is awful news for Wall and the Wizards. What a series of calamities.

But, with the trade deadline approaching tomorrow, Washington doesn’t have time to feel sorry for itself.

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis said the team wouldn’t trade Wall, Bradley Beal or Otto Porter. Does this change the equation? Not only is Washington only on the fringe of this year’s playoff race, this timeline has Wall missing most of next season.

Wall – due a projected $171 million over four years on a super-max extension that kicks in next season – is now even more untradable.

But Beal could definitely return value. He’s a star on a team that might not be ready to meaningfully win anytime soon. It could make sense to move him for assets that will help more in future years.

Even simply unloading Porter and his expensive contract could be appealing for similar reasons. He’s another capable player on a team not ready get much value out of his production.

No matter what they do before the deadline, the Wizards are in rough shape. Wall’s contract already looked like an inhibitor to long-term success. Now, the challenge is even greater.

LeBron James returning for Lakers-Pacers

Feb 5, 2019, 1:04 PM EST
Anthony Davis wants to play for the Lakers and wanted to play against the Pacers.

LeBron James will get to do both tonight.

Mike Trudell of the Lakers:

LeBron returned from his groin injury to lead the Lakers over the Clippers on Thursday then sat in a loss to the Warriors on Saturday.

The Lakers have fallen to 10th in the Western Conference, and – especially if they don’t get Davis – will need LeBron to carry them into the playoffs. The sooner he returns to playing his usual minutes every game, the better for Los Angeles.

This is at least a step in the right direction and a big boost to the Lakers’ odds of winning tonight.

Report: Celtics not trading Kyrie Irving

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
Feb 5, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Celtics star Kyrie Irving went from “I plan on re-signing here” to “Ask me July 1.” Anthony Davis is reportedly avoiding Boston, in part, because he believes Irving might leave. The Knicks opened double-max cap space as if they know something.

That sparked a question: Would the Celtics deal Irving before Thursday’s trade deadline?

That’d be their chance to get value for Irving before he hits unrestricted free agency this summer. It’d also open the door for Boston landing Davis now. The only thing preventing the Celtics immediately dealing for Davis is having Irving on the roster on his current contract, as teams can’t have two designated rookie scale players acquired via trade.

Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

some league execs saw an opening. Looking for a quick score, they thought the All-Star guard might be available in advance of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

But that notion has, according to league sources, been summarily quashed.

Said one general manager, “Boston’s not taking calls on Kyrie. That was made pretty clear.”

Irving said the Celtics are still leading the race to sign him next summer, but the fact that he’s even calling it a race shows the volatility of the situation. Boston is taking a risk by keeping Irving.

That said, trading Irving while many think he’s on his way out would also carry risk. It’s obviously not ideal to sell low. Plus, Irving will help in a potentially meaningful playoff run this season.

The Celtics can keep trying to set up a Davis trade for next offseason. If they pull it off, it’d be difficult – though far from impossible – to see Irving leaving.

Report: Anthony Davis wanted to play against Pacers, but Pelicans said no

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Feb 5, 2019, 10:58 AM EST
Anthony Davis said he planned to play once his finger injury healed. The Pelicans, on the other hand, are reportedly considering shutting down Davis for the rest of the season if they don’t trade him.

The differing plans apparently came to a head for New Orleans’ 109-107 loss to the Pacers last night.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Davis eagerly wanted to suit up at home against the Indiana Pacers after recovering from a left finger avulsion that sidelined him for a little more than two weeks, sources said, but the organization elected to keep him inactive. There’s the impression that his absence could potentially extend until the conclusion of Thursday’s trade deadline, sources said.

In their only other game before the trade deadline, the Pelicans play the Bulls in Davis’ hometown of Chicago tomorrow. It’s reasonable for New Orleans to sit Davis until the deadline. He might not mind skipping the next game, anyway.

But if the Pelicans keep Davis until the offseason, this could get ugly.

Davis is in the midst of an excellent season. He is apparently healthy and wants to play. It’d be such a black eye for the league if he sits while New Orleans tanks/waits for a trade.

Sure, Davis would have culpability. This situation is occurring only because he requested a trade during the season.

But it’s about more than assigning blame. It’s about acknowledging how unfortunate it’d be for the league to have one of its very best players a healthy scratch for months. Hopefully, this isn’t just the start.

Report: Celtics have ‘refused to directly dangle’ Jayson Tatum for Anthony Davis

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Feb 5, 2019, 9:59 AM EST
The Celtics reportedly told the Pelicans they’ll discuss trading anyone besides Kyrie Irving for Anthony Davis this summer. Boston can’t pair Irving and Davis until then, because both are currently designated rookie scale players who’d be acquired via trade.

But what about Jayson Tatum? He’s the single most valuable player repeatedly mentioned as possible return for Davis. Would the Celtics really deal Tatum?

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:

The Celtics have refused to directly dangle Jayson Tatum, two sources familiar with the situation told SI.com, but the Pelicans have been left with the impression that if Davis remains on the roster past Thursday, nothing is off the table.

Teams value trading for Davis while he he still has two postseasons remaining, planning to either use him for both and hoping to re-sign him or use him for the 2019 playoffs then flipping him before the 2020 deadline. The Pelicans can get a huge offer from the Lakers now.

Waiting for Boston would be a big risk for New Orleans.

It’s certainly one that can pay off. The Celtics appear motivated to get Davis, even amid uncertainty surrounding Kyrie Irving. Tatum would be a prize. Boston has enough assets to make a compelling offer even without including Tatum.

But what if other teams, no longer getting the value of having Davis for the 2019 playoffs, lower their offers next summer? Would the Celtics still be willing to discuss Tatum if New Orleans is pushed deeper in that corner? The game theory is fascinating.

The Pelicans should push for a clear understanding of Boston’s willingness to deal Tatum. But any pledge would be non-binding, so uncertainty is inevitable no matter what the Celtics say.