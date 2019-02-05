Watch Marvin Bagley’s 360 alley-oop finish to cap off career night

Sacramento rookie Marvin Bagley III is has steadily improved as the season has moved along.
The No. 2 pick reached new heights on Monday against the Spurs with a career-high 24 points plus 12 rebounds. He helped lead Sacramento to an upset of San Antonio — a win that moved the Kings to the nine seed in the West.
Bagley also had the highlight of the night with this 360 alley-oop finish.
That is going to end up in some dunk-of-the-year highlight packages.
These Kings will not fade, they are 28-25 on the season and are just half a game out of the playoffs.
From the day that it became public that Anthony Davis‘ agent had told the Pelicans the All-NBA big man would not re-sign with the team and wanted a trade, I have reported at NBC my sources have said the Pelicans were in no rush to make a trade. Particularly with the Lakers. For a variety of reasons ranging from wanting Boston and other teams involved in the bidding to not wanting to give in to pressure tactics to help the biggest brand in the NBA form a super team. That has not changed.
Another report echoing those comments came out Monday night, the same day there more talks between the Lakers’ Magic Johnson and the Pelicans’ GM Dell Demps. From Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.
What do the Pelicans want? How about four first-round picks, plus players.
While there is some “small market not going to be forced into anything by powerful agent/big market” thing going on, my sources say the biggest issue is they don’t love the Lakers’ young players. Los Angeles has reportedly offered Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and some expiring contract veterans (Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley), plus a couple first-round picks for Davis and the bad contract of Solomon Hill. The Pelicans want a future multiple time All-Star/All-NBA level player back, and they do not see that in the Lakers’ offer.
Boston has that guy in Jayson Tatum, although whether they will put him in a trade is complicated (and could in part depend on what Kyrie Irving decides to do this summer). Boston’s ultimate plan remains to pair Davis and Irving, but the path to that is much tougher than it seemed just a few weeks ago.
Davis reportedly will sign an extension if traded to Milwaukee or the Los Angeles Clippers as well, but those teams are not actively bidding for him. Another surprise suitor could jump in the mix but there is little talk of that right now.
Whatever happens with Davis, expect it to drag out past the NBA Draft Lottery at least, and maybe into July. Davis will get traded — maybe even to the Lakers. Just not by Thursday (the trade deadline).
LaVar Ball may be realizing that he has next to zero control over what will happen to his son Lonzo Ball either at the deadline or into this summer. Put simply, Lonzo has been pretty good but not control-his-own-destiny good.
Lonzo Ball’s name has come up in Anthony Davis trade talks, but reports have surfaced that he doesn’t want to be in New Orleans. LaVar Ball confirmed that talking to ESPN.
He can speak all he wants, NBA front offices aren’t going to listen. If anything, LaVar is a strike against his son for a lot of franchises (although most are used to dealing with pushy parents).
That said, Ball would be a good fit with the Suns, who need a point guard to push the tempo and run the show. Then again, Ball would be a good fit with the Pelicans under coach Alvin Gentry, who wants to play fast and puts the rock in the hands of players good of transition.
How much the Pelicans value Ball — and Brandon Ingram, and Kyle Kuzma — will determine if a trade gets done before the Feb. 7 trade deadline. Just don’t bet that New Orleans values Ball as much as the Lakers. Or their fans.
The Super Bowl was a combination of a snoozefest — right down to a bland halftime show — and predictable. The New England Patriots have been to three straight Super Bowls winning two, and have won 3-of-5.
Which led to the best Super Bowl joke yet, courtesy Warriors coach Steve Kerr.
I don’t need to explain the joke to you, do I?
MIAMI (AP) — Chris Bosh, who had arguably the biggest rebound and assist in Miami Heat history, will have his No. 1 jersey retired by the franchise on March 26.
The Heat made the announcement Monday.
Bosh played parts of six seasons in Miami, before his career was cut short by recurring issues with blood clots. He last played for the Heat in 2016.
Bosh helped Miami reach the NBA Finals four times and win championships in 2012 and 2013. He grabbed a rebound and tossed the ball out to Ray Allen for a game-tying 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left in regulation of Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals against San Antonio, a game that the Heat would win in overtime to force Game 7.
Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway and Shaquille O’Neal are the other Heat players to have jerseys retired. Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem and LeBron James will likely receive the same tribute in the coming years.