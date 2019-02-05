Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Rumor: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss pushed Magic Johnson to draft Lonzo Ball

By Dan FeldmanFeb 5, 2019, 4:58 PM EST
4 Comments

The Lakers haven’t made a satisfactory trade offer for Anthony Davis. It seems the Pelicans just don’t care much for Los Angeles’ young players.

Rather, New Orleans would probably rather wait for Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. Tatum went No. 3 in the 2017 NBA draft – one spot after the Lakers took Lonzo Ball.

How did the Lakers make that decision?
Stephen A. Smith of ESPN:

What I’m about to say, Magic Johnson would categorically probably deny. That’s my friend, my brother. I love him. If Magic Johnson was sitting next to me on national television and he said opposite or contrary to what I’m about to tell you, I’d tell him, “That’s a d— lie, and you know it.”

Magic Johnson would not have drafted Lonzo Ball if were not for Jeanie Buss.

Jeanie Buss needed a box-office draw. LaVar Ball, the marketing wizard that he is, put his son in our minds’ eye, had us thinking this brother out of Chino Hills starring for UCLA is going to be special in the pros.

Nate Jones:

Buss has repeatedly said how much she trusts Johnson, team president, to run the front office. But Buss also spoke of the importance of Los Angeles landing a star.

Ball, thanks to his father and strong play at UCLA, was the biggest name in the 2017 draft.

But this also seems like pro-Johnson spin.

If he were reluctant to draft Ball, Johnson went out of his way to disguise it. Johnson traded D'Angelo Russell to clear room for Ball at point guard then touted Ball’s leadership at the expense of Russell.

Besides, even if Johnson preferred to pass on Ball, would we hear about it now if Ball were playing better? These types of hindsight decisions tend to leak only when it paints someone in a more-favorable light. Otherwise, they get buried.

Still, the Lakers would be far better off with Tatum or De'Aaron Fox (who went No. 5 to the Kings). But we can’t be certain whom Johnson would have drafted if not Ball. At the time, the Lakers were reportedly also linked to Fox and Josh Jackson, who has played worse than Ball so far.

Magic rookie Mo Bamba to miss “significant” time with left leg stress fracture

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2019, 5:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Mo Bamba has a world of potential but is not yet ready for big minutes at the center spot in the NBA (even if he says he wants that role). This season has been a learning experience — just under 17 minutes a night off the bench behind All-Star Nikola Vucevic in Orlando, averaging 6.2 points and 5 rebounds a game, showing flashes of the defensive potential that got him drafted No. 6 last June.

That learning process is going to be put on hold for a while he recovers from a stress fracture, the team announced Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski added details.

This may change the Magic’s plans at the trade deadline. There is interest from teams in Vucevic and there is a school of thought Orlando should trade the free agent to be, get some picks/young players back, and throw Bamba into the fire and let him learn. Now there is no Bamba.

Bamba had just told NBC’s Dan Feldman he wanted that larger role.

“The way everything was kind of put in place was kind of perfect for me down here,” Bamba said. “Just have got to earn it.”

He may have to do that next season.

Bamba is taking 43 percent of his shots at the rim and hitting an impressive 74 percent of them (top 10 percentile among centers, using Cleaning the Glass stats, so no garbage time numbers included). He is taking 29 percent of his shot attempts from three, and hitting 30 percent on those. If he keeps working on that shot, Bamba can be a real pick-and-pop threat as well as a guy who gets buckets inside.

To earn those minutes he wants, Bamba needs to get stronger, get a better feel on defense, and become a little smoother on the offensive end. Which reads like the to-do list for most rookies. It will be interesting to see what direction the Magic go this summer, do they turn the frontcourt over to Bamba and Jonathan Isaac, or do they bring in veterans so the learning curve remains slower paced?

Either way, Bamba isn’t going to get a lot more game time this season to work on his skills, it appears.

Orlando Magic’s big conundrum

AP Photo/John Raoux
By Dan FeldmanFeb 5, 2019, 3:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

DETROIT – Magic second-year player Jonathan Isaac said he’s not sure whether he’ll develop into more of a small forward or power forward long-term. At times, he prefers small forward. At other times, he prefers power forward. But some think Isaac – who’s listed at 6-foot-10 and probably already taller than that and still growing – will eventually slide to center as he fills out.

“Become a center? I’m not sure,” Isaac said. “I don’t think I’d want to be a center.

“I’m too used to being out on the perimeter and shooting 3s and coming off the dribble.”

That’s when Orlando rookie center Mohamed Bamba piped in from a few lockers over.

“You can shoot 3s,” Bamba offered.

The Magic are in the early stages of identifying how good their most-valuable players actually are, which of them can play together and in which roles. Orlando certainly hasn’t made it easy on itself.

The Magic’s best player is a center (Nikola Vucevic). Their highly drafted rookie is a center (Bamba). Their highly drafted 2017 first-rounder is a big forward/maybe eventual center (Isaac). Their highest-paid player is a big forward (Aaron Gordon).

A big-man crowd like that is unsustainable in the modern NBA. But how Orlando moves on is tricky.

Vucevic looked like a prime trade candidate entering the season. He’s earning $12.75 million on an expiring contract, and at 28, he might be too old to fit the Magic’s rebuild. They had also just drafted Bamba No. 6.

But Vucevic is in the midst of a career year and was just named Orlando’s first All-Star since Dwight Howard. The Magic (22-31) are also just three games and three teams out of playoff position in the lousy Eastern Conference.

With Vucevic earning name recognition and Orlando at least plausibly in contention to end a six-season postseason drought, the optics of moving him could be tough for the Magic to stomach.

If they keep Vucevic, what then, though? Re-sign him to a hefty salary that keeps the logjam intact? Let him leave in free agency for no return?

Vucevic said Orlando drafting Bamba didn’t faze him, that he wants to mentor the young center. Likewise, Bamba said he appreciates Vucevic’s lessons on the finer points of the NBA.

Yet, Bamba also craves a bigger role. He said he feels as if he’s competing with Vucevic for playing time and wants to prove Magic can depend on him with Vucevic’s contract ending in a few months.

“The way everything was kind of put in place was kind of perfect for me down here,” Bamba said. “Just have got to earn it.”

In the meantime, Vucevic appears essential for making the Gordon-Isaac combo work.

Gordon is a good NBA player and just 23. Isaac is solid, only 21 and also trending in the right direction.

But there’s probably too much overlap between the forwards. They collectively don’t provide enough outside shooting, ball-handling and passing. Gordon is more polished in those areas, but he shines far more at power forward than the small forward he has played most of this season. Even defensively, as mobile and athletic as Gordon and Isaac are for their size, forcing one of them to defend to defend a more wing-y small forward can be an exploitable mismatch.

Yet, the pairing works fine with Vucevic at center. Vucevic is so skilled offensively, he draws defensive attention inside and outside. He can put the ball on the floor, shoot from multiple spots including beyond the arc and distribute. Vucevic is talented enough to mask deficiencies of playing Gordon and Isaac together.

Here are, per NBA Wowy, Orlando’s offensive/defensive/net ratings with Gordon and Isaac on and…

  • Vucevic on: 113.0/107.9/+5.1
  • Vucevic off: 92.7/138.2/-45.5

Gordon and Isaac have played just 29 minutes together without Vucevic, most of those coming with Bamba on the floor. So, the sample size is too small to be completely reliable. But that’s also likely no accident. Magic coach Steve Clifford can see how important Vucevic is to making Gordon and Isaac work together.

Eventually, Orlando should determine how Gordon, Isaac and Bamba fare as a frontcourt. That trio possesses so much size, length, athleticism and defensive potential.

Offense remains worrisome, though. Bamba has theoretical 3-point ability, but he (understandably) lags way behind Vucevic in ball skills. At 20, Bamba is so raw.

So, there’d be value in retaining Vucevic. He’d help provide a structure more conducive to Gordon and Isaac producing.

That’s particularly important with Gordon, who’s on the first year of a four-year, $76 million contract that contains deescalating annual salaries. His trade value should only increase as his salary falls.

It could hinder Isaac, though. He’s often the overlooked player in the Magic’s starting frontcourt. His usage percentage (15.6) lags well behind Vucevic’s (28.0) and Gordon’s (21.5).

“He’s developing at a really good pace,” Clifford said of Isaac. “It’s just hard for me to find ways to give him opportunities to iso, to play one-on-one, with the makeup of our team. So, people will see it here eventually, but that’s the part that I have to figure out better, too.”

Isaac’s and Bamba’s development could be especially important to Orlando important because they’re the only two of the four primary bigs acquired by Magic president. Weltman inherited Vucevic and Gordon. Re-signing Gordon was widely seen as a prelude to trading him. I’m not even convinced Weltman particularly coveted Bamba, either. Bamba might have just been the best prospect available when Orlando drafted.

But the Magic have all four big now. They must figure out where to go from here.

Report: Lakers pull out of Anthony Davis trade negotiations

By Dan FeldmanFeb 5, 2019, 2:49 PM EST
10 Comments

The Lakers reportedly offered Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, two first-round picks, expiring contracts and taking Solomon Hill‘s toxic contract for Anthony Davis. The Pelicans demurred.

Apparently, the Lakers have had enough.

Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times:

The Lakers have “pulled out” of any more conversations in trying to acquire New Orleans All-Star Anthony Davis because of the Pelican’s “outrageous” trade requests, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly.

As both sides have postured through the media, this is by far the boldest play yet. Obviously, the Lakers still want Davis. But now either team will look weak by re-engaging in negotiations. Stubbornness and ego could prevent meaningful steps toward a deal.

Or maybe the Lakers just didn’t have the assets to appease New Orleans, regardless.

The Pelicans can still trade Davis before tomorrow, but it seems increasingly likely they’ll wait for the Celtics this offseason. Boston has better assets than the Lakers. The big question is how hard the Celtics will push, especially if they don’t have to bid as hard against the Lakers.

The Lakers want Davis for the 2019 playoffs. If they don’t acquire him by tomorrow, he’d provide less value to them, and their offer might drop this summer. If it does, would Boston still feel the need in July to beat the Lakers’ February offer?

That’s the threat Los Angeles wants the Pelicans to feel now. We’ll see whether they do, but so far, none of the Lakers’ tactics have gotten New Orleans to budge.

Wizards: John Wall developed infection in foot, fell in home, ruptured Achilles, out another 12+ months

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 5, 2019, 1:27 PM EST
12 Comments

John Wall underwent heel surgery last month, and the Wizards said he’d need 6-8 months of recovery.

But he’ll miss even more time.

Wizards release:

Wizards guard John Wall will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon. The procedure, which has yet to be scheduled, will be performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, WI. Wall is expected to return to full basketball activity in approximately 12 months from the time of the surgery.

Wall had developed an infection in the incision from initial surgery on Jan. 8 (a debridement and repair of a Haglund’s deformity and a chronic Achilles tendon injury in his left heel that was also performed by Dr. Anderson) and he suffered the rupture after slipping and falling in his home. The rupture was diagnosed by Wizards Director of Medical Services and Orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih during a procedure to clean out the infection.

This is awful news for Wall and the Wizards. What a series of calamities.

But, with the trade deadline approaching tomorrow, Washington doesn’t have time to feel sorry for itself.

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis said the team wouldn’t trade Wall, Bradley Beal or Otto Porter. Does this change the equation? Not only is Washington only on the fringe of this year’s playoff race, this timeline has Wall missing most of next season.

Wall – due a projected $171 million over four years on a super-max extension that kicks in next season – is now even more untradable.

But Beal could definitely return value. He’s a star on a team that might not be ready to meaningfully win anytime soon. It could make sense to move him for assets that will help more in future years.

Even simply unloading Porter and his expensive contract could be appealing for similar reasons. He’s another capable player on a team not ready get much value out of his production.

No matter what they do before the deadline, the Wizards are in rough shape. Wall’s contract already looked like an inhibitor to long-term success. Now, the challenge is even greater.