Report: Lakers pull out of Anthony Davis trade negotiations

The Lakers reportedly offered Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, two first-round picks, expiring contracts and taking Solomon Hill‘s toxic contract for Anthony Davis. The Pelicans demurred.

Apparently, the Lakers have had enough.

Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times:

The Lakers have “pulled out” of any more conversations in trying to acquire New Orleans All-Star Anthony Davis because of the Pelican’s “outrageous” trade requests, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly.

As both sides have postured through the media, this is by far the boldest play yet. Obviously, the Lakers still want Davis. But now either team will look weak by re-engaging in negotiations. Stubbornness and ego could prevent meaningful steps toward a deal.

Or maybe the Lakers just didn’t have the assets to appease New Orleans, regardless.

The Pelicans can still trade Davis before tomorrow, but it seems increasingly likely they’ll wait for the Celtics this offseason. Boston has better assets than the Lakers. The big question is how hard the Celtics will push, especially if they don’t have to bid as hard against the Lakers.

The Lakers want Davis for the 2019 playoffs. If they don’t acquire him by tomorrow, he’d provide less value to them, and their offer might drop this summer. If it does, would Boston still feel the need in July to beat the Lakers’ February offer?

That’s the threat Los Angeles wants the Pelicans to feel now. We’ll see whether they do, but so far, none of the Lakers’ tactics have gotten New Orleans to budge.

Orlando Magic’s big conundrum

DETROIT – Magic second-year player Jonathan Isaac said he’s not sure whether he’ll develop into more of a small forward or power forward long-term. At times, he prefers small forward. At other times, he prefers power forward. But some think Isaac – who’s listed at 6-foot-10 and probably already taller than that and still growing – will eventually slide to center as he fills out.

“Become a center? I’m not sure,” Isaac said. “I don’t think I’d want to be a center.

“I’m too used to being out on the perimeter and shooting 3s and coming off the dribble.”

That’s when Orlando rookie center Mohamed Bamba piped in from a few lockers over.

“You can shoot 3s,” Bamba offered.

The Magic are in the early stages of identifying how good their most-valuable players actually are, which of them can play together and in which roles. Orlando certainly hasn’t made it easy on itself.

The Magic’s best player is a center (Nikola Vucevic). Their highly drafted rookie is a center (Bamba). Their highly drafted 2017 first-rounder is a big forward/maybe eventual center (Isaac). Their highest-paid player is a big forward (Aaron Gordon).

A big-man crowd like that is unsustainable in the modern NBA. But how Orlando moves on is tricky.

Vucevic looked like a prime trade candidate entering the season. He’s earning $12.75 million on an expiring contract, and at 28, he might be too old to fit the Magic’s rebuild. They had also just drafted Bamba No. 6.

But Vucevic is in the midst of a career year and was just named Orlando’s first All-Star since Dwight Howard. The Magic (22-31) are also just three games and three teams out of playoff position in the lousy Eastern Conference.

With Vucevic earning name recognition and Orlando at least plausibly in contention to end a six-season postseason drought, the optics of moving him could be tough for the Magic to stomach.

If they keep Vucevic, what then, though? Re-sign him to a hefty salary that keeps the logjam intact? Let him leave in free agency for no return?

Vucevic said Orlando drafting Bamba didn’t faze him, that he wants to mentor the young center. Likewise, Bamba said he appreciates Vucevic’s lessons on the finer points of the NBA.

Yet, Bamba also craves a bigger role. He said he feels as if he’s competing with Vucevic for playing time and wants to prove Magic can depend on him with Vucevic’s contract ending in a few months.

“The way everything was kind of put in place was kind of perfect for me down here,” Bamba said. “Just have got to earn it.”

In the meantime, Vucevic appears essential for making the Gordon-Isaac combo work.

Gordon is a good NBA player and just 23. Isaac is solid, only 21 and also trending in the right direction.

But there’s probably too much overlap between the forwards. They collectively don’t provide enough outside shooting, ball-handling and passing. Gordon is more polished in those areas, but he shines far more at power forward than the small forward he has played most of this season. Even defensively, as mobile and athletic as Gordon and Isaac are for their size, forcing one of them to defend to defend a more wing-y small forward can be an exploitable mismatch.

Yet, the pairing works fine with Vucevic at center. Vucevic is so skilled offensively, he draws defensive attention inside and outside. He can put the ball on the floor, shoot from multiple spots including beyond the arc and distribute. Vucevic is talented enough to mask deficiencies of playing Gordon and Isaac together.

Here are, per NBA Wowy, Orlando’s offensive/defensive/net ratings with Gordon and Isaac on and…

  • Vucevic on: 113.0/107.9/+5.1
  • Vucevic off: 92.7/138.2/-45.5

Gordon and Isaac have played just 29 minutes together without Vucevic, most of those coming with Bamba on the floor. So, the sample size is too small to be completely reliable. But that’s also likely no accident. Magic coach Steve Clifford can see how important Vucevic is to making Gordon and Isaac work together.

Eventually, Orlando should determine how Gordon, Isaac and Bamba fare as a frontcourt. That trio possesses so much size, length, athleticism and defensive potential.

Offense remains worrisome, though. Bamba has theoretical 3-point ability, but he (understandably) lags way behind Vucevic in ball skills. At 20, Bamba is so raw.

So, there’d be value in retaining Vucevic. He’d help provide a structure more conducive to Gordon and Isaac producing.

That’s particularly important with Gordon, who’s on the first year of a four-year, $76 million contract that contains deescalating annual salaries. His trade value should only increase as his salary falls.

It could hinder Isaac, though. He’s often the overlooked player in the Magic’s starting frontcourt. His usage percentage (15.6) lags well behind Vucevic’s (28.0) and Gordon’s (21.5).

“He’s developing at a really good pace,” Clifford said of Isaac. “It’s just hard for me to find ways to give him opportunities to iso, to play one-on-one, with the makeup of our team. So, people will see it here eventually, but that’s the part that I have to figure out better, too.”

Isaac’s and Bamba’s development could be especially important to Orlando important because they’re the only two of the four primary bigs acquired by Magic president. Weltman inherited Vucevic and Gordon. Re-signing Gordon was widely seen as a prelude to trading him. I’m not even convinced Weltman particularly coveted Bamba, either. Bamba might have just been the best prospect available when Orlando drafted.

But the Magic have all four big now. They must figure out where to go from here.

Wizards: John Wall developed infection in foot, fell in home, ruptured Achilles, out another 12+ months

John Wall underwent heel surgery last month, and the Wizards said he’d need 6-8 months of recovery.

But he’ll miss even more time.

Wizards release:

Wizards guard John Wall will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon. The procedure, which has yet to be scheduled, will be performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, WI. Wall is expected to return to full basketball activity in approximately 12 months from the time of the surgery.

Wall had developed an infection in the incision from initial surgery on Jan. 8 (a debridement and repair of a Haglund’s deformity and a chronic Achilles tendon injury in his left heel that was also performed by Dr. Anderson) and he suffered the rupture after slipping and falling in his home. The rupture was diagnosed by Wizards Director of Medical Services and Orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih during a procedure to clean out the infection.

This is awful news for Wall and the Wizards. What a series of calamities.

But, with the trade deadline approaching tomorrow, Washington doesn’t have time to feel sorry for itself.

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis said the team wouldn’t trade Wall, Bradley Beal or Otto Porter. Does this change the equation? Not only is Washington only on the fringe of this year’s playoff race, this timeline has Wall missing most of next season.

Wall – due a projected $171 million over four years on a super-max extension that kicks in next season – is now even more untradable.

But Beal could definitely return value. He’s a star on a team that might not be ready to meaningfully win anytime soon. It could make sense to move him for assets that will help more in future years.

Even simply unloading Porter and his expensive contract could be appealing for similar reasons. He’s another capable player on a team not ready get much value out of his production.

No matter what they do before the deadline, the Wizards are in rough shape. Wall’s contract already looked like an inhibitor to long-term success. Now, the challenge is even greater.

LeBron James returning for Lakers-Pacers

Anthony Davis wants to play for the Lakers and wanted to play against the Pacers.

LeBron James will get to do both tonight.

Mike Trudell of the Lakers:

LeBron returned from his groin injury to lead the Lakers over the Clippers on Thursday then sat in a loss to the Warriors on Saturday.

The Lakers have fallen to 10th in the Western Conference, and – especially if they don’t get Davis – will need LeBron to carry them into the playoffs. The sooner he returns to playing his usual minutes every game, the better for Los Angeles.

This is at least a step in the right direction and a big boost to the Lakers’ odds of winning tonight.

Report: Celtics not trading Kyrie Irving

Celtics star Kyrie Irving went from “I plan on re-signing here” to “Ask me July 1.” Anthony Davis is reportedly avoiding Boston, in part, because he believes Irving might leave. The Knicks opened double-max cap space as if they know something.

That sparked a question: Would the Celtics deal Irving before Thursday’s trade deadline?

That’d be their chance to get value for Irving before he hits unrestricted free agency this summer. It’d also open the door for Boston landing Davis now. The only thing preventing the Celtics immediately dealing for Davis is having Irving on the roster on his current contract, as teams can’t have two designated rookie scale players acquired via trade.

Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

some league execs saw an opening. Looking for a quick score, they thought the All-Star guard might be available in advance of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

But that notion has, according to league sources, been summarily quashed.

Said one general manager, “Boston’s not taking calls on Kyrie. That was made pretty clear.”

Irving said the Celtics are still leading the race to sign him next summer, but the fact that he’s even calling it a race shows the volatility of the situation. Boston is taking a risk by keeping Irving.

That said, trading Irving while many think he’s on his way out would also carry risk. It’s obviously not ideal to sell low. Plus, Irving will help in a potentially meaningful playoff run this season.

The Celtics can keep trying to set up a Davis trade for next offseason. If they pull it off, it’d be difficult – though far from impossible – to see Irving leaving.