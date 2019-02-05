Report: Celtics, Pelicans have discussed Jayson Tatum for Anthony Davis

We got word Tuesday morning that the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans — who can’t complete a trade for Anthony Davis until July 1 when Kyrie Irving becomes a free agent — haven’t directly talked about a Jayson Tatum swap.
Tuesday evening, a report surfaced that the Celtics and Pelicans have had direct contact about a Tatum-Davis deal that could take place this summer.
According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, while no formal offer can be made a this juncture, the talk between the New Orleans front office and Celtics GM Danny Ainge has centered on Tatum.
Via The Athletic:
A source with knowledge of the talks said the potential centerpiece in a Pelicans package, 20-year-old Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum, has been discussed extensively by the two teams and is expected to be a major part of the talks when June rolls around.
Of course all sides in the AD sweepstakes are trying to play each other before the Feb. 7 trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping they can entice the Pelicans to take their offer of seemingly every player on their roster not named LeBron James, plus several draft picks. Then again, LA has reportedly decided to pull out of talks, which from a distance feels like nothing more than a negotiating tactic.
There’s nothing keeping New Orleans from holding out Davis the rest of the season despite his medical ability to play, then waiting to see what the Lakers and Celtics can offer with everything square on July 1. That’s not in the Lakers’ best interest, since they hold just about the weakest possible offer of any Davis suitor.
Expect more posturing as this week drags on. At this point, I don’t know if Davis finishes the season in New Orleans, LA, or elsewhere. There isn’t a single outcome that would surprise me.
The 2019 NBA Slam Dunk — yes, that’s its official name — now has its roster set. The All-Star Weekend event that fans love to hate every year will feature some of the league’s at best leapers and young players as they try to vie for the title.
In an effort to make the dunk contest more exciting, the NBA has cut down the amount of players participating this season to just four. They are:
•Miles Bridges
•John Collins
•Hamidou Diallo
•Dennis Smith Jr.
Here are the rules of the contest — which, once again, is confusingly called “NBA Slam Dunk” and not “The NBA Slam Dunk Contest” — per the NBA.
In the two-round event, participants can perform any dunk they choose. The players have a maximum of three attempts to complete each dunk in both the first round and the final round. Five judges score every dunk on a scale of 6 to 10, resulting in a high score of 50 and a low score of 30.
All four competitors get two dunks in the first round. The two players with the highest combined score for their two dunks advance to the head-to-head final round. The player with the highest combined score for his two dunks in the final round is crowned the champion.
I’m looking forward to people being disappointed by the Slam Dunk yet again.
Things kick off on Saturday, Feb 16. at 8 p.m. EST.
If the 3-Point Contest is the most consistently entertaining part of the NBA All-Star Weekend — and if the Slam Dunk is the one with the highest variance — then the Skills Challenge is perhaps somewhere in the middle.
The 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend is nearly upon us, and soon media and fans will flood in to Charlotte, NC to take part in a weekend of fun events celebrating the best players in the league.
The 2019 NBA Taco Bell Skills Challenge will take place on a Saturday, Feb. 16th and will feature shifty guards and crafty big men alike.
The Skills Challenge tests players ability to shoot, pass, and dribble all in conjunction with each other around obstacles and across various scenarios on an NBA floor. Hre are the participants, per the NBA.
•Mike Conley
•Luka Dončić
•De’Aaron Fox
•Nikola Jokić
•Kyle Kuzma
•Jayson Tatum
•Nikola Vučević
•Trae Young
The fun thing about the Skills Challenge is that inevitably a small player seems to get matched up against a big player and it doesn’t seem to really matter which is which. Size doesn’t have a factor, and it does seem to be a good test of each individual’s skills.
Sometimes this event can be sort of a dud, but guys often get into the competitive spirit in the later rounds and that makes for some good watching.
Things kick off on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.
The 2019 NBA All-Star Game is nearly upon us. We still have yet to determine the rosters for Team LeBron and Team Giannis, but the rest of the events at All-Star Weekend have been set according to the NBA.
On Tuesday, the league announced which players would take part in the 2019 NBA 3-Point Contest. Several marquee shooters will headline the event in Charlotte, including locals Stephen and Seth Curry.
Also appearing will be Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.
Here is the full roster for the 3-Point Contest, per the NBA.
•Devin Booker
•Seth Curry
•Stephen Curry
•Danny Green
•Joe Harris
•Buddy Hield
•Damian Lillard
•Khris Middleton
•Dirk Nowitzki
•Kemba Walker
This is a pretty impressive lineup. Steph is arguably the greatest shooter of all time, and brother Seth is having an excellent year percentage-wise for the Portland Trail Blazers. Booker won this event last season, and Nowitzki won it in 2006.
The 3-Point Contest might be the most consistently entertaining event at All-Star Weekend, so I’m excited to watch this one.
Things kick off on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. EST.
Anthony Davis wants to play — it’s in his nature. If he’s healthy he wants to be in the game, even if there are very logical reasons for him to sit.
Davis is officially questionable for Wednesday night’s Pelicans game vs. the Bulls.
However, he has been medically cleared, the Pelicans just want to sit him out before the trade deadline, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
That seems to be more when then if, it appears highly unlikely the Pelicans will trade Davis — to the Lakers or anywhere else — before Thursday’s trade deadline. As has been reported at NBC Sports since the day it was leaked Davis’ camp had asked for a trade, sources have told me the Pelicans planned to be patient. This was never going to be a quick decision unless there was a Godfather offer (and the latest one from the Lakers does not qualify in the Pelicans’ book). Another thing to remember: Pelicans’ GM Dell Demps is fielding the calls right now, but he is on thin ice within the organization. If Micky Loomis (the Saints executive Demps reports too, and a man known for being patient in trades) is planning to clean house with the front office, he would want the new GM to have the chance to make this deal, not saddle him with the trade Demps thought was good enough.
What becomes interesting is after the trade deadline if Davis is still a member of the Pelicans.
There would be good reasons to sit him — and for Davis to want to sit out. Specifically, the risk of injury. If something severe and unfortunate were to happen, it would be bad news for everyone involved. Plus, the Pelicans are in tank mode now (not that they’ll admit it) and playing Davis makes them demonstrably better and would get them wins. There are logical reasons for Davis to be a healthy scratch for the rest of the season.
But how would the NBA league office react? A healthy top five player in the league sitting? It’s one thing to have J.R. Smith or Carmelo Anthony out — both of them had struggled on the court and there was a good basketball case to sit them out. There is no such case for Davis.
One way or another, it’s going to be an interesting rest of the season in New Orleans.