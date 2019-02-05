LeBron James returning for Lakers-Pacers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

John Wall underwent heel surgery last month, and the Wizards said he’d need 6-8 months of recovery.

But he’ll miss even more time.

Wizards release:

Wizards guard John Wall will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon. The procedure, which has yet to be scheduled, will be performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, WI. Wall is expected to return to full basketball activity in approximately 12 months from the time of the surgery. Wall had developed an infection in the incision from initial surgery on Jan. 8 (a debridement and repair of a Haglund’s deformity and a chronic Achilles tendon injury in his left heel that was also performed by Dr. Anderson) and he suffered the rupture after slipping and falling in his home. The rupture was diagnosed by Wizards Director of Medical Services and Orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih during a procedure to clean out the infection.

This is awful news for Wall and the Wizards. What a series of calamities.

But, with the trade deadline approaching tomorrow, Washington doesn’t have time to feel sorry for itself.

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis said the team wouldn’t trade Wall, Bradley Beal or Otto Porter. Does this change the equation? Not only is Washington only on the fringe of this year’s playoff race, this timeline has Wall missing most of next season.

Wall – due a projected $171 million over four years on a super-max extension that kicks in next season – is now even more untradable.

But Beal could definitely return value. He’s a star on a team that might not be ready to meaningfully win anytime soon. It could make sense to move him for assets that will help more in future years.

Even simply unloading Porter and his expensive contract could be appealing for similar reasons. He’s another capable player on a team not ready get much value out of his production.

No matter what they do before the deadline, the Wizards are in rough shape. Wall’s contract already looked like an inhibitor to long-term success. Now, the challenge is even greater.