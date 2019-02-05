Getty

Kyle Kuzma, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic headline 2019 Skills Challenge

By Dane DelgadoFeb 5, 2019, 9:15 PM EST
If the 3-Point Contest is the most consistently entertaining part of the NBA All-Star Weekend — and if the Slam Dunk is the one with the highest variance — then the Skills Challenge is perhaps somewhere in the middle.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend is nearly upon us, and soon media and fans will flood in to Charlotte, NC to take part in a weekend of fun events celebrating the best players in the league.

The 2019 NBA Taco Bell Skills Challenge will take place on a Saturday, Feb. 16th and will feature shifty guards and crafty big men alike.

The Skills Challenge tests players ability to shoot, pass, and dribble all in conjunction with each other around obstacles and across various scenarios on an NBA floor. Hre are the participants, per the NBA.

Mike Conley
•Luka Dončić
•De’Aaron Fox
•Nikola Jokić
Kyle Kuzma
Jayson Tatum
•Nikola Vučević
Trae Young

The fun thing about the Skills Challenge is that inevitably a small player seems to get matched up against a big player and it doesn’t seem to really matter which is which. Size doesn’t have a factor, and it does seem to be a good test of each individual’s skills.

Sometimes this event can be sort of a dud, but guys often get into the competitive spirit in the later rounds and that makes for some good watching.

Things kick off on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Dennis Smith Jr., John Collins top 2019 NBA Slam Dunk lineup

By Dane DelgadoFeb 5, 2019, 9:45 PM EST
The 2019 NBA Slam Dunk — yes, that’s its official name — now has its roster set. The All-Star Weekend event that fans love to hate every year will feature some of the league’s at best leapers and young players as they try to vie for the title.

In an effort to make the dunk contest more exciting, the NBA has cut down the amount of players participating this season to just four. They are:

Miles Bridges
John Collins
Hamidou Diallo
Dennis Smith Jr.

Here are the rules of the contest — which, once again, is confusingly called “NBA Slam Dunk” and not “The NBA Slam Dunk Contest” — per the NBA.

In the two-round event, participants can perform any dunk they choose. The players have a maximum of three attempts to complete each dunk in both the first round and the final round. Five judges score every dunk on a scale of 6 to 10, resulting in a high score of 50 and a low score of 30.

All four competitors get two dunks in the first round. The two players with the highest combined score for their two dunks advance to the head-to-head final round. The player with the highest combined score for his two dunks in the final round is crowned the champion.

I’m looking forward to people being disappointed by the Slam Dunk yet again.

Things kick off on Saturday, Feb 16. at 8 p.m. EST.

Brothers Stephen and Seth Curry, Dirk Nowitzki headline 2019 NBA 3-Point Contest

By Dane DelgadoFeb 5, 2019, 8:45 PM EST
The 2019 NBA All-Star Game is nearly upon us. We still have yet to determine the rosters for Team LeBron and Team Giannis, but the rest of the events at All-Star Weekend have been set according to the NBA.

On Tuesday, the league announced which players would take part in the 2019 NBA 3-Point Contest. Several marquee shooters will headline the event in Charlotte, including locals Stephen and Seth Curry.

Also appearing will be Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

Here is the full roster for the 3-Point Contest, per the NBA.

Devin Booker
•Seth Curry
Stephen Curry
Danny Green
Joe Harris
Buddy Hield
Damian Lillard
Khris Middleton
•Dirk Nowitzki
Kemba Walker

This is a pretty impressive lineup. Steph is arguably the greatest shooter of all time, and brother Seth is having an excellent year percentage-wise for the Portland Trail Blazers. Booker won this event last season, and Nowitzki won it in 2006.

The 3-Point Contest might be the most consistently entertaining event at All-Star Weekend, so I’m excited to watch this one.

Things kick off on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. EST.

Anthony Davis reportedly medically cleared but Pelicans expect to sit him Wednesday

By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2019, 8:05 PM EST
1 Comment

Anthony Davis wants to play — it’s in his nature. If he’s healthy he wants to be in the game, even if there are very logical reasons for him to sit.

Davis is officially questionable for Wednesday night’s Pelicans game vs. the Bulls.

However, he has been medically cleared, the Pelicans just want to sit him out before the trade deadline, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That seems to be more when then if, it appears highly unlikely the Pelicans will trade Davis — to the Lakers or anywhere else — before Thursday’s trade deadline. As has been reported at NBC Sports since the day it was leaked Davis’ camp had asked for a trade, sources have told me the Pelicans planned to be patient. This was never going to be a quick decision unless there was a Godfather offer (and the latest one from the Lakers does not qualify in the Pelicans’ book). Another thing to remember: Pelicans’ GM Dell Demps is fielding the calls right now, but he is on thin ice within the organization. If Micky Loomis (the Saints executive Demps reports too, and a man known for being patient in trades) is planning to clean house with the front office, he would want the new GM to have the chance to make this deal, not saddle him with the trade Demps thought was good enough.

What becomes interesting is after the trade deadline if Davis is still a member of the Pelicans.

There would be good reasons to sit him — and for Davis to want to sit out. Specifically, the risk of injury. If something severe and unfortunate were to happen, it would be bad news for everyone involved. Plus, the Pelicans are in tank mode now (not that they’ll admit it) and playing Davis makes them demonstrably better and would get them wins. There are logical reasons for Davis to be a healthy scratch for the rest of the season.

But how would the NBA league office react? A healthy top five player in the league sitting? It’s one thing to have J.R. Smith or Carmelo Anthony out — both of them had struggled on the court and there was a good basketball case to sit them out. There is no such case for Davis.

One way or another, it’s going to be an interesting rest of the season in New Orleans.

Less than 48 hours to go: Five players, teams to watch heading into trade deadline

By Kurt HelinFeb 5, 2019, 7:31 PM EST
1 Comment

At 3 p.m. Eastern on Thursday it will all be over.

That’s when the NBA’s trade deadline hits, and if a trade is not done — we’re looking at you, Anthony Davis — then it’s on hold until after the season and heading into the draft. The flood of rumors dies down too… mostly.

For a few minutes, let’s put aside the Davis trade saga that has mesmerized the NBA. The potential of a Davis trade has developed its own gravity, pulling all NBA discussions in its direction, with countless moving parts and a Game of Thrones atmosphere.

However, there is another NBA universe moving toward a trade deadline, one that has most teams looking for smaller deals to give them a boost on the court at some point (the Dallas Mavericks landing Kristaps Porzingis) or freeing up cap space for future moves (the Knicks trading said Porzingis).

What is left to happen at this deadline? It may be a little quiet, but there will be trades. Here are five teams and players to watch.

1) Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and the Memphis Grizzlies. When the Memphis Grizzlies finally made their cornerstone players available, there was interest in both Marc Gasol and Mike Conley. The problem with both has always been money — both make a lot of it. Gasol is making $24.1 million with a $25.6 million player option for next season. Which he may or may not pick up, complicating matters. Conley is making $30.5 million this season with likely $67 million guaranteed in the two seasons after that. Which is a lot of money for a player who is now on the wrong side of 30 and who has missed significant time two of the past four years with an Achilles issue.

That said, both appear like that can or will be moved.

Memphis and Charlotte are reportedly deep in talks for Gasol, part of Hornets’ owner Michael Jordan’s push to get Charlotte in the playoffs, impress Kemba Walker, and keep him next July (he’s a free agent). The exact terms of the deal are in flux, but Gasol appears to be headed to the Carolinas.

There also is a lot of buzz around the league about Conley being traded to the Utah Jazz. The package back would either be Ricky Rubio, Derrick Favors and a first round pick (or picks); or, Rubio, Grayson Allen, a 2019 first round pick, and some other player to balance the numbers. Memphis may want two picks (not sure Utah goes there). The negotiations are ongoing. For the Jazz, Conley would be an upgrade at the point — he’s an All-Star level player just stuck in the deep West — who could help push the Jazz deeper in the playoffs. But that is a substantial financial commitment from a smaller market, and it gives up a couple of young players. Are the Jazz ready for that?

2) The Sacramento Kings. If you’re going to bet on one team to make a move before the deadline, bet on the Kings. Not because of their assets, although they have veterans on expiring contracts such as Zach Randolph, Iman Shumpert, and Kosta Koufos they can deal. And not because of Sacramento’s eagerness to bring in a big wing to help them compete in the West and maybe make the playoffs (they are half a game out of the eight seed as of this writing).

No, it’s because the Kings have $11 million in salary cap room — far more than any other team at the deadline — and can take on a contract another team wants to dump. Sacramento can trade for an expensive player (Kent Bazemore in Atlanta, Harrison Barnes in Dallas) or the Kings can be the third team in a bigger trade, taking on some draft assets to help facilitate a deal.

One way or the other, big or small, the Kings are going to be in on a trade before the deadline.

3) Terrence Ross and the Orlando Magic. There are more than a couple of playoff teams who could use some quality depth on the wing. Terrence Ross is that, he’s on an expiring contract, and is not part of the future in Orlando. Ross has averaged 13.3 points a game this season shooting 39.3 percent from three, and a lot of teams could use him. The question is the return: Orlando is rumored to want a first. The market probably will not offer that, more like a couple of seconds or a young player. Will that be enough to get a deal done?

Orlando also has All-Star center Nikola Vucevic — an expiring contract who can help a team on offense, but who has defensive liabilities. There have been rumors about interested teams. However, with Mo Bamba now out for a while, the Magic may decide to keep Vucevic around.

4) Jeremy Lin, Dewayne Dedmon (and maybe Kent Bazemore) and the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta long has been expected to be a seller at the deadline — the Hawks signed Lin with the intention of trying to trade him mid-season — and there is interest from teams around the league. Both Lin at the point and Dedmon as a forward can provide help off the bench for a playoff team right now, plus both are on expiring contracts. Expect at least one if both to get traded

Kent Bazemore is a more complicated story because he makes $18.1 million right now with a $19.3 million player option that he will likely pick up. That’s a lot of cash, which is why Bazemore has drawn minimal interest. Bazemore has returned from a sprained ankle that sidelined him for a chunk of the season, but that money is keeping teams away.

5) Wayne Ellington and the Miami Heat. Every team can use more shooting. Ellington is a career 38 percent shooter from three who is buried on the Miami bench and is on an expiring $6.3 million contract. That is the profile of a player who gets traded. The one catch is he’s on a one-year contract and because of his Bird Rights he gets to approve any trade. He’d likely welcome the change of scenery, but he can’t just be moved anywhere.