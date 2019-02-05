Giannis Antetokounmpo leaning toward drafting Curry with his first All-Star pick

Antetokounmpo is the captain of one team for the game as the top vote-getter among Eastern Conference players in fan balloting. LeBron James is the other captain and has the first pick when they draft from the pool of starters, because he received more votes.
Antetokounmpo said he hasn’t made a list of who he wants when they make their selections Thursday, because James could get the players he wants first. But the Milwaukee Bucks star did say Monday where he thinks he’ll start building his team.
“I might pick Steph because he picked me first last year so I’ve got to return the favor,” Antetokounmpo said after Milwaukee’s 113-94 victory over Brooklyn.
“And after that, I don’t know. I think it’s going to be random. But I want to try to pick first-year guys, first-year All-Star guys and of course Khris.”
That would be Khris Middleton, his Bucks teammate who was selected for his first All-Star Game.
Curry will be playing in his hometown during the Feb. 17 game in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Report: Celtics have ‘refused to directly dangle’ Jayson Tatum for Anthony Davis
The Celtics reportedly told the Pelicans they’ll discuss trading anyone besides Kyrie Irving for Anthony Davis this summer. Boston can’t pair Irving and Davis until then, because both are currently designated rookie scale players who’d be acquired via trade.
But what about Jayson Tatum? He’s the single most valuable player repeatedly mentioned as possible return for Davis. Would the Celtics really deal Tatum?
The Celtics have refused to directly dangle Jayson Tatum, two sources familiar with the situation told SI.com, but the Pelicans have been left with the impression that if Davis remains on the roster past Thursday, nothing is off the table.
Teams value trading for Davis while he he still has two postseasons remaining, planning to either use him for both and hoping to re-sign him or use him for the 2019 playoffs then flipping him before the 2020 deadline. The Pelicans can get a huge offer from the Lakers now.
Waiting for Boston would be a big risk for New Orleans.
It’s certainly one that can pay off. The Celtics appear motivated to get Davis, even amid uncertainty surrounding Kyrie Irving. Tatum would be a prize. Boston has enough assets to make a compelling offer even without including Tatum.
But what if other teams, no longer getting the value of having Davis for the 2019 playoffs, lower their offers next summer? Would the Celtics still be willing to discuss Tatum if New Orleans is pushed deeper in that corner? The game theory is fascinating.
The Pelicans should push for a clear understanding of Boston’s willingness to deal Tatum. But any pledge would be non-binding, so uncertainty is inevitable no matter what the Celtics say.
Three Things to Know: Harden’s streak continues for 27th game, but are Rockets contenders?
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) James Harden’s streak continues for a 27th game, but can Houston win a title this way? The Phoenix Suns haven’t stopped much of anybody this season (second worst defensive rating in the NBA), so it shouldn’t be a surprise they couldn’t slow the best scorer in the game on Monday night.
James Harden scored 44 and the Rockets knocked off the Suns 118-110. For those of you scoring at home, that extends Harden’s 30+ points streak to 27 games, fast closing in on the second-longest streak ever, held by Wilt Chamberlain at 31. (The all-time record is 65, also held by Chamberlain, and that’s probably unbreakable). Also, this was Harden’s 20th 40-point game this season. Last guy to do that? Kobe Bryant in the 2005-06 season (when the Lakers started Smush Parker and Kwame Brown, so you couldn’t blame Kobe for jacking up shots).
Kobe’s right, these Rockets are not contenders, although I would argue the reason is less Harden’s offense and more defense — fourth worst in the NBA this season, and in the last 10 games it’s gotten worse (by 3.4 points per 100). What propelled the Rockets to contender status a season ago was a top-10 defense to go with Harden and the offense, but this season their defense is 6.6 points per 100 worse, and if a team can’t get stops it will not last long in the postseason.
2) Giannis Antetokounmpo has another MVP-level night. Harden’s scoring streak — and the fact he has nearly single-handedly propelled the Rockets to be a playoff team — has The Beard as the frontrunner for MVP. However, if anyone’s going to push him it’s Giannis Antetokounmpo — and the Greek Freak showed why on Monday night.
The feisty Brooklyn Nets have given a lot of teams trouble but the Greek Freak came within an assist of a triple-double — 30 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists — and the Bucks cruised to a 113-94 rout.
The argument for Antetokounmpo over Harden for MVP is based on two things. First, the Bucks are the better team — best record in the NBA at 39-13, with the best net rating in the league by far at +9.8 — and the Greek Freak is their best player. Second, Antetokounmpo plays defense at a high level, let’s just say Harden doesn’t and leave it at that.
But if you want to counter that Antetokounmpo does not have a well-rounded game because of his jump shot, well….
3) Kings’ Marvin Bagley III with 360 alley-oop finish. You should be watching the Sacramento Kings more — they are one of my League Pass favorites. They play fast, they’re athletic and young, and win or lose they are entertaining. And improving.
Case in point, the prized No. 2 pick from the last draft Marvin Bagley III. He showed his steps forward with a career-high 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead Sacramento to an upset of San Antonio Monday night.
And he had one of the highlight dunks of the year.
These Kings will not fade away. With this win, they are 28-25 on the season and are just half a game out of the playoffs. They wouldn’t beat the Warriors in a first-round playoff series, but it would be fun to watch.
Lakers finding Pelicans in no rush to trade Anthony Davis; deal unlikely before deadline
From the day that it became public that Anthony Davis‘ agent had told the Pelicans the All-NBA big man would not re-sign with the team and wanted a trade, I have reported at NBC my sources have said the Pelicans were in no rush to make a trade. Particularly with the Lakers. For a variety of reasons ranging from wanting Boston and other teams involved in the bidding to not wanting to give in to pressure tactics to help the biggest brand in the NBA form a super team. That has not changed.
Another report echoing those comments came out Monday night, the same day there more talks between the Lakers’ Magic Johnson and the Pelicans’ GM Dell Demps. From Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.
Lakers president Magic Johnson has New Orleans engaged in talks on Anthony Davis, but must still overcome significant support within the Pelicans organization to let Thursday's trade deadline expire with the All-Star remaining on the roster. Story on ESPN: https://t.co/Vts93I6des
Yes. So far, the Lakers have felt conversations with New Orleans have been one-sided and they are growing increasingly pessimistic about the Pelicans willingness to do a deal with them. https://t.co/vbMEcLTHwY
What do the Pelicans want? How about four first-round picks, plus players.
Pels are waiting on Lakers to overwhelm them w/ an historic haul of picks. To Nola, that means Lakers offering 4 first-round and second-round picks as part of a Davis package. Pels want to be compensated – perhaps even overcompensated – to even consider a deal with LA now. https://t.co/Ft8rfe9EBZ
While there is some “small market not going to be forced into anything by powerful agent/big market” thing going on, my sources say the biggest issue is they don’t love the Lakers’ young players. Los Angeles has reportedly offeredLonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and some expiring contract veterans (Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley), plus a couple first-round picks for Davis and the bad contract of Solomon Hill. The Pelicans want a future multiple time All-Star/All-NBA level player back, and they do not see that in the Lakers’ offer.
Boston has that guy in Jayson Tatum, although whether they will put him in a trade is complicated (and could in part depend on what Kyrie Irving decides to do this summer). Boston’s ultimate plan remains to pair Davis and Irving, but the path to that is much tougher than it seemed just a few weeks ago.
Davis reportedly will sign an extension if traded to Milwaukee or the Los Angeles Clippers as well, but those teams are not actively bidding for him. Another surprise suitor could jump in the mix but there is little talk of that right now.
Whatever happens with Davis, expect it to drag out past the NBA Draft Lottery at least, and maybe into July. Davis will get traded — maybe even to the Lakers. Just not by Thursday (the trade deadline).