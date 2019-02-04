Steve Kerr makes the best Super Bowl joke

The Super Bowl was a combination of a snoozefest — right down to a bland halftime show — and predictable. The New England Patriots have been to three straight Super Bowls winning two, and have won 3-of-5.
Which led to the best Super Bowl joke yet, courtesy Warriors coach Steve Kerr.
I don’t need to explain the joke to you, do I?
LaVar Ball may be realizing that he has next to zero control over what will happen to his son Lonzo Ball either at the deadline or into this summer. Put simply, Lonzo has been pretty good but not control-his-own-destiny good.
Lonzo Ball’s name has come up in Anthony Davis trade talks, but reports have surfaced that he doesn’t want to be in New Orleans. LaVar Ball confirmed that talking to ESPN.
He can speak all he wants, NBA front offices aren’t going to listen. If anything, LaVar is a strike against his son for a lot of franchises (although most are used to dealing with pushy parents).
That said, Ball would be a good fit with the Suns, who need a point guard to push the tempo and run the show. Then again, Ball would be a good fit with the Pelicans under coach Alvin Gentry, who wants to play fast and puts the rock in the hands of players good of transition.
How much the Pelicans value Ball — and Brandon Ingram, and Kyle Kuzma — will determine if a trade gets done before the Feb. 7 trade deadline. Just don’t bet that New Orleans values Ball as much as the Lakers. Or their fans.
MIAMI (AP) — Chris Bosh, who had arguably the biggest rebound and assist in Miami Heat history, will have his No. 1 jersey retired by the franchise on March 26.
The Heat made the announcement Monday.
Bosh played parts of six seasons in Miami, before his career was cut short by recurring issues with blood clots. He last played for the Heat in 2016.
Bosh helped Miami reach the NBA Finals four times and win championships in 2012 and 2013. He grabbed a rebound and tossed the ball out to Ray Allen for a game-tying 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds left in regulation of Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals against San Antonio, a game that the Heat would win in overtime to force Game 7.
Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway and Shaquille O’Neal are the other Heat players to have jerseys retired. Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem and LeBron James will likely receive the same tribute in the coming years.
Irony: a literary technique, originally used in Greek tragedy, by which the full significance of a character’s words or actions are clear to the audience or reader although unknown to the character.
Kobe Bryant thinks the Houston Rockets can’t win because James Harden is dominating the ball too much. That’s what he told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols on The Jump.
It comes off as ironic, but:
1) Kobe is right. Good defenses can make life difficult for a one-dimensional team in the playoffs, and even with Chris Paul and Clint Capela back in the fold, it is Harden that is Mr. Everything to Houston. He has had rough playoff series in the past — because of the defenses attention to him, because he can’t get all the calls he gets in the regular season — and he needs help. Are CP3, Capela, and the rest of the current Rockets enough? Probably not. Especially the way they defend so poorly.
2) Kobe, for all of his ball-hogging tendencies, did get other players involved and trusted guys in critical moments. Maybe not as much as he should have, but Shaq/Derek Fisher/Pau Gasol and others garnered his trust.
The Rockets are very active at the trade deadline looking for help for Harden. Whether it will be enough is another question entirely.
Within minutes of it leaking that Kristaps Porzingis was being traded to Dallas, it was reported that Porzingis would sign the qualifying offer, play one season in Dallas and become a free agent. That was met with eye-rolls around the NBA — the Knicks can offer five-years, $158 million guaranteed (although they likely will try to get some Joel Embiid style protections in there), if he signs the qualifying offer he gets $4.5 million. For a guy with a long injury history (he has missed 37 percent of his potential games as a Knick) that’s a lot of guaranteed money to leave on the table.
At his introductory press conference, Porzingis was asked about his plans, but Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban cut him off and answered for him.
Does Porzingins plan to sign long term in Dallas? Cuban: “I can answer that for you. Yeah, he does.”
Well done by Cuban giving Porzingis an out and taking him off the hook.
Dallas has bet big that Porzingis can return to form and be an All-NBA level big man who plays 70+ games a season. Pair that with Luka Doncic and the Mavs think they have their core for the future. The Steve Nash/Dirk Nowitzki of a new generation.
Porzingis talked about playing with Doncic.
How this all going to play out? Good question. But Cuban has made his bet and it’s going to be fascinating to watch it unfold.